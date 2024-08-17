Making Homemade Dippin' Dots-Style Ice Cream Is Easier Than You Think

They may be small, but they are mighty: They are Dippin' Dots. The small beads of ice cream have been a favorite in the frozen treat game since their invention in 1988. To some, this dessert brings back nostalgic memories of running around the zoo with your family, or accompanying your mom to the mall, or even tackling your fear of heights at the local amusement park. In many places today, though, Dippin' Dots can only be found in malls, many of which are run-down and all but closed. Lucky for you, this treat is easy to make from home.

Dippin' Dots uses cryogenic technology to make the small beads. Of course, this branded treat is produced in a huge factory in Kentucky, but you can make it simply with two ingredients: your favorite ice cream recipe and liquid nitrogen (not to be confused with dry ice). Once you've made your ice cream, melt it and then pour your liquid nitrogen into a safe container, like a styrofoam cooler. Next, you'll need to fix a way to drop the beads into the cooler; you could use a spoon to drip it, but this may give you weird shapes, so try a baster/syringe or ketchup bottle for cleaner results. Once they freeze, remove the dots with a slotted spoon. These should be eaten quickly to avoid meltage and shape-changing, so let cool until they reach average freezer temperature (0 degrees Fahrenheit) and enjoy.