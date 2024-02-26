Give Chocolate Chip Cookies A Boozy Burst Of Flavor With A Splash Of Baileys Liqueur

Adding Baileys to your chocolate chip cookies really couldn't be easier. In fact, no special recipe is needed; feel free to use your favorite recipe, provided it's one made from scratch. The trick comes when you are mixing the butter and sugar together. As the two homogenize and fluff through the light addition of air, add two or three tablespoons of Baileys along with an optional teaspoon of vanilla extract. Continue to blend the sugar, butter, and Baileys until fully combined. Then proceed with the recipe as usual.

If you're a fan of Baileys or Irish cream liqueur in general, you've likely used it to add a bit of spirit to a cup of coffee. The flavors are such a natural pairing that it wouldn't be beyond the pale to think a bit of coffee would be delightful in a Baileys-enlivened chocolate chip cookie. If that's the case, don't reach for the coffee pot, but rather add a few teaspoons of potent espresso powder to the dry ingredients in the recipe. Roasted notes will abound throughout these cookies as the coffee flavor mingles with the chocolate and whiskey.

While the flagship Baileys is the most natural fit for adding to chocolate chip cookies, it's not the only option. Experiment with other Baileys flavors, such as mint or salted caramel, or other cream liqueurs, such as spiced RumChata or the almond-tinged Disaronno Velvet.