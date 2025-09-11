7 Discontinued Coca-Cola Flavors We Need Back
Since it was founded in 1886, Coca-Cola has dominated the soft drink market. Today, according to World Population Review, the drink giant's signature carbonated beverage is sold in nearly every country on Earth. The only exceptions to this are North Korea, Cuba, and Russia. The U.S. alone consumes nearly 40 billion liters of Coca-Cola every single year.
Coca-Cola isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and we can say that with a fair amount of confidence. In fact, if you love a standard glass of Coke or Diet Coke, you'll probably find it on grocery shelves and menus for a very long time yet. But if you adore one of Coca-Cola's flavored spin-offs, we can't guarantee it will stick around with the same confidence.
Over the decades, Coca-Cola has consistently discontinued fan favorite flavors, from Coca-Cola Spiced to Cherry Vanilla to Twisted Mango (R.I.P). Below, we take a look at some of the beloved Coca-Cola flavors we wish we could have back.
Coca-Cola With Coffee
When most Americans open their eyes in the morning, the first thing they want is a steaming cup of coffee. Coca-Cola is not usually at the top of the list. But the soda giant has been trying to change that for a while. In the 1980s, after learning that many Southerners were reaching for an ice cold glass of Coke on a hot morning, Coca-Cola tried to market its fizzy, sugary drink as a breakfast must-have to the masses. It worked for a few years, but it didn't last. So Coca-Cola tried again. In the early 2000s, it launched Coca-Cola BlāK, a combination of coffee and Coca-Cola. Consumers couldn't get onboard with the idea (or the apparently stale taste), and Coca-Cola BlāK was discontinued in 2008.
And then, a decade later, in 2018, Coca-Cola With Coffee hit international shelves for the first time. It arrived in the U.S. in 2020 in three flavors: Dark Blend, Vanilla, and Caramel, with Coke Zero versions of Dark Blend and Vanilla. Each boasted more than double the amount of caffeine Coke had and was far tastier than its predecessor. In fact, many consumers praised the blend of flavors and the pleasant boost of energy it gave them. But Coca-Cola With Coffee wasn't destined to last. In 2023, after receiving a query from one consumer about where to find their favorite Coca-Cola With Coffee Vanilla, the brand confirmed on X that the drink had been discontinued.
Coca-Cola Spiced
In 2024, Coca-Cola decided it was time to launch two new members of its "permanent" lineup: Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero. As the name implies, the drinks contained "warm" spices (although the company never confirmed exactly which) — and as the name doesn't imply, they also contained raspberry, too. According to Coca-Cola, the addition of raspberry was in response to growing demand for the flavor from its own Freestyle machines.
Some compared Coca-Cola Spiced to cough drops, while others said it tasted a little too syrupy. But many also praised the beverage's uniqueness and loved its fruity yet warm notes. Unfortunately, while Coca-Cola Spiced was supposed to be in it for the long haul, it was discontinued after just six months. In response to a fan's question as to why it was discontinued, Coca-Cola wrote on X in September 2024 that it was due to low consumer demand.
Diet Coke Twisted Mango
Diet Coke first hit the market in 1982, and it was a hit. Within one year, it was the No. 1 diet soda in the U.S., and it's been a mainstay on shelves ever since. But in 2018, amid declining sales and fiercer competition, Coca-Cola decided it was time to modernize. It rebranded with taller, thinner cans (still in the same iconic silver color), and it added new flavors to the Diet Coke lineup, including Diet Coke Twisted Mango.
The new flavor came with its own ad campaign implying that just one sip would make you want to start dancing, but ultimately, it was loved for its subtle fruitiness and milder, less abrasive flavor than other varieties. To the dismay of many, however, Diet Coke Twisted Mango was discontinued in 2020, alongside other flavors like Diet Coke Ginger Lime and Diet Coke Zesty Blood Orange.
Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla
Cherry Coke has been around for a very long time. In fact, the flavor combination was first invented in the 1800s, when some Americans started mixing together cherry syrup with Coca-Cola. The soda giant, however, didn't launch the official Cherry Coke until the 1980s. Since then, Coca-Cola has experimented with a few twists on the iconic flavor, including Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla.
In 2020, the flavor hit the shelves in the U.S. for the first time (before then, fans had been able to create it for themselves using Coca-Cola's Freestyle machines). Customers seemed to be thrilled about the new variety, but in the end, it wasn't enough. In 2024, Coca-Cola confirmed on X that Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla had been discontinued due to changing taste preferences. The reaction was strong. One X user even wrote: "Congrats on making me switch to Pepsi. This was a huge fail on your part."
However, fans of Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla may be in luck. It was recently confirmed that Coca-Cola is launching a new, similar-sounding flavor next year, called Coca-Cola Cherry Float. It's not a limited-edition variety, either, so it is likely to be available for around six months, at least.
Coca-Cola Black Cherry Vanilla
When it comes to cherry-vanilla flavored beverages, Coca-Cola has disappointed fans more than once. Back in 2006, the soda company also launched Coca-Cola Black Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke Black Cherry Vanilla. The new products were formulated specifically to replace Coca-Cola Vanilla and in response to demand for more cherry-flavored beverages.
Many people loved Coca-Cola Black Cherry Vanilla, but again, it wasn't enough. Just a year and a half after it was launched, the flavor was given the chop. In the 2020s, customers haven't forgotten how much they enjoyed the black cherry beverage, and Coca-Cola has faced many calls on X to bring it back. In 2023, the beverage company confirmed there were no plans to bring it back, but it would take into account the demand. And who knows? It may just follow through.
In 2020, Coca-Cola also made the controversial decision to pull Diet Coke Feisty Cherry (a new spin on Diet Coke Cherry) from the shelves, too. But in the summer of 2025, to the delight of fans across the U.S., Diet Coke Cherry made a return once again.
Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla
In 2002, the Coca-Cola team thought they were on to something with the launch of Vanilla Coke. And at first, it seemed like the flavor was genuinely going to be a success, but demand fell, and Vanilla Coke ended up discontinued by the end of 2005. The flavor just wasn't profitable, and in many people's opinion, just not that good. It did, however, make a return in 2007, and Coca-Cola hasn't tried to stop making Vanilla Coke happen. We've seen Cherry Vanilla, Black Cherry Vanilla, and in 2019, there was Orange Vanilla.
Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla was beloved by many fans for its refreshing, fruity flavor, but again, it didn't last that long in the end. By 2022, it had been discontinued. But it's not all bad news. In 2025, Coca-Cola launched Coca-Cola Orange Cream, and for many, it has filled the void left behind by Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla.
Diet Coke With Splenda
Diet Coke is one of Coca-Cola's most popular drinks. While demand has gone up and down over the years, the beverage has still remained a grocery store staple. Even in 2018, when Diet Coke went through a rebrand because of declining sales, it was still the second most popular soda in the U.S. But for some, there's one glaring issue with Diet Coke: its aspartame content.
The sweetener is controversial because, despite its low calorie count, it has been linked to potential health problems. In high amounts, it may even be carcinogenic. Still, there are safe limits for consumption. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, that safe limit is 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight a day. To reach that amount, if you weighed 70 kilograms, you'd have to drink upward of nine cans of diet soda a day.
Still, the reputation has stuck. Perhaps to get around this controversy, Coca-Cola offered Diet Coke With Splenda starting in 2005. This, of course, contains the artificial sweetener Splenda, which is made with sucralose. For those who are wary of aspartame or allergic to it, this drink was a godsend. But to their disappointment, in 2024, Diet Coke With Splenda was removed from the shelves. Some were less than thrilled with the decision. One X user wrote: "Should've kept the Splenda version and gotten rid of the base Diet Coke. It really puts the ASS in Aspartame."