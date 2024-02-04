21 Popular Drinks That Have Disappeared From Store Shelves

Great beverages can leave a lasting impression. Beyond quenching your thirst (and potentially satisfying your sweet tooth), a tasty drink can remind you of a special time in your life. The feeling of flavored bubbles popping against your tongue or the sweet rush of juice flowing into your mouth is a distinct experience, after all. But with a seemingly endless variety of beverages on the market, brands are often introducing new flavors — and discontinuing products — to stay competitive in a market with constantly changing trends.

Of course, when a popular drink is discontinued or pulled from stores, it often causes an uproar among that drink's dedicated (if niche) following. While some brands have been fortunate to see a return to store shelves — thanks to a loyal enough fanbase and rigorous petitioning — most are relegated to resell sites or specialty soda retailers. In honor of those bygone beverages, we've compiled a list of popular drinks your local grocery store no longer carries. Here are 23 popular drinks that have disappeared from store shelves.