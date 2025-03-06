15 Unique Soda Flavors You Never Knew Existed
Soda has been a bubbly part of life since emerging in the late 1700s. A fact you didn't know about soda is that it was once made from construction materials. Carbonation came from the use of powdered calcium carbonate, also known as limestone and marble. If the sound of marble-flavored soda doesn't excite you, don't worry, the taste was closer to plain mineral water. Eventually, however, makers would discover that soda could be produced in countless flavors.
Popular ones like Coca-Cola and lemon-lime were no doubt exciting when they first hit the scene. Though not the miracle cures they were marketed to be, those purported magical potions put the masses under a spell. That said, the trouble with mainstream success is finding new ways to reinvent the flavor wheel. Major brands must release limited-edition flavors to recapture the excitement that lesser-known ones still offer. Either way, it's a win-win for our tastebuds. From seasonal sodas and savory soft drinks to carbonated concoctions that mimic the taste of vegetables, here are unique flavors you never knew existed.
Mabi Taino Fermented Bark Soda
Drinking kombucha may be the closest thing to trying this fermented soda. Originating from the Caribbean, Mauby (or Mabi) is a carbonated beverage made from the fermented bark of the snakewood, or mabi, tree. Mauby is known for its bittersweet, funky flavor, which is comparable to a more astringent root beer — though some say it's closer to apple cider or spiced chai.This fermented Caribbean drink has been around since the 17th century but was previously an alcoholic sweet potato-based beverage before evolving into the non-alcoholic tree bark soda it is today.
Mauby is said to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, alleviate gastrointestinal issues, and offer other health benefits. Home-brewing this unique soda is still popular throughout the Caribbean, but fortunately, you don't have to toil or boil to experience it. Several commercial brands offer the syrup pre-made, used to make the traditional non-carbonated version, and the soda is easy to find online. Mauby Fizz is one soda brand available on Amazon, and Mabi Taino Seybano is another version that's from the Dominican Republic but has less availability.
Jones Soda Co. Turkey & Gravy Soda
Jones Soda is no stranger to unique flavor offerings. It has teased tastebuds with quirky sodas like Birthday Cake and Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich. Wizards must be behind Jones' crafty brews because, in 2003, it released its weirdest flavor yet: Turkey and Gravy Soda. The limited-edition seasonal soda received an overwhelming response, subsequently selling out. Sadly, a spit-worthy flavor quelled the excitement.
According to brave taste-testers, Turkey & Gravy soda smelled like the real thing but had an unappealing meaty taste with a subtle sweetness. Jones's choice to use Splenda as the sweetener overpowered the nuanced notes of turkey and gravy, which only appeared in the aftertaste. It was more novelty than anything. Nevertheless, the savory ploy helped create buzz for the burgeoning brand. Gag-induced reviews didn't prevent Jones from re-releasing this soda in 2022 for its 25th anniversary. To entice a new generation of adventurous palates, it created a chugging challenge inviting fans to post a video of them guzzling it for a chance to win a t-shirt.
Pepsi Black Cherry Chocolate Gummy Flavor
Japan is notoriously known for its exclusive food and beverage releases. From matcha-flavored Kit Kat bars to the Starbucks Hojicha Latte, there are many tasty items from Japan we wish we had in the U.S. In 2024, PepsiCo Japan put a candied spin on the black cherry flavor, originally released in 2021 as part of the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop line. The beverage giant added not one, but two flavors to the mix, introducing a limited-edition soda called "Black Cherry Chocolate Gummy Flavor." Despite some digging, we couldn't uncover the inspiration behind this unique sugary mash-up.
One reviewer on Instagram said it tasted like a bag of two-week-old Halloween candy where the combined aromas and tastes formed one indescribably yucky treat. Unsure what anyone would expect from blending black cherry cola with gummy bears and chocolate, but Pepsi's flavor scientists sure have a sense of humor. According to an Instagram post from another netizen, this soda was available at Japanese discount store Don Quijote and online from sweets purveyor Napa Japan.
Cheerwine Kreme Soda
Krispy Kreme knows a thing or two about unique flavors. The donut maker keeps a revolving door of collaborations in its boxes, ensuring your sweet tooth's constant satisfaction. In 2016, however, it teamed with North Carolina-based soft drink brand Cheerwine to deliver its dozen in bottled form. The sippably sweet Cheerwine Kreme combined cherry taste with a touch of the iconic Original Glazed flavor. Unfortunately, it was only made available at grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, and parts of Georgia.
Editors for USA Today got a chance to try the saccharine soda, calling it "not bad," but lacking Krispy Kreme's distinctive donut-iness (via Facebook). Aroma-wise, they said it was somewhere between cherry and Dr Pepper. The final consensus was that it didn't live up to the combined appeal of both brands. However, fans had the opposite response, with some urging Cheerwine and Krispy Kreme to bring it back the following year for the former's 100th anniversary and the latter's 80th.
