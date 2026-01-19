8 Hidden Gems Worth Ordering From Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory's gargantuan menu makes it difficult to narrow down what to order, whether you're there for breakfast or post-work drinks and appetizers. There are over 250 items at any given time, and the company often introduces new dishes to the menu. Unless you frequent the eatery very often, you could get something new every time you visit, and it would take years to make your way through the whole menu.
So, unless you go in with a game plan, you might find it a struggle to pick something to eat or drink. We wanted to share some hidden gems from the menu with you, rather than popular items that everyone already knows about. These are considered under-the-radar options because they aren't widely discussed, they don't seem particularly impressive from their appearance or name alone, or they don't frequently appear in reviews or taste tests. These picks are based on our personal recommendations, as well as previous Tasting Table taste tests conducted by our team of writers. We also consulted reviews to see what others had to say. You won't be disappointed with any of the following scrumptious morsels.
Triple Berry Bliss cheesecake
Seeing as the restaurant is called The Cheesecake Factory, we had to include at least one cheesecake option. But which one? Some are certainly more well-known and beloved (like the tiramisu cheesecake), but you might not see the Triple Berry Bliss cheesecake come up very much (or at all) in online discussions about favorite flavors. It was our No. 1 pick when one of our writers tested out several cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory because it hit all the marks in terms of flavor, texture, and presentation.
The three-berry element and a hint of citrus bring levity and a slight tartness, offering balance to an otherwise incredibly rich dessert. It also features a unique and eye-catching colorful component, making it visually striking when you want a slice of cake that stands out. The vanilla cake layers provide a new texture and further dimension, so it's not just a pile of one-note creaminess. Our writer also enjoyed the vanilla frosting topping, noting that it wasn't too sweet. While berries may seem summery, you should try this gem any time of year.
Lemon meringue cheesecake
The lemon meringue cheesecake also came with high praise in our cheesecake tasting. This standout cake has a tangy lemon cream cheesecake base, along with a lemon mousse layer and meringue topping. It's the blend of tangy and sweet that makes it so notable. While you'd expect a cheesecake to have a sugary touch, the tartness helps to make it more dimensional. Some reviews call it out for being light and delightful, while our writer liked it because the cheesecake itself has a delightfully smooth texture.
Online discussions often focus on a different lemon cheesecake — the lemon raspberry cream – so we wanted to give the lemon meringue variety a chance to shine. Even though this doesn't get the love it deserves, it still has a cult following. Other fans say it's the best cheesecake that they've ever eaten (not just from The Cheesecake Factory) and that it tastes even more amazing than it appears. It's so outstanding that you may even consider grabbing a second piece to take home with you.
Fried calamari
Given that The Cheesecake Factory isn't exactly a seafood restaurant, you might feel dubious about getting an appetizer like calamari. The squid dish can be incredibly easy to mess up, whether it turns out rubbery, soggy, or too fishy. But the fried calamari is masterfully made at this chain restaurant. The breading is crisp and warm, while the interior is the perfect balance of easy to bite into, while still retaining some element of chew. The dips are equally as delicious, particularly the potency of the garlic sauce.
It's a stellar appetizer to grab and an unexpected find at this particular chain restaurant. Not only that, but the fried calamari doesn't really come up on people's reviews and round-ups of favorite appetizers, so it doesn't appear to be a popular pick. We love it so much, though, that the fried calamari ranked as our second-favorite Cheesecake Factory appetizer (after trying 18 different options). It's truly a standout, especially if you want something a little more unique than other beloved menu offerings, like spinach and cheese dip or avocado eggrolls.
Spicy tuna
The spicy tuna looks like something you'd get at your favorite (Americanized) sushi joint, not like a Cheesecake Factory menu item alongside things like burgers and Caesar salad. That's one reason why it's an underrated find; it just seems so out of place that you wouldn't think it'd be any good. This appetizer features fresh ahi tuna on a crisp rectangle of sushi rice, offering a delightful balance of soft and crisp textures. The tuna is buttery, fresh, and melts in your mouth.
