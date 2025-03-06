15 Unique Soda Flavors You Never Knew Existed

Soda has been a bubbly part of life since emerging in the late 1700s. A fact you didn't know about soda is that it was once made from construction materials. Carbonation came from the use of powdered calcium carbonate, also known as limestone and marble. If the sound of marble-flavored soda doesn't excite you, don't worry, the taste was closer to plain mineral water. Eventually, however, makers would discover that soda could be produced in countless flavors.

Popular ones like Coca-Cola and lemon-lime were no doubt exciting when they first hit the scene. Though not the miracle cures they were marketed to be, those purported magical potions put the masses under a spell. That said, the trouble with mainstream success is finding new ways to reinvent the flavor wheel. Major brands must release limited-edition flavors to recapture the excitement that lesser-known ones still offer. Either way, it's a win-win for our tastebuds. From seasonal sodas and savory soft drinks to carbonated concoctions that mimic the taste of vegetables, here are unique flavors you never knew existed.