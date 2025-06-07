13 Vintage Pepsi Flavors We Want To See In Store Shelves Again
Pepsi has never hesitated to take a risk. For decades, the cola giant has pushed the soda envelope with flavors that have ranged from festive to accidental to downright bizarre. Some were too early for their time. Others were brazenly offbeat. But all of them, whether beloved or reviled, left a fizzy mark on soft drink history. In an era where limited-release drinks and retro-driven reboots are killing it, it's time we open up the vault and give respect to some of the most quirky — and endearing — flavor experiments that Pepsi has ever made.
From the ultra-caffeinated Pepsi A.M. of the early '90s to the tropical vacation of Pepsi Strawberry Burst and Tropical Chill, the flavor profile of Pepsi is a pop culture mixtape: radical, daring, and inescapably of its time. There were distinct sodas (Crystal Pepsi), coffee-flavored colas (Pepsi Kona), and even dessert-themed drinks like Japan's Salty Watermelon. Each of these taste profiles captured a cultural moment or consumer trend, however fleeting.
Some flared brightly and fleetingly (Pepsi Fire & Ice, anyone?), while others created cult followings years after their disappearance from shelves. The early 2000s included a particularly aggressive foray with the puckering Pepsi Blue, the lemony zing of Pepsi Twist, and holiday-only Pepsi Holiday Spice. Vintage connoisseurs continue to actively campaign for PepsiCo to resurrect their favorite flavors to this day.
So why not some soda-stalgia? In the age of TikTok trends and flavor combinations, there's never been a better moment to bring back these vintage beverages. Here are the classic Pepsi flavors we believe are due for a return.
Pepsi A.M.
Released in the early 1990s, Pepsi A.M. was a bold attempt to market soda as a morning beverage. Its main selling point? A special caffeine blend compared to regular Pepsi, but still less than a cup of coffee. It was Pepsi's answer to the age-old question: Why not have cola for breakfast? Marketed to young adults and night-shift workers, Pepsi A.M. was crafted to be appealing to individuals who found the taste of coffee unpleasant but required an energy kick to start their day.
Pepsi A.M. had considerably more caffeine than regular Pepsi — approximately 92 milligrams per 12-ounce can versus the 38 milligrams in a regular Pepsi. It didn't last long, even with its specialized target market. The product was withdrawn from stores within a year, allegedly due to poor sales and uncertain demand. The idea of "morning cola" never really gained traction among the general public.
However, Pepsi A.M. is a fascinating aside to the firm's century of innovation. It predicted, in a way, the current energy-drink mania — only with less taurine and more fizz. Whether it was too preemptive or simply misread its time, Pepsi A.M. showed PepsiCo's willingness to play outside the big-box thinkers.
Pepsi Raging Razzberry
Pepsi Raging Razzberry was one of three limited-edition fruit-flavored colas that appeared in 1991 as part of the "Wild Bunch" lineup, a brief series designed to woo bold tastes and a youth crowd. The taste was a bright berry spin on the classic Pepsi formula, with a sweet, snappy raspberry taste and a rich magenta color.
Raging Razzberry was Pepsi's attempt to capitalize on the early '90s explosion of bold, neon-colored snacks and drinks. Along with its sister flavors — Strawberry Burst and Tropical Chill — Raging Razzberry came in eye-catching packaging designed to jump off store shelves. Official descriptions from the time are scarce, but many who remember the drink describe it as surprisingly sweet with a distinctly artificial raspberry candy flavor.
The Wild Bunch was part of Pepsi's broader campaign to win over Gen X consumers and stand out in a growing sea of soda options (think the Cola Wars of the '80s). Although the trio was only available for a short time, Raging Razzberry developed a small cult following among fans of novelty flavors. The drink has not seen a re-release since, but it remains a brightly hued reminder of the extremes that manufacturers of cola would go to satisfy '90s taste buds.