Pepsi x PEEPS Marshmallow Soda
Some matches are truly made in heaven. That's certainly the case for Pepsi and flavored marshmallow candy PEEPS, the duo soda lovers didn't know they needed. In the early spring of 2021, the brands partnered on a limited-edition PEEPS-infused cola. Pepsi X PEEPS soda came in bright yellow, blue, and pink 7.5-ounce mini-cans with PEEPS illustrations — a nod to the chicks and the perfect springtime color. Its taste was described as liquid candy with a subtly sweet Pepsi-rich aroma. However, Pepsi chose to keep the color of the soda its typical brown, rather than go the full gamut in re-imagining PEEPS.
The hit collaboration dropped during the height of COVID-19 in hopes of offering a sweet escape from a tumultuous year. It must've worked because the duo decided to re-release the limited-edition bevy in 2023. This time, they offered it nationwide, whereas only 3,000 were made available for the initial release.
Dr Pepper FANtastic Chocolate Soda
To introduce Pepper Perks, a rewards program that lets members earn points for discounts, Dr Pepper released FANtastic Chocolate. The limited-edition blend infused Dr Pepper's iconic 23 flavors with rich chocolate. This unique soda wasn't immediately available like others on this list, though. Instead, fans had to show proof of purchase by scanning a QR code on a Dr Pepper product, which provided a link to Dr Pepper's website. Once on the website, fans were asked to create a Pepper Perks account.
And, that's not all; members had to accrue an undisclosed amount of points to redeem their purchases. Only then could they get their hands on Dr Pepper's FANtastic Chocolate — and only while supplies lasted. A reviewer on Reddit described the taste as a combination of Dr Pepper and Tootsie Roll, but surprisingly, the soda wasn't overly sweet. Dr Pepper's flavor masterminds put extra love into ensuring this pairing was well balanced. Sadly, unless you were willing to hop those hurdles, Dr Pepper FANtastic Chocolate came and went.
Kimchi Ramune Soda
Ramune is often called the Coca-Cola of Japan. Several things make this soda brand unique, though. For one, it doesn't come in an aluminum can but in a funny-shaped glass bottle with a round marble stopper inside that controls the flow of carbonated liquid. Instead of a tab, it's opened by pressing down on the stopper with an accompanying plunger that detaches from the cap. Drinking it involves a lot of steps, but that's also what makes it fun. Another thing that separates Ramune soda from popular American brands is that it produces savory flavors.
One of the quirkiest Ramune soda flavors is kimchi. Carbonated beverages usually intensify spiciness, but Ramune nails kimchi's fermented kick. From the aroma to the aftertaste, fans say it's the real deal. Ramune impressively recreates the savory nuance, balancing the kick of carbonation and fermentation, and aftertaste of vegetables. Kimchi Ramune does what few sodas have and that's make saltiness refreshing.
Curry Ramune Soda
Kimchi is just one of several savory-flavored Ramune sodas; Japanese curry is another sought-after pick. If you're familiar with Japanese-style curry, you know it has a mild savory taste with a bit of sweetness. According to reviews, however, Ramune's carbonated version fails to deliver. The only hint of curry is in the aroma, which is faint. Flavor-wise, one YouTube reviewer said this soda tastes like a root beer with a muted maltiness. Others have compared it to a regular lemon-lime Ramune. Curry's characteristic spice is mostly absent, too, only appearing subtly in the aftertaste.
Bad news for those hoping for a pungent curry kick: It seems this unique flavor misses the target. But, that doesn't mean it isn't worth a try — that is, if you can locate it. Japanese markets in the U.S. typically carry Ramune sodas, though savory flavors are harder to find than fruit ones. At the time of writing, most online retailers seem to be out of stock, too. You'll need skillful sleuthing to find this savory soda.
Wonderfarm Bird's Nest White Fungus Soda
Vietnam produces a unique soda that will either make you cringe or curious. Wonderfarm Bird's Nest White Fungus Soda is made with ingredients used in Chinese medicine for centuries. Edible bird's nest is produced from the salivary glands of swiftlets, a family of cave-dwelling birds in Southeast Asia. Swiftlets literally build their nests with their saliva, hence the name. In Chinese cuisine, it's the primary ingredient in bird's nest soup, prized for being rich in protein, among other nutrients. There are three varieties made from distinct types of bird's nest, which locals consider a fountain of youth.
White fungus, or snow fungus, also offers a host of health benefits. It's popularly used in snow fungus dessert soup, a sweet nutritious soup typically served on special occasions. Beyond being healthy for you, another characteristic both ingredients share is a chewy, gelatinous consistency. That gives you an idea of what to expect when you drink Wonderfarm Bird's Nest White Fungus Soda. It may help to compare it to aloe vera juice, as one reviewer did on Instagram. Those courageous enough to have tried it say sweetness dominates the flavor but the jelly-like texture is the biggest takeaway. If you can handle slimy sugar water, this soda might be for you.
Rocket Fizz Grass Soda
If you enjoy the scent of fresh-cut grass, there's a chance you might like Grass Soda. Rocket Fizz, a US-based soda pop and candy shop franchise, has established itself as the premiere unique soda maker, and Grass is just one of many random flavors it sells. With a label that says "Mowed & Bottled in the US," you're left to wonder how grass-flavored soda is made. Rocket Fizz keeps the secret recipe under wraps, though, only offering mountain spring water and pure cane sugar as ingredients.
