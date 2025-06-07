13 Vintage Pepsi Flavors We Want To See In Store Shelves Again

Pepsi has never hesitated to take a risk. For decades, the cola giant has pushed the soda envelope with flavors that have ranged from festive to accidental to downright bizarre. Some were too early for their time. Others were brazenly offbeat. But all of them, whether beloved or reviled, left a fizzy mark on soft drink history. In an era where limited-release drinks and retro-driven reboots are killing it, it's time we open up the vault and give respect to some of the most quirky — and endearing — flavor experiments that Pepsi has ever made.

From the ultra-caffeinated Pepsi A.M. of the early '90s to the tropical vacation of Pepsi Strawberry Burst and Tropical Chill, the flavor profile of Pepsi is a pop culture mixtape: radical, daring, and inescapably of its time. There were distinct sodas (Crystal Pepsi), coffee-flavored colas (Pepsi Kona), and even dessert-themed drinks like Japan's Salty Watermelon. Each of these taste profiles captured a cultural moment or consumer trend, however fleeting.

Some flared brightly and fleetingly (Pepsi Fire & Ice, anyone?), while others created cult followings years after their disappearance from shelves. The early 2000s included a particularly aggressive foray with the puckering Pepsi Blue, the lemony zing of Pepsi Twist, and holiday-only Pepsi Holiday Spice. Vintage connoisseurs continue to actively campaign for PepsiCo to resurrect their favorite flavors to this day.

So why not some soda-stalgia? In the age of TikTok trends and flavor combinations, there's never been a better moment to bring back these vintage beverages. Here are the classic Pepsi flavors we believe are due for a return.