The ginger and green onion add a touch of freshness and light heat. This dish is sure to impress, and yet, it doesn't appear too often in online reviews for the chain's appetizers. While it may not be to everyone's liking, it's certainly worth a shot if you like tuna or fish dishes. Those who have tried it seem to think it's incredible, us included. Try this sleeper hit if you want an appetizer that's just as delicious as it is memorable.
Quesadilla
Now, if you are in the mood for something more commonplace and familiar, then the quesadilla is a surprisingly scrumptious hidden gem. You might think that it seems like a boring pick or that it's something better off purchased at a Mexican restaurant. We understand the sentiment, but given that The Cheesecake Factory is a from-scratch kitchen, this is as close to homemade as you can get at a chain eatery.
It's a wonderful option because you could order it as a meal, purchase it for your kids, or just get it as an appetizer to share at the table. These hefty quesadillas are loaded with cheese piled into a freshly warmed tortilla. The exterior is firm enough to retain the cheese, but not tough or flaky enough to break apart. You also get a generous amount of guacamole, salsa, and sour cream to dip the pieces in. The guacamole is simple yet creamy and fantastic to spread onto your quesadilla.
Chicken katsu bowl
The Cheesecake Factory's selection of bowls is somewhat new to the already large menu. They were introduced in the latter half of 2025 and aren't very well-known to customers as of yet. We had tried all six bowls for a ranking (they're all pretty tasty and unique), and our favorite of the bunch was the chicken katsu bowl with its exquisite range of textures and flavor profiles. The menu item has chicken and veggies, served over your choice of white or brown rice. It doesn't sound remarkable at first, but that's why it's so underestimated.
The katsu chicken has a tantalizingly crispy exterior breading, but the poultry itself remains succulent and juicy — a hard feat to achieve. The dish has fresh veggies, such as edamame, sliced cucumber, and mushrooms, to give it vibrancy and crunch, while the teriyaki glaze brings a sweet and savory coating that unites all the elements. It's a well-made dish with an impressive plating that might become your favorite item.
Kids' grilled cheese
You might see a grilled cheese on a menu and skip right by it, encouraging your child to try something else. After all, a grilled cheese is about as basic and unadventurous as you can get. But the kids' menu option at The Cheesecake Factory brings a different spin to make it memorable. Rather than being sliced in half or diagonally, the sandwich is served on thick slices of bread and cut into strips.
It's delicately stacked to create a whimsical presentation similar to stacking blocks like Jenga. Kids can choose from a side of delicious fries or fresh fruit. Either way, it's a fun menu item. It isn't gourmet, but it's not dull either — some people actually think that it's incredible. Regardless, the kids' grilled cheese doesn't get the love it deserves, so hopefully you or the kiddos give it a try on your next visit. It even made it onto our list of the best chain restaurant grilled cheese sandwiches.
Coconut limeade
Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or simply want a drink to pair with your meal, The Cheesecake Factory's selection of non-alcoholic sodas is a terrific option. We'd call any of them underrated, but the coconut limeade is a clear standout. It is intentional and flavorful, so it doesn't feel like you're getting a boring beverage. The limeade is a blend of invigorating lemon-lime soda with a milky touch of coconut.
It feels festive and delicious with a tart yet coconutty profile that gives it further dimension. The presentation is impressive as well, with an orchid garnish that makes it feel like a celebration rather than a humdrum drink. It's absolutely delicious, but the general public seems unaware of it, as it doesn't often appear in reviews. If you're not in the mood for a cocktail but also want something more interesting than a foundation drink, then this is a must-order.
Methodology
To determine what items to include on this list, we went through previous reviews and taste tests on Tasting Table to see what ranked well but also wasn't too popular. We also included our own suggestions, as frequent patrons of The Cheesecake Factory, and supported our reasoning by incorporating information from reviews on platforms like Reddit, Facebook, and TripAdvisor, where applicable.
To be considered a hidden gem, we looked for items that weren't well-known or commonly talked about (which was actually easier than you might think, given the sheer scope of items on the menu), whether that's in public reviews or other articles. We also wanted to include a range of items, so the list isn't comprised of all one type of dish. You will find desserts, drinks, appetizers, main courses, and other options.