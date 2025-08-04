10 Unique Coke Flavors From Around The World
Coca-Cola may be one of the most beloved beverages in the world. Although it hails from the U.S. (originating in Atlanta, Georgia, in particular, back in the late-19th century), it's cemented its place in the soda realm as a truly global drink, filling cups from Mexico to China. In fact, the only two countries where Coke cannot be sold legally are North Korea and Cuba. And because drinkers have different palates in different parts of the globe, it only makes sense that Coca-Cola would create a variety of flavors to appeal to those very different markets.
We've compiled this list of some of the most iconic, memorable, and unique Coke flavors from around the world. Although some of these varieties have been available in the United States at certain points in time, they're not flavors you're likely to have seen on store shelves very often. Others may not have been available in the U.S. at all, which means some American drinkers never have had the chance to taste them. Once you get a closer look at the Coke flavors that are available in different parts of the globe, you may just want to plan a trip to try some of them for yourself.
Coca-Cola Energy
A lot of people are constantly trying to find ways to give themselves more energy during the day, and energy drinks are a common method. But considering that regular Coca-Cola already contains caffeine (albeit, a relatively small amount), you may not assume that the iconic drinks brand would try to get in on the energy drink market. However, the company did just that when it launched Coca-Cola Energy, which boasted 114 mg of caffeine in a single can (compared to the 33 mg that's in a standard Coke).
Although this may seem like a deeply American product, it was actually first launched in Hungary and Spain back in 2019. Eventually, though, it did make it to the United States in 2020, although it didn't stick around for long — and other countries followed the same trend once it was discontinued stateside. Perhaps the energy drink market was already too saturated, or maybe this stuff just didn't taste that good. Either way, global citizens are no longer able to get quite as caffeinated from a Coke as they once were.
Coca-Cola Blāk
What would happen if you combined Coke and coffee into one product? While these are two beverages that seem incompatible with one another, this was a combo that the company tried to pull off in the mid-2000s. Coca-Cola Blāk was a mixture of traditional Coke and black coffee, targeted toward slightly more health-focused consumers. As such, the brand launched the beverage in 2006 in France, where the folks at Coca-Cola expected it would appeal to the country's more refined palates. However, it never really took off like the brand wanted it to.
The French version of the drink contained sugar, but the eventual U.S. version of it contained aspartame, which led some drinkers to complain about the flavor. Problematically, the slogan for the product was "the taste of the black experience," which was even considered gauche and inappropriate back in 2006. By 2008, this Coca-Cola product was discontinued, and the dream of a Coke-coffee hybrid died. Honestly, though, the world is probably better off without this Frankenstein-like Coke creation, anyway.
Coca-Cola Plus
Looking for a healthier alternative to your favorite soda? You could always reach for some water or even green tea if you want some extra flavor and an energy boost, but that wouldn't help make a multinational food corporation even richer than it already is, would it? That's exactly why Coca-Cola has created a supposedly healthier version of its iconic beverage with Coca-Cola Plus, a soda that features dietary fiber in the form of dextrin. Admittedly, it's almost certainly not as good for you as just eating some fiber-rich foods, but if you're already planning on drinking a Coke anyway, it may not be the worst decision you can make for your health.
Coca-Cola Plus is the name of the product in Japan, but you can also find it in China, where it's called Coca-Cola Fiber Plus. However, if it's your first time drinking this beverage and you don't tend to get a lot of fiber in your diet already, you may want to consider staying close to a bathroom before you finish the bottle, since you don't know how it may affect your digestion.
Coca-Cola Lemon
There are so many drinks that taste better when you add a squeeze — or even a slice — of lemon. Why would Coke be an exception? With its ultra-sweet flavor profile, it only makes sense to pair classic Coca-Cola with a more acid-forward ingredient like lemon. That's exactly what the brand did when it created Coca-Cola Lemon, which first debuted for a limited time in the United Kingdom in 2005 (although, a diet version of the beverage was available in the U.S. four years before).
This Coca-Cola product was meant to function as a summer beverage to enjoy during the hottest months of the year. In press releases, the brand has described the flavor as "quite literally happiness in a bottle!" Although that does sound like a slight exaggeration, we can understand why this drink has such a strong appeal, even if you could easily add your own slice of lemon without buying a drink that has the additional flavoring.
But the British don't get to have all the fun — it was also available in Japan, starting in 2005, with re-releases in the years since. This may be a simple flavor, but it's one that nonetheless sounds undeniably refreshing. It's currently available in the UK, as of this writing, also in a zero-sugar form, but it's not clear how long it'll be around.
Coca-Cola Lime
Craving that citrusy flavor but don't want — or can't access — Coca-Cola Lemon? Then you may want to turn to Coca-Cola Lime ... if you happen to be in the United Kingdom, that is. This flavor was also originally created in 2005, where it lasted on store shelves just two years before it was pulled. But at the beginning of 2025, Coca-Cola announced that this classic was back, with its slight hint of lime, in both regular and sugar-free versions. This is a simple enough flavor combo that we think it absolutely makes sense. After all, citrus makes just about any sweet drink taste better.
