How To Best Use Cold Brew Coffee In A Cocktail, According To An Expert

In retrospect, the collision of the coffee and cocktail worlds should have been something we all saw coming. The rise of premium coffee has never really abated, and when the craft cocktail revival came on the scene and took off in the 2010s, it was only a matter of time before two of the biggest beverage trends in the U.S. merged. The past few years have first seen the resurgence of the espresso martini, but espresso is just one small part of the world of coffee, and the ubiquitous and delicious cold brew seems just as poised to take over the cocktail world. So, Tasting Table spoke with Jessie Dolores, the manager at Coffee + Cocktails at Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC, to get her expert opinion on how to make a great cocktail using cold brew coffee.

The most important advice Dolores had for us was about the unusual strength of coffee. She said, "Generally, coffee is an overpowering flavor, so you have to be careful. You can use cold brew with cocktails that have strong bases, feature spiced flavors or subtle citrus notes." But, despite cold brew's strong flavor, don't be tempted to use anything other than black coffee. Dolores explains, "I like to have control in what flavors we put in coffee and how much of it. Flavored cold brews are often too sweet to put into cocktails without losing the integrity of the drink itself, so it's typically better to add in your own flavoring."