Mocha Cola: The 3-Ingredient Coffee Drink That's Beloved In Brazil
If you're someone who enjoys your coffee sweet — such as a mocha or a flavored latte — then you need to know about this beloved drink from Brazil called the Mocha Cola. The Mocha Cola consists of just three delicious ingredients: ⅓ cup of coffee or a shot of espresso, ⅓ cup of cold chocolate milk, and ⅔ cup of cola. In Brazil, the popular beverage is a summer staple, designed to be a sweet, refreshing treat. Either way, the drink is super simple to make at home — so, if you're curious, grab those three ingredients, as well as some ice.
For the on-the-rocks version, start by filling a tall glass with ice. Next, add the coffee and the chocolate milk, then top with the soda. Stir to combine, then add any garnishes, such as a dollop of whipped cream. The resulting drink will be just the right amount of balanced sweetness, as the coffee helps to keep the chocolate milk and the cola from making the drink overly sugary. Meanwhile, the beverage is both creamy, thanks to the milk, and fizzy, thanks to the cola. Overall, you get your coffee fix in with a delicious and unique treat — what's not to love?
How to customize the Mocha Cola
Once you've tried and loved the Mocha Cola, you may want to customize it to sample different variations of the drink. As mentioned above, a dollop of whipped cream makes a great topping for the Mocha Cola — not only is it delicious, but it makes the drink even more decadent and dessert-like. You can also drizzle hot fudge sauce or add sprinkles over the top of the whipped cream for extra indulgence. Another way to transform the Mocha Cola into even more of a dessert? Turn it into a Mocha Cola Float by adding a scoop of ice cream — this will certainly give the classic root beer float a run for its money. You can also steal the trick that makes a root beer float taste even better: Serve the Mocha Cola in a chilled glass.
Or, instead of making the Mocha Cola sweeter, you can make it boozier. Your best bet is probably to go with a liquor or liqueur that is often paired with coffee — brandy, whiskey, or rum are all great options. To make the drink boozier and more chocolatey at the same time, you can choose a chocolate liqueur. If you need a recommendation, we placed Baileys' version in the top spot in Tasting Table's ranking of popular chocolate liqueurs. Or, you could increase the coffee flavor with one of the best coffee liqueurs. Whatever liquor or liqueur you decide on, start with a splash and give it a taste, then go from there.