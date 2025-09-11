7 Discontinued Coca-Cola Flavors We Need Back

Since it was founded in 1886, Coca-Cola has dominated the soft drink market. Today, according to World Population Review, the drink giant's signature carbonated beverage is sold in nearly every country on Earth. The only exceptions to this are North Korea, Cuba, and Russia. The U.S. alone consumes nearly 40 billion liters of Coca-Cola every single year.

Coca-Cola isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and we can say that with a fair amount of confidence. In fact, if you love a standard glass of Coke or Diet Coke, you'll probably find it on grocery shelves and menus for a very long time yet. But if you adore one of Coca-Cola's flavored spin-offs, we can't guarantee it will stick around with the same confidence.

Over the decades, Coca-Cola has consistently discontinued fan favorite flavors, from Coca-Cola Spiced to Cherry Vanilla to Twisted Mango (R.I.P). Below, we take a look at some of the beloved Coca-Cola flavors we wish we could have back.