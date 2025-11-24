This Fruity Version Of Coca-Cola Was Discontinued, And Fans Still Want It Back

Big brands giveth, and big brands taketh away. When a company is nearly 140 years old, it's bound to have some missteps in its history — and whether those include introducing products that failed or discontinuing those products when they still had a fan base depends on whether you're part of said fan base. Coca-Cola may be one of the best-selling brands in the world, but for every smash hit soda, it's got a dud on its resume. Coca-Cola Spiced, anyone? Or how about the caffeinated cacophony that was Coca-Cola Blak, with coffee? Of the discontinued Coca-Cola flavors we actually do miss, though, there's one that seems especially widely mourned: Diet Coke Twisted Mango.

Diet Coke has been one of the world's most popular diet soft drinks since 1982, but Coca-Cola wasn't about to just leave a good thing alone. In 2018, the company unveiled four flavored Diet Coke varieties: Twisted Mango, Ginger Lime, Zesty Blood Orange, and Feisty Cherry. The move was intended to freshen up Diet Coke's image on the heels of a rare sales drop. Some of these flavors instantly fell flat. It seemed confusing, for example, that Feisty Cherry joined a brand that already had Diet Coke Cherry, which itself was discontinued later in 2018. But Twisted Mango proved popular, with an intense, sweet tropical flavor that dominated the Diet Coke profile — it wouldn't replace your Diet Coke, but it was a fun alternative option. Sadly, Twisted Mango wasn't long for this world.