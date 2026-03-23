This Popular Mexican Soda Had A Coffee Flavor Long Before Coke Or Pepsi

Finding unique ways to add fizz to coffee has long been a fixation. There are plenty of coffee-bar and at-home methods, like transforming an iced coffee with a splash of fizzy cola or the trend of serving coffee tonics, but for decades upon decades, soda companies have also been trying to find a way to bottle the stuff. While products from global soda giants like Coca-Cola and Pepsi may dominate recent memory for coffee-soda-hybrids, well before either had even dipped its toes in the market, the Mexican soda company Jarritos launched its business with a coffee-flavored soda.

It was all the way back in 1950 that Jarritos got its start, with a man by the name of Don Francisco "El Güero" Hill at the helm. He was an inventor with a strong palate and a love of beverages. In the late 1940s, Hill noticed that Mexico's ancient aguas frescas were facing increasing competition from sodas. Working at his dining room table in Mexico City, with his wife and children as his primary tasters, Hill formulated his first product and entered the soda business. Unfortunately, the initial coffee-flavored offering was a verified dud.

In Mexico at the time, coffee was strictly a morning beverage consumed with milk. The idea of adding carbonation to coffee, bottling it, and serving it cold just didn't take. Fortunately, that failure was not the end for Hill or Jarritos. He quickly shifted gears to more familiar flavors, and in those, he found the foothold that he was looking for in the soda business.