10 Cheesecake Factory Cocktails, Ranked Worst To Best

Being overwhelmed by The Cheesecake Factory's extensive menu is a universal experience. The 20-plus pages are filled with small bites, sandwiches, pasta dishes, seafood, steaks, SkinnyLicious picks, cheesecakes (of course), and more. The wildest part is that most of its menu items are made from scratch, and that same level of care is given to its cocktails as well. Fittingly, the Factory also churns out an eclectic lineup of alcoholic beverages. It offers a sip for every palate, and I recently got a little boozy in order to try some of its most popular libations at my nearest Columbus, Ohio location.

What I discovered on my trip is that each drink is less of a cocktail and more of a work of art. Each elixir is made fresh — shaken, stirred, or blended right behind the bar. The drinks are all decorated with elaborate garnishes, and the restaurant's general manager even told me that The Cheesecake Factory uses house-made fruit purees in its drinks. There's a great deal of quality to be had on this cocktail menu, so I ranked them based on ingredient balance, alcohol content, and freshness in order to find the concoction most worthy of a second round. Bottoms up!

