11 Discontinued Sodas That Don't Deserve A Comeback

Soda is a beloved beverage in the United States. According to a 2024 Statista Consumer Insights Global survey, over half of all U.S. adults, from the ages of 18 to 49, consume soft drinks. However, soda consumption is on a slight decline, and for a fair reason — it's not exactly the healthiest beverage out there. Soda actually originated as carbonated medicinal tonics in the 19th century, but pharmacists quickly found that people liked them a lot better with artificial sweetened flavors, like raspberry and banana. 7 Up even started as a hangover cure. Ever since the early days when pharmacists mixed up elixirs behind a counter, the art of soda creation has been less about health and more about experimentation, leading soda companies to craft some truly unique soda flavors, like ranch and celery soda.

Not all soda brands and flavors are as long-lasting as Coke and Pepsi. In fact, we're glad that not every esoteric soda has stood the test of time. There are quite a few duds in soda history that, frankly, don't deserve a comeback to vending machines anytime soon. Looking back through the soda archives of yesteryear, we can get a snapshot of past cultural fads that failed to appeal to the masses — and ultimately learn what was trendy and not timeless.

These soda flops remind us that even giants of American industry can be humbled by the public's unforgiving taste buds. While we can't sip on these vintage sodas anymore, a plethora of Internet reviews and forum discussions have kept their legacy alive, letting us determine which soda flops should stay gone for good.