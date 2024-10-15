Why Bird's Nest Soup Is Staggeringly Expensive

Since the 1500s, Chinese aristocrats demanded bird's nest soup for its purported medicinal benefits. Still popular today, bird's nest soup is found throughout Southeast Asia and can cost you up to $100 for a bowl. Called "caviar of the east", Edible Bird's Nests (EBN) are one of the world's most expensive foods, commanding anywhere from $2,000 to a whopping $10,000 retail. When cooked, EBNs are rather bland and strangely gelatinous in a soup that can be made savory or sweet, so it's a head-scratcher as to why bird's nest soup is outrageously expensive.

Two factors account for why EBNs are so pricey: What they are and how they're harvested. EBNs are not made of twigs and leaves like other bird nests. Instead, they're made from the saliva excreted from the glands of the swiftlet, a small Southeast Asia bird that lives in caves or under cliff ledges, where the male swiftlets build their nests. When the saliva hardens, it creates an intricately woven shell composed of red, yellow, or white threads. Red EBNs are the most prized and expensive because it's believed the nests get their color and medicinal properties from the swiftlet's blood, a theory that has been scientifically disproved. Contributing to the cost is the extreme danger involved for collectors to scrape the nests from high cave ceilings and precariously situated cliffs.