Pepsi Strawberry Burst
Also released as part of the Wild Bunch line in 1991, Pepsi Strawberry Burst provided a sweet, candy-style strawberry flavor over the cola base. Strawberry Burst was also marketed together with Raging Razzberry and Tropical Chill, and all three sported bright packaging typical of the era's emphasis on vivid colors and hardcore branding. Strawberry Burst stood out in particular for its pink-and-red coloration and sweet scent. It also had more of a strawberry candy flavor than an actual fruit one, which was typical of the era's trend in processed drinks and snacks.
Though having fitting branding for the springtime, Strawberry Burst — along with the remainder of the Wild Bunch — was eventually discontinued comparatively soon, also because it failed to make significant commercial inroads. The flavor has not been completely forgotten, though. Retro soda enthusiast websites and online forums periodically look back at its distinctive flavor profile and sentimentalism.
Though Pepsi has dabbled in other strawberry flavors around the world, none have come close to the goofy power of Strawberry Burst. It is a relic of early '90s soda innovation at its most raw and unbridled. The soda company should lean into the absurdity.
Pepsi Tropical Chill
Pepsi Tropical Chill rounded out the Wild Bunch trio, delivering a tropical fruit twist to Pepsi's cola formula. While exact flavor notes were never officially disclosed, fans and reviewers have long speculated it was a blend of pineapple, citrus, as evident on the can's design — intended to transport drinkers somewhere beachy and bright, even if they were just in their school cafeteria.
Like its siblings, Strawberry Burst and Raging Razzberry, Tropical Chill was marketed with psychedelic graphics and a bold, rainbow-colored can. Pepsi clearly aimed these flavors at younger consumers who were immersed in the early '90s universe of skateboards, neon, and sweet snacks. The Wild Bunch did not last very long, though — likely because of a lack of marketing and the love-it-or-hate-it nature of fruit-flavored colas.
Despite its short shelf life, Tropical Chill is occasionally remembered in nostalgic corners of the internet. While it hasn't returned in any official capacity, its adventurous spirit lives on as part of Pepsi's broader history of playful, if fleeting, innovation.
Crystal Pepsi
Crystal Pepsi went national in 1992 as a caffeine-free, transparent cola that delivered "pure" refreshment without sacrificing the flavor of a regular cola. PepsiCo marketed it as a healthier, more transparent drink — literally and figuratively — while consumers were becoming more ingredient-conscious. It was promoted through the now-iconic Van Halen-fueled "Right Now" commercial, advertising Crystal Pepsi as the soda of the future (who remembers all the pop stars that began pushing Pepsi in the late '80s and '90s?).
While they initially sold well, interest eventually waned. Consumers were reportedly confused by the inconsistency between the see-through color of the beverage and its rich, cola flavor. Some were prompted to expect a lemon-lime flavor based on its appearance (naturally), while others found the flavor too light compared to regular Pepsi. It was discontinued in 1994.
Crystal Pepsi has reappeared in a handful of limited-edition reintroductions since, most recently in 2022, when PepsiCo introduced it to commemorate its 30th birthday via a social media contest. Though generally considered a marketing flop, Crystal Pepsi has achieved cult status and remains one of the most iconic soda experiments of the 1990s. Its clean design and aggressive branding continue to pop up in retrospectives, spoof flavors, and internet nostalgia.
Pepsi Kona
Pepsi Kona was a coffee-flavored cola that hit select test markets in 1996. It emerged right around the time when coffee culture in the U.S. was beginning to bloom. Kona blended the taste of roasted coffee with the beloved classic, caramel-cola profile the public came to love, aiming to capture consumers looking for a more grown-up and caffeinated option. The name "Kona" referred to the famed coffee-growing region in Hawaii, lending the product a touch of exotic appeal.
Pepsi Kona was test-marketed in select markets in select regions in the United States, and never nationally launched. Reviews were mixed: Some enjoyed its hybrid flavor, but others were baffled at the combination. There was not a lot of U.S. market precedent at that time for coffee sodas, and the public simply was not yet ready for a drink that straddled the line between a soft drink and a cold brew.
