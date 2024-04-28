7 Popular Chocolate Liqueurs, Ranked Worst To Best

Mozart is an Austrian brand with a lineup of chocolate liqueurs for every taste preference. Each of the brand's chocolate liqueurs has a spirit base made from sugar beet distillate. From chocolate combinations of strawberry to coffee, the brand has any flavor profile you're looking for in a chocolate liqueur — and it's gluten-free and vegan, which customers appreciate. Unfortunately, the dark chocolate liqueur, which has a 17% ABV, falls flat.

The round bottle is packaged like a wrapped present, so the liqueur color is not visible from the outside. When pouring, the color is much darker than expected with an unexpected yellow tone and a medicinal scent — not the best first impression. The consistency of the liqueur is surprisingly runny — akin to the consistency of coffee than chocolate syrup. However, it could be good to pair with spirits like vodka or tequila, which have a similar liquidity.

Dark chocolate typically has a distinct cocoa flavor amplified by the liquor, so if you're looking for a chocolate liqueur that mirrors the flavors of a dark chocolate bar, this one is for you, despite the typical creaminess of dark chocolate getting lost. Dark chocolate can border on fruity, sour, or acidic, and if you don't like those flavor profiles, you won't like Mozart's dark chocolate liqueur. It leaves a runny, slightly acidic mouthfeel — but notably, it doesn't leave a smoky aftertaste, which is a nice difference from the others we taste-tested.