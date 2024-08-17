Making Homemade Dippin' Dots-Style Ice Cream Is Easier Than You Think
They may be small, but they are mighty: They are Dippin' Dots. The small beads of ice cream have been a favorite in the frozen treat game since their invention in 1988. To some, this dessert brings back nostalgic memories of running around the zoo with your family, or accompanying your mom to the mall, or even tackling your fear of heights at the local amusement park. In many places today, though, Dippin' Dots can only be found in malls, many of which are run-down and all but closed. Lucky for you, this treat is easy to make from home.
Dippin' Dots uses cryogenic technology to make the small beads. Of course, this branded treat is produced in a huge factory in Kentucky, but you can make it simply with two ingredients: your favorite ice cream recipe and liquid nitrogen (not to be confused with dry ice). Once you've made your ice cream, melt it and then pour your liquid nitrogen into a safe container, like a styrofoam cooler. Next, you'll need to fix a way to drop the beads into the cooler; you could use a spoon to drip it, but this may give you weird shapes, so try a baster/syringe or ketchup bottle for cleaner results. Once they freeze, remove the dots with a slotted spoon. These should be eaten quickly to avoid meltage and shape-changing, so let cool until they reach average freezer temperature (0 degrees Fahrenheit) and enjoy.
Tips and topping ideas
When working with liquid nitrogen (available at Airgas, an air-liquid company, or Amazon, among other places), it's crucial to take proper precautions to avoid injury, as serious harm can happen with just a single contact with the material. Ideally, cover any exposed skin on your body when working with it; this means something to protect your eyes, face, hands, feet, arms, and legs. And again, avoid a disaster by having a safe container to store the liquid nitrogen, including a styrofoam cooler or a Dewar, an insulated container designed to hold extremely cold items. Finally, don't close a tight lid on your container, as this can cause a build up in pressure.
Now, for the fun part: Customizing, serving, and topping. You can make your favorite ice cream recipe, or, you can try some new ones, like this mint julep ice cream or this pomegranate ice cream. If you want to try making homemade Dippin's Dots for the holidays, try this peppermint ice cream or this eggnog ice cream. Ideally, whatever you choose, stay away from large chunks, as this will make the dripping/freezing part more difficult.
Toppings depend on what flavor you've made, but the classics, like chocolate, strawberry, caramel sauce, peanuts, Oreos, sprinkles, or whipped cream, are always reliable. Fruits are also a strong choice, especially strawberries, cherries, and raspberries. Regardless of what flavors or toppings you choose, be sure to (safely) try this homemade Dippin' Dots to bring up some nostalgic feelings.