If you're not lucky enough to be based in the UK, you're going to have to make do with an actual slice of lime in your cup of Coke the next time you want to give it a refreshing twist (even though a similar product, Coca Cola with Lime, was available in the U.S. at one point). In the meantime, the Brits will be sipping this glorious combo straight out of the bottle, with no need for a cutting board, knife, or fresh fruit.
Coca-Cola Clear
Do you ever feel like a Coke is just too intense and heavy to truly enjoy? With its dark brown color and especially sweet flavor, it can be a bit overwhelming to the palate, particularly when it's hot outside, and you're craving something that feels extra refreshing. Well, apparently, Coca-Cola realized that the classic version of this drink needed a switch-up, at least in Japan, because it launched Coca-Cola Clear, a transparent version of the beverage, in 2018.
Not only is the caramel color (and ingredient) missing from this drink, but the brand also added a light lemon flavor to make things even more refreshing. Admittedly, this sounds essentially like it's just a totally different beverage altogether, but perhaps it still has that Coke-like flavor we're all familiar with. Apparently, the drink was enough of a success that Coca-Cola saw it as a good investment in other markets. After being launched in Japan, Coca-Cola Clear then spread to Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, and China. Then, in 2019, a lime-flavored version of the same colorless beverage was launched onto the market, as well.
Coca-Cola Peach
Fruity-flavored Cokes don't always taste good, but Coca-Cola has come out with a few more fruit-focused flavor varieties globally that we would love to try. Coca-Cola Peach, for example, actually sounds quite pleasant. This beverage hails from China, and some say that it tastes more like white peach than a more traditional peachy-flavored drink. This flavor combo sounds absolutely delicious, with the sweetness of the peach seeming to pair well with the sugary flavor of the Coke itself.
Unfortunately, you're not going to be able to snag Coca-Cola Peach in the United States (unless you're lucky enough to find an imported bottle). However, at one point, Coca-Cola released a line of regional flavors stateside, including a Georgia Peach Coke. Some Redditors have expressed their love of this flavor, hoping that it someday comes back for fruit-loving sippers everywhere. We're not sure how it stacks up against the Chinese version of the peach-flavored beverage, but hopefully, someday, we'll have an opportunity to try them both.
Coca-Cola Light Sango
Adding to the list of citrusy flavors in Coca-Cola's global lineup, we have Coca-Cola Light Sango. This flavor was meant to be a spinoff of Diet Coke. Instead of just having that typical, artificial sweetener-flavored soda, though, it was made more complex with the flavor of blood orange. You don't see blood orange-flavored soda everywhere, so this was an undeniably exciting addition to Coke's ever-expanding library of flavors. It debuted in 2006 in France, and it apparently did well enough in stores that it was then expanded to Belgium two years later. However, by late 2008, it was discontinued in both countries, so perhaps the Belgians weren't big fans.
You couldn't find Coca-Cola Light Sango in the United States during those two short years, but the brand tried a similar flavor for much of its English-speaking audience. Diet Coke Zesty Blood Orange was once available in the U.S., the UK, and Canada, although it's sadly missing from Coke's availability in these countries, as of this writing.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon
Coke is known for its sweet, rich flavor, which is why it shouldn't be a surprise that the brand decided to combine that signature flavor with other sweet-adjacent notes. Hence, Coca-Cola Cinnamon was born.
This zero-sugar UK creation first came onto the scene as a limited-edition holiday flavor in 2018. However, it was so popular when it first rolled out that it returned to store shelves during the next two holiday seasons. It was absent from store shelves for a while, but in 2024, it once again made a reappearance, making soda drinkers all over the country excited for their first sip of the sweet stuff in a long time. There were even calls to make Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon a permanent part of the company's lineup (in addition to adding a regular version, too).
There was once a time when you could get a cinnamon-flavored version of regular Coke in the United States — the company rolled it out in 2019, after its first successful year across the pond. These days, though, you're not going to find it at your local grocery store. And even if Coke decides to bring it back again for the holidays, there's a good chance that you're going to have to go all the way to the UK to try it for yourself.
Coca-Cola Raspberry
Coca-Cola Cherry is one of the brand's more successful flavored versions of the signature beverage, so it shouldn't be a surprise that, at one point, Coke tried to roll out a raspberry version of the soda. However, it didn't seem to catch on in quite the same way that the cherry variety did. Perhaps that's because it received lukewarm interest when it first hit shelves in New Zealand in the summer of 2005. It was only the third non-traditional flavor of Coke to debut in the country, but it seemingly didn't do well there. By the time the year came to a close, both the regular and diet versions of this soda were already discontinued.
This flavor was never available on the U.S. market officially, although there were some places where you could snag a bottle of the stuff from New Zealand — albeit for a price that's much higher than a standard Coke you would find in the grocery store. Regular, diet, and zero-sugar versions of Coca-Cola Raspberry have since seen limited releases elsewhere around the world. However, only similar products have been made available at certain points stateside, including the Spiced raspberry-flavored Coke and a local California raspberry version.