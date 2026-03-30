The 5 Best Ways To Spend $100 At Cheesecake Factory

With the Cheesecake Factory's famously massive menu, its giant portion sizes, and the obligation to order a slice of cheesecake on top of your dinner, going a little overboard is part of the experience at the chain. However, when you're served with a check that's just as gigantic as your meal, the fun grinds to a halt. Worry not: We've curated five menus to serve two people that help you eat at the Factory without spending over $100.

To figure out the best ways for two diners to spend $100 at CF, we looked at customer feedback, reviews, and our own taste tests to find the best menu items that are worth your hard-earned cash. We then paired appetizers, drinks, main dishes, sides, and desserts together to cater to various tastes, from vegetarians to seafood lovers to first-timers who want to try the chain's tastiest, most iconic dishes.

We used prices from a CF location in Whitehall, Pennsylvania for our calculations. Your local Factory's prices may vary by a few dollars, but your meal for two should remain around the $100 mark. The only items we had to leave out were Cheesecake Factory's cocktails, as alcohol prices vary widely based on location, so CF doesn't print mixed drink prices on its menus. However, we were able to suggest delicious non-alcoholic beverages, and depending on prices near you, you might be able to replace them with cocktails and still stay under $100. With that, here are your all-in-one tickets to a cheaper Cheesecake Factory experience that doesn't taste like a compromise.