15 Themed Restaurants In The US You May Not Have Heard Of (But Should)

Once upon a time, themed restaurant chains ruled America's dining scene. Planet Hollywood gave us a taste of fame, Harley Davidson Cafe let us live on the wild side, and Rainforest Cafe took us on a tropical adventure. But today, as minimalism dominates restaurant design, the dining experience often feels nearly identical from one chain to the next. Just look at one of the country's most popular old-fashioned franchises, Cracker Barrel, nearly unrecognizable after modernizing its iconic look.

The fact is, themed restaurants offer something that regular dining doesn't: fun, imagination, and the chance to momentarily escape from everyday reality, and have some delicious food while you're at it. Luckily, America's beloved themed restaurant scene is alive and well, albeit not as ubiquitous as it once was. Goblets still spilleth over at Medieval Times, and you can still watch line dancing at Texas Roadhouse while enjoying the best ribs. And those are just the well-known spots. The U.S. is filled with themed restaurants that you may not have heard of, but certainly should. If you ever wonder what it's like to live a double life as a secret agent, love to celebrate Halloween year-round, or dream about exploring the streets of Bangkok, you'll be happy to know that there's a themed dining experience out there for you.