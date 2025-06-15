What's Really In The Cheesecake Factory's Famous Brown Bread?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You know you're in for a true dining experience when you sit at your booth and the waiter brings you a basket of bread before you have time to pick up the menu. Maybe the bread is paired with some soft butter, or maybe there's oil and balsamic on the table already (here's what makes the bread dipping oil at restaurants so delicious), but either way, you're ready to dig in. Perhaps some of the most well-known restaurant bread of all time comes from The Cheesecake Factory, that beloved brown bread with soft oats sprinkled on the surface, which has all but exploded in popularity since the internet got its hands on it.

The Cheesecake Factory's brown bread is supposedly made from honey, molasses, cocoa powder, and espresso powder. It's got all of the basic bread ingredients to make it rise, like yeast, bread flour, water, and a pinch of salt, but most people are surprised by the somewhat unconventional additions that make this bread so irresistible. That famous dark brown color doesn't even come from the dark powders or the molasses; it reportedly comes from caramel coloring. There are also the oats, which some people believe makes the brown bread "healthier," but it's the sweet taste and free refills that truly make customers so obsessed with it.