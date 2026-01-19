8 Hidden Gems Worth Ordering From Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory's gargantuan menu makes it difficult to narrow down what to order, whether you're there for breakfast or post-work drinks and appetizers. There are over 250 items at any given time, and the company often introduces new dishes to the menu. Unless you frequent the eatery very often, you could get something new every time you visit, and it would take years to make your way through the whole menu.

So, unless you go in with a game plan, you might find it a struggle to pick something to eat or drink. We wanted to share some hidden gems from the menu with you, rather than popular items that everyone already knows about. These are considered under-the-radar options because they aren't widely discussed, they don't seem particularly impressive from their appearance or name alone, or they don't frequently appear in reviews or taste tests. These picks are based on our personal recommendations, as well as previous Tasting Table taste tests conducted by our team of writers. We also consulted reviews to see what others had to say. You won't be disappointed with any of the following scrumptious morsels.