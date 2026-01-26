This Hidden Gem Seafood Appetizer Makes A Cheesecake Factory Visit Worth It

To call the Cheesecake Factory's menu "big" is an understatement even larger than the menu itself, which is saying something. After all, this chain offers over 250 items made from scratch. The appetizers are particularly hard to choose from, being both plentiful in number and tempting with their promises of fried cheese, creamy dips, and spicy sauces. But for lovers of seafood, there's one option that stands above the rest: the Spicy Tuna.

When we taste-tested and ranked Cheesecake Factory appetizers from worst to best, the Spicy Tuna placed fourth among a whopping 18 contenders. While a few dishes managed to be just a smidge better, we found nothing bad to say about these gorgeously-plated bites of raw ahi tuna on beds of crispy rice, garnished with fresh ginger, green onion, and a drizzle of lightly spicy sauce. "Raw fish" and "Cheesecake Factory" might sound like concepts that don't mix, but on our visit, the tuna was truly fresh with the melty texture of good sashimi. It's not fishy or off-tasting in any way and contrasts perfectly with the crunchy rice.

The topping of onion and ginger adds a crisp freshness that lifts the rich and creamy elements of this appetizer. The beautiful appearance also goes above what you expect from a chain restaurant. Ultimately, the creativity of the Spicy Tuna and its unexpectedly great execution make it a total hidden gem from the Cheesecake Factory. One taste, and you just might start passing up the spinach dip or truffle fries.