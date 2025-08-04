10 Unique Coke Flavors From Around The World

Coca-Cola may be one of the most beloved beverages in the world. Although it hails from the U.S. (originating in Atlanta, Georgia, in particular, back in the late-19th century), it's cemented its place in the soda realm as a truly global drink, filling cups from Mexico to China. In fact, the only two countries where Coke cannot be sold legally are North Korea and Cuba. And because drinkers have different palates in different parts of the globe, it only makes sense that Coca-Cola would create a variety of flavors to appeal to those very different markets.

We've compiled this list of some of the most iconic, memorable, and unique Coke flavors from around the world. Although some of these varieties have been available in the United States at certain points in time, they're not flavors you're likely to have seen on store shelves very often. Others may not have been available in the U.S. at all, which means some American drinkers never have had the chance to taste them. Once you get a closer look at the Coke flavors that are available in different parts of the globe, you may just want to plan a trip to try some of them for yourself.