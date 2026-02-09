The Twice-Failed Coca-Cola Flavor No One Misses At All

If you've ever visited the international section of a grocery store, or are lucky enough to live near a giant World of Coca-Cola store, you'll notice that the selection of fizzy flavors spans a mile long. Cherry and Orange Cream are just a few of the tamer options, but there are even some limited edition flavors like OREO and Holiday Creamy Vanilla. Sometimes, Coca-Cola's outside-of-the-box flavors aren't such a hit. That was the case with Coca-Cola Blāk, a flavor that was released not once, but twice, and failed to be a hit both times.

Coca-Cola Blāk combined the classic taste of Coca-Cola with the flavors (and caffeine) of a cup of coffee. After initial testing in France, the product was released to the United States in 2006, an idea meant to appeal to the novelty of the beverage market at the time, with a name that fit the minimalist trend of the era. Even though several other unique Coke flavors from around the world might have been a hit in the U.S., Coca-Cola Blāk absolutely bombed with consumers and was pulled from shelves just two years after launching. Coca-Cola tried a coffee-combined soda again in 2021 with the launch of Coca-Cola with Coffee, which contained more caffeine than the original version and proved a hit in multiple foreign countries — but, yet again, U.S. consumers didn't buy into the hype and the product was pulled from shelves by the end of 2022.