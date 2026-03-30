The 5 Best Ways To Spend $100 At Cheesecake Factory
With the Cheesecake Factory's famously massive menu, its giant portion sizes, and the obligation to order a slice of cheesecake on top of your dinner, going a little overboard is part of the experience at the chain. However, when you're served with a check that's just as gigantic as your meal, the fun grinds to a halt. Worry not: We've curated five menus to serve two people that help you eat at the Factory without spending over $100.
To figure out the best ways for two diners to spend $100 at CF, we looked at customer feedback, reviews, and our own taste tests to find the best menu items that are worth your hard-earned cash. We then paired appetizers, drinks, main dishes, sides, and desserts together to cater to various tastes, from vegetarians to seafood lovers to first-timers who want to try the chain's tastiest, most iconic dishes.
We used prices from a CF location in Whitehall, Pennsylvania for our calculations. Your local Factory's prices may vary by a few dollars, but your meal for two should remain around the $100 mark. The only items we had to leave out were Cheesecake Factory's cocktails, as alcohol prices vary widely based on location, so CF doesn't print mixed drink prices on its menus. However, we were able to suggest delicious non-alcoholic beverages, and depending on prices near you, you might be able to replace them with cocktails and still stay under $100. With that, here are your all-in-one tickets to a cheaper Cheesecake Factory experience that doesn't taste like a compromise.
Best of Cheesecake Factory classics
If the Cheesecake Factory's menu makes your head spin, you can't go wrong with an assortment of its most popular, long-standing items. For starters, we suggest sharing the widely beloved Hot Spinach and Cheese Dip ($16.95), which won first place in our ranking of Cheesecake Factory appetizers. With a perfectly creamy base studded with hearty spinach and artichoke hearts, served bubbling-hot with tortilla chips, it's sure to satisfy. And while they may look simple, the Cheesecake Factory Special Lemonade ($4.25) and Strawberry Lemonade ($4.75) are special indeed, with the strawberry flavor earning endless praise from customers.
As for two must-try entrees, the rich yet vibrant Chicken Bellagio ($24.95) is a favorite among fans, pairing a crispy breaded chicken breast with parmesan cream sauce, prosciutto, arugula, and basil pasta. The Four Cheese Pasta ($23.50) is another simple yet crave-worthy dish starring penne, mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, and parmesan cheeses, plus marinara sauce and basil. Countless customers name it as their go-to order, with one Reddit user saying it's "to die for!".
Lastly, first-time visitors must try the Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake ($12.50), which tops CF's creamy original cheesecake with juicy glazed strawberries and has been its best-seller for over 45 years. The Chocolate Tuxedo Cream Cheesecake ($11.50) with layers of chocolate cake, cheesecake, and mascarpone mousse is another number-one performer in taste tests and reviews, thanks to its gorgeous appearance and even better taste. This four-course meal totals $98.40 — not bad for a comprehensive sampling of Cheesecake Factory's greatest hits.
Best for vegetarians
With its reputation for decadence, you might expect Cheesecake Factory to be short on veggie dishes, but two vegetarians can easily dine there without feeling cheated, taste- or money-wise. We recommend starting with the sweet, spicy, tart, and complex Asian Cucumber Salad ($10.95), which won our hearts when we tried Cheesecake Factory's updated 2025 menu. Also order the well-reviewed Avocado Toast ($8.95) with tomato, arugula, and red onion. For the perfect beverage pairing, try the juicy, fruity Sparkling Yuzu Lemonade and Tropical Ginger Cooler, both $6.00 each.
The king of Cheesecake Factory veggie entrees is the massive Vegan Cobb Salad ($18.95), which pairs lettuce, grilled asparagus, avocado, cucumbers, green beans, tomato, and more with quinoa, farro, almonds, and pepitas. Customers love how filling this dish is and call the vinaigrette dressing addictive. Secondly, order the Orange Cauliflower Bowl ($12.95), which placed highly in our ranking of Cheesecake Factory bowls. It pairs orange chicken-inspired crispy cauliflower with other stir-fried veggies and white rice. With so many vegetables already on the table, we recommend sharing the sweet potato fries ($7.95) as a side.
To tie together these refreshing, zesty flavors, finish with the Mango Key Lime Cheesecake and Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake, which both cost $11.50 each. With a flawless combo of fruity flavors and creamy, cakey textures, the latter treat has won top marks in CF cheesecake taste tests, while the fan favorite mango cheesecake is equally bright and delectable. In total, you'll pay $94.75 for this vegetarian feast.