Those who have boarded the brand's soda ship have mixed reviews. One said it has a strong wheatgrass taste mixed with green apple Jolly Rancher. Another compared it to slightly dry grass during a Texas summer. Generally, people say it's more novelty than a thirst quencher. Good thing it's easy to find, so you can see for yourself. Wait until you try Bug's Barf, Unicorn Yack, Dirt, and numerous others.
Lester's Fixings Buffalo Wing Soda
If you thought turkey and gravy-flavored soda was wild, Lester's Fixings Buffalo Wing Soda will really take you for a savory spin. According to a 2022 study conducted by the National Chicken Council (yes, it actually exists), Americans were estimated to consume 1.42 billion wings during the Super Bowl. If anything, it's proof that there are at least some people who'd love to try Buffalo wing-flavored soda. According to The Soda Jerk, this finger food-inspired beverage smells like Cajun seasoning.
The taste is another thing altogether. It's orange-forward but gives way to a peppery finish akin to ginger. And, the burn intensifies with each sip. They say that it isn't half-bad overall. It can also be compared to chicken wings mixed with Sprite, which is within the same ballpark. If you like spiciness, Amazon sells 6-packs of Buffalo Wing Soda, as well as Rocket Fizz. Lester's Fixings specializes in unique flavors as well. Others include Bacon, Bacon With Chocolate, Maple Syrup, Mustard, Ranch Dressing, and more.
Hubba Bubba Original Bubble Gum Soda
Anyone who's blown their fair share of bubbles has heard of Hubba Bubba. The iconic bubblegum maker has been an indelible part of childhood since 1979. Few recall that in 1988, a short-lived soda version of Hubba Bubba's bubblegum came out. Oddly enough, it was an unofficial product made by a fan named Steve Roeder, which may have contributed to its meager 5-year lifespan. Roeder secured the rights to create the Hubba Bubba replica from Wrigley but never acquired the actual recipe. The recipe used to make it was rumored to come from bubblegum-flavored snow cone syrup that he invented and blended with club soda.
Despite only being around for 5 years, Roeder's sugary invention successfully attracted a cult following. He even released a diet version. Fans of the bygone beverage still keep unopened cans as collectible items. Hubba Bubba Original Bubble Gum Soda is one of many popular drinks that have disappeared from store shelves.
Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray Soda
Debuting in 1968, Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray, an herbaceously bitter soda, has a medicinal taste that harkens back to soda's pharmaceutical roots. It was originally called Dr. Brown's Celery Tonic before the FDA forced the makers to change the name, as its nutritional value is sketchy at best. Thus, Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray soda was born, a surprisingly refreshing, light beverage that more closely resembles ginger ale. Celery has long been associated with medicine and was considered a superfood during the 1800s, which is what inspired this unique soda. Dr. Brown's rename ended up working in the end.
The brand has managed to do what few have: Invent a soda that's been around for nearly 6 decades. You can still find this online at Amazon and major US retailers, though stores tend to run out of stock. Dr. Brown's Cel-ray soda is one of the tastier additions to this list and pairs nicely with classic American sandwiches and similarly savory eats.
Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Soda
An exciting part of the holiday season is festive-flavored drinks. Pepsi outdid itself in 2024 with the release of its Zero Sugar Gingerbread soda. Considered one of our best new soda flavors of 2024, the limited-edition release attempted to capture everything you love about gingerbread — delectable brown sugar blended with cinnamon and ginger — in an aluminum can. It would have succeeded were it not for the tame taste of Zero Sugar, which reduced the richness to a mere whisper. If our review of this tasty Pepsi treat that's hard to find is any metric, Pepsi could've hit the sugary mark if it chose to release a regular Gingerbread soda instead.
Nevertheless, this sugar-free version deserves points for potential. We even love the gingerbread house-inspired can design. Hopefully, we get a re-release in a future holiday season, because Pepsi is definitely onto something. However, we're hoping for a future release that doesn't require fans to order through the Pepsi TikTok shop and force them to purchase two Pepsi Mini ten packs for just one can of this gingerbread concoction.
Perfy Pepperoni Pizza Soda
In all honesty, pizza-flavored soda should've been one of the first savory sodas invented. Pizza is the most popular food in the world, so why not make a pizza version of everything? Thankfully, low-sugar soda brand Perfy is as pizza-obsessed as we are. And, its Pepperoni Pizza Soda actually delivers — pun intended. From what one soda sipper said on Instagram, opening it releases a marinara-rich aroma. The taste is slightly sweet, rather than purely savory. But, a touch of sweetness tastes better than expected.
The coolest part of this soda is that Perfy doesn't use artificial flavors to achieve this slice in a can. It's made with water, tomato concentrate, natural flavors, sea salt, monk fruit, citric acid, and stevia. Perfy sodas include nootropics and adaptogens, making it a healthier alternative to many soda brands. Another way to look at it is a more nutritious way to enjoy pizza. You can still find 12-packs on its website, too.