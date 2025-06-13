Here's How Diet Coke Got Its Name

Coca-Cola is practically synonymous with America. There's only one other soda that rivals it in sales and prevalence, and that's its diet version. Diet Coke feels like it's just been here forever, with its familiar silver can and crisper, less sweet take on the iconic Coke flavor; the soda has its own huge, devoted following. But of course, Diet Coke had to originate somewhere, and one of the fascinating facts you may not know about Coca-Cola is that Diet Coke's name was one of the trickiest parts of the invention process.

Because Diet Coke is literally a sugar-free version of Coke, Coca-Cola weighed the potential of naming its new product "Sugar Free Coke" when it was developing it in 1980. However, it felt that this then cast regular Coke in a negative light. "Coke Light" also got kicked around as a possibility, but another brand was already using "light." The entire category of sugar-free sodas had at the time only recently been dubbed "diet" officially, by the market research firm Nielsen. So, Coca-Cola found a winner with that word — but how to use it? Coca-Cola's lawyers felt that if the "diet" had a capital "d," it made "Diet Coke" into a new noun and changed the trademark. For years, then, "diet" was written with a lowercase "d" to present it like an adjective modifying "Coke." Of course, that's changed in the years since, but it was a careful and pedantic road to the Diet Coke we know today.