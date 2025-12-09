The Energizing Discontinued Coca-Cola Drink Fans Wish Would Make A Comeback

Though Coca-Cola with Coffee existed in other countries as early as 2018, the product's launch in the American market was announced during lockdown. "I thought I would hate these, but after trying, they were my favorite," confessed one Redditor. "I found this way too late... I was able to buy a few a couple of different times. I thought I'd found something really great and then BOOM... GONE. I was so bummed," added another. Others explained that this drink was a better option than reaching for office coffee or energy drinks and even that adding a dash of brandy to the drink made for a delightful cocktail.

There are no signs of this mash-up returning. And so those desperate to revisit this coffee-flavored drink have tried to replicate the recipe at home using freshly brewed espresso shots and instant espresso mixtures. One experimenter used cold brew coffee and coffee syrups to add caramel or mocha flavor to the concoction, while others have simply given up the attempt. "I've tried to make it at home and I can't replicate it unfortunately," wrote a Redditor. "Idk what they used but I loved these drinks." Instead of waiting for a re-release that may never happen, it's worth experimenting if you're craving the potent drink combination, but start by mixing ingredients conservatively and taste as you go to perfect the flavor profile of your coffee-enhanced beverage.