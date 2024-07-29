Mocha Cola: The 3-Ingredient Coffee Drink That's Beloved In Brazil

Once you've tried and loved the Mocha Cola, you may want to customize it to sample different variations of the drink. As mentioned above, a dollop of whipped cream makes a great topping for the Mocha Cola — not only is it delicious, but it makes the drink even more decadent and dessert-like. You can also drizzle hot fudge sauce or add sprinkles over the top of the whipped cream for extra indulgence. Another way to transform the Mocha Cola into even more of a dessert? Turn it into a Mocha Cola Float by adding a scoop of ice cream — this will certainly give the classic root beer float a run for its money. You can also steal the trick that makes a root beer float taste even better: Serve the Mocha Cola in a chilled glass.

Or, instead of making the Mocha Cola sweeter, you can make it boozier. Your best bet is probably to go with a liquor or liqueur that is often paired with coffee — brandy, whiskey, or rum are all great options. To make the drink boozier and more chocolatey at the same time, you can choose a chocolate liqueur. If you need a recommendation, we placed Baileys' version in the top spot in Tasting Table's ranking of popular chocolate liqueurs. Or, you could increase the coffee flavor with one of the best coffee liqueurs. Whatever liquor or liqueur you decide on, start with a splash and give it a taste, then go from there.