Best for carnivores
Do you prefer to skip the veggies and sink your teeth into a juicy piece of meat? The ultimate carnivore (and wallet)-friendly Cheesecake Factory menu starts with the Thai Lettuce Wraps with Chicken ($19.95), which are both tasty and fun to eat. You wrap up the satay chicken strips, carrots, bean sprouts, and coconut curry noodles in lettuce leaves, then dip into peanut, sweet red chili, or tamarind-cashew sauce. To drink, get a Coconut Limeade — a Cheesecake Factory hidden gem – plus a citrus, pineapple, and pomegranate-packed Paradise Punch, both $6 each. These tropical sippers pair well with the lettuce wraps and offer a refreshing contrast to your entrees, which should be the Steak Diane ($28.95) and Famous Factory Meatloaf ($24.95).
Steak Diane is a classic, luxurious steakhouse dish, and CF's beloved version delivers steak medallions in a peppercorn-mushroom-wine sauce with mashed potatoes on the side. Meatloaf may seem humble in comparison, but the Factory's rendition really is famous. Juicy, thick-cut, and served with mushroom gravy, grilled onion, mashed potatoes, and corn, customers call it out over and over as one of the best entrees on the menu.
After all that meat, we suggest splitting a Hot Fudge Sundae ($12.95) instead of ordering cheesecake. With "the best hot fudge anywhere" (as said on the menu), vanilla ice cream, almonds, whipped cream, and a cherry, this nostalgic treat is modestly-sized by Cheesecake Factory standards, but still plenty satisfying. With that, your total will come out to $98.80.
Best for pasta lovers
Cheesecake Factory is far from Italian fine dining, but its delightfully oversized pasta dishes are legendary among customers. If you and your dining pal are in the mood for noodles, start off with two classic partners for Italian food: A Little House Salad ($8.95) and bottle of San Pellegrino Sparkling Water ($4.95). Sharing CF's simple green salad will ensure that you can eat a decent amount of your giant plate of pasta, and sparkling water will cleanse your palate between bites of cheesy, saucy noodles.
Speaking of noodles, Cheesecake Factory's Pasta da Vinci ($24.95) with penne, chicken, mushrooms, onions, and Madeira wine sauce is a customer favorite. It's so craveable that sites like Reddit are full of discussions on how to recreate it at home. The same goes for the Shrimp Scampi ($27.95), flavored with garlic, white wine, basil, and tomatoes and served with angel hair pasta. One customer on Facebook said the dish is "absolutely scrumptious. The light delicate sauce was perfect and it accentuates the shrimp flavor." If you want a side, try an order of Grilled Asparagus ($8.95), though in our opinion, Cheesecake Factory's famous brown bread pairs even better with pasta (and it's free!).
For dessert, order the coffee-inflected Tiramisu Cheesecake ($10.95) and fruity yet rich White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake ($10.95). These classical desserts with hints of chocolate are understated yet highly recommended by CF regulars. Without too many bells and whistles, they make a fitting end to your dinner, which will cost $97.65.
Best for seafood lovers
We won't lie to you: The Cheesecake Factory's seafood dishes are expensive. However, the best picks are truly worth their price. To keep your meal under $100, we'd skip special drinks that cost extra. It'll be worth it when you taste the Spicy Tuna ($18.95), a hidden gem seafood appetizer that makes the Cheesecake Factory worth visiting. Made of raw ahi tuna on beds of crispy sushi rice, it offers a symphony of crunchy-soft textures and spicy, fresh flavors.
There are few CF seafood entrees more beloved than the Herb Crusted Filet of Salmon ($29.95) with lemon sauce, asparagus, and mashed potatoes. Reviewers say the fish is melt-in-your-mouth buttery with a crisp herbal crust on the outside, and the citrusy sauce is an ideal complement. One Reddit user called this dish their "favorite thing to eat in the entire world". However, the Grilled Branzino ($28.95) with lemon, herbs, and crunchy breadcrumbs is no slouch. This newer item debuted in 2025 and instantly earned rave reviews for its tender, succulent, flaky texture and wonderfully bright and light flavor. It's ideal for the diner who doesn't want to feel weighed down.
To cap off your meal, the Vanilla Bean Cheesecake and Key Lime Cheesecake, priced at $10.50 each, are the perfect light yet flavorful treats. The former delivers creamy, airy layers of vanilla cheesecake and mousse, while the latter is a delicious cross between key lime pie and cheesecake. All in all, you'll pay $98.85 for your fancy seafood dinner.