While temporary, Pepsi Kona paved the way for subsequent coffee-cola hybrids, including Coca-Cola Blāk (2006) and Pepsi Café (2020). While it was never widely distributed, it holds a curious place in the evolution of coffee-flavored sodas that continue to emerge in various forms today. In hindsight, Kona was maybe only a few decades ahead of its time.
Pepsi Salty Watermelon
Pepsi Japan and Suntory collaborated to launch Pepsi Salty Watermelon in July 2012, a limited-edition soda that attempted to capture the essence of Japanese summer culture. The new beverage was inspired by the practice of sprinkling salt on watermelon to enhance its sweetness, a widely practiced tradition in Japan as well as other cultures.
The beverage was a pinkish-red color and came in beach and watermelon print packaging, which added to the quintessential summer vibe. Upon opening, the watermelon aroma was said to be present but subtle, far from the pungent fake watermelon aroma. Pepsi Salty Watermelon was just in step with Pepsi Japan's history of releasing special seasonal flavors like Pepsi Ice Cucumber and Pepsi Shiso. Sure, it was short-lived, but the flavor was still popular for its unorthodox combination of sweet and salty flavors.
Pepsi Salty Watermelon was a brave taste pairing, to say the least. By combining sweetness and saltiness in a manner just edgy enough to pique curiosity, it was a novel departure from the usual sodas saturating the market since it dabbles in a distinct culinary practice. Bringing this favor back internationally would meet growing demand for unfamiliar and culturally defined beverages. After all, there's a boba shop on every corner nowadays.
Pepsi Fire & Ice
Pepsi Fire & Ice was a two-part experimental release that attempted to play with temperature perception in soda. Though popularly known as a single product, Pepsi Fire and Pepsi Ice were two separate flavors that were released in limited international markets in the early 2000s. Pepsi Fire had a cinnamon-spiced cola flavor meant to provide warmth, while Pepsi Ice had a cooling minty or menthol undertone meant to be refreshing — even though both drinks were served at the same temperature.
Pepsi Ice had a broader distribution across Southeast Asia, including in Thailand and Malaysia, while Pepsi Fire had a narrower distribution and was most prominently carried in markets like Guam and the Philippines. Neither product was officially released in the U.S., although aficionados would occasionally import it or trade it online through eBay.
Reactions were mixed. People who liked bold flavors adored the sensory surprise, but others couldn't reconcile the spicy-sweet or mint-cola combinations. Still, the concept was ahead of its time and foreshadowed future efforts at "experience-based" beverages. Off the shelves by 2004, Pepsi Fire made a brief resurgence in the U.S. in 2017 with a cinnamon-flavored cola formula — a hint that the concept, like its spice, continues to simmer.
Pepsi Blue
Launched in 2002, Pepsi Blue was a pale blue, berry-flavored soda that was striking in terms of both color and flavor. Officially described as "berry cola," the drink was described as a blue raspberry candy or melted cotton candy. Pepsi Blue was strongly marketed to youth consumers, especially teenagers, with pop culture and Y2K-driven branding.
Pepsi Blue was developed as a response to the popularity of Mountain Dew Code Red and a broader industry movement towards vibrant, youth-oriented soft drinks. While PepsiCo spent considerable marketing capital on introducing it (over pop artists like Papa Roach), the flavor never gained traction among mainstream consumers. More than anything, they were confused by its candy-like sweetness, which bore little connection to classic cola.
While its own shelf life was brief, Pepsi Blue has built a cult following through the years, particularly among individuals who grew up as teenagers in the early 2000s. In 2021, after decades of social media rallying and petitions, Pepsi Blue re-emerged briefly in the U.S., pleasing die-hard fans before disappearing again. Its legacy is synonymous with a time when sodas were brazen, flashy, and never shy about tasting like sparkling juice.
Pepsi Twist
Pepsi Twist was a lemon cola introduced in 2000 as a zesty twist on the classic formula. It contained a touch of natural lemon flavor, which PepsiCo hoped consumers would find appealing for a cleaner, fresher taste of cola. The brand carried the lightness of the flavor to summer-themed promotions, often marketing it as a cooler, more citrusy alternative to regular Pepsi.
