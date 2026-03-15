8 Seafood Chains With The Worst Quality Fish, According To Reviews

It's no secret that independent restaurants offer better quality meals than chains, but chains are still deserving of a spot in our hearts and off our interstates. They offer consistency for travelers looking for something they know will be satisfying and affordable, and they tend to dish out a little more casual, lighthearted whimsy than independent restaurants.

Chain restaurants are known for keeping prices lower than those of your average mom-and-pop spot. They do this largely by focusing funds not on the highest quality food possible, but on ingredients that are good enough to keep customers happy yet affordable enough to generate maximum turnover. But when it comes to less-than-top-tier food quality, there are some ingredients that no amount of quirky fun and consistency can make up for. And if there's one type of food that's distinctly terrible when its quality is lower than average, it's seafood.

In this list, we've rounded up the top seafood-centric restaurants with fish that fall well below the standards of the average chain restaurant fan — except for those who are big fans of rubbery shrimp, foul-smelling fish, and mushy crab, that is. With reviews, polls, and longstanding negative press regarding food quality, these spots are all shining examples of the wrong way to do seafood. So plug your nose, stave off your appetite, and take a dive with us into a sea of fishy chains that should toss back their catches pronto.