The beverage gained notable publicity in the early 2000s, in part through a high-profile 2003 Super Bowl commercial featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Florence Henderson, and the Osbourne children. Pepsi Twist came in regular and diet varieties.
Though a success initially, Pepsi Twist later saw declining sales and was discontinued in the United States by 2006. It continued, however, in foreign markets like Brazil and Poland for another couple of years. The lemon-cola mix has been a repeated experiment with soda companies, and Twist is nostalgically recalled for its refreshing, summery flavor. Its hint of citrus set it apart without completely reinventing the wheel. Think about how common it is to see folks add a wedge of lemon to their cola!
Pepsi Vanilla
Pepsi Vanilla was Pepsi's smooth, creamy answer to the rising popularity of flavored colas of the early 2000s. It was introduced in 2003 and was released shortly after Coca-Cola Vanilla, and featured a pronounced vanilla bean flavor layered over Pepsi's standard formula. The launch was part of a wider trend throughout the soda industry, as companies during the era began to revive classic soda shop flavors to appeal to nostalgic adults and sweet-toothed teens alike.
Pepsi Vanilla's taste leaned on the sweet side, with some consumers describing it as tasting like vanilla ice cream or a cola float. It came in regular and diet versions and was widely distributed throughout the United States. It was not as heavily promoted as some of its flashier counterparts, like Pepsi Blue, but the drink still attracted a fan base among dessert-tasting soda enthusiasts (yeah, that's a thing).
Pepsi Vanilla was phased out in many regions by 2005, probably due to market saturation and shifting consumer preferences that defined those years — as evident throughout this list). However, it's occasionally reappeared in limited releases, usually as part of multi-flavor promotions or international variants. It remains one of Pepsi's more straightforward yet satisfying experiments. Pepsi Vanilla stands as proof that sometimes, a little extra sweetness goes a long way in memorability.
Pepsi Edge
Pepsi Edge was introduced in 2004 as PepsiCo's attempt to bridge the gap between full-calorie and diet colas. Billed as a "mid-calorie" soda, it contained about half the sugar and calories of regular Pepsi — achieved through a blend of high fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners, mainly aspartame and acesulfame potassium. This recipe enabled consumers to have a cola that still had a lot of the original flavor but with fewer calories, which was the selling point to adults who did not enjoy the taste of diet sodas but wanted to decrease sugar consumption.
The ad campaign trumpeted this compromise, with taglines like "Wouldn't you rather have a Pepsi?" and commercials that emphasized guilt-free indulgence. But it launched at a time when artificial sweetener skepticism was growing among the public, and health-conscious consumers were beginning to look beyond sodas in general. It also faced competition from Coca-Cola C2, a similar mid-calorie cola launched around the same time.
Pepsi Edge was removed from shelves in 2005 after just one year because of weak demand. Although fleeting, it predated future drink trends such as naturally sweetened mid-calorie sodas and the proliferation of zero-sugar versions, so it was an early test in an evolving soda market.
Pepsi Holiday Spice
Pepsi Holiday Spice was a seasonal, limited cola that launched in November 2004 and appeared again for one brief season in 2006. It was the standard Pepsi formula with added warm spices, chiefly cinnamon, and a pinch of nutmeg or ginger, although that exact combination was never officially stated. The soda was meant to capture the warm flavors of winter, promising a holiday twist to consumers who desired to spice up their soda routine for the chilly months.
With a red and gold holiday bottle and quintessentially festive can packaging, Holiday Spice was promoted as a winter seasonal beverage. Holiday Spice was sold in it's full sugar form and was marketed in the U.S. and Canada principally during a short holiday season. The reaction was mixed — some liked its thick, spicy flavor and festive character, but others found the cinnamon-forward taste clashing or incompatible with cola.
Even with just two brief releases, the beverage gained a cult following. Enthusiasts have kept pressure on Pepsi for its return, and Holiday Spice consistently shows up on retro lists of discontinued seasonal flavors. It's held in memory as one of the more innovative projects of Pepsi — a soda that embraced holiday spirit with uncharacteristic coziness and a cinnamon kick.