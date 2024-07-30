A Colorado Local Shares The 22 Most Unique Dining Experiences In The State

Colorado offers a cornucopia for locals and tourists alike. You'll find diverse and stunning landscapes, world-class winter sports, legal cannabis, a top-notch craft beer scene, and more. But up until recently, Colorado's food landscape was not a primary point of attraction. When I first moved to the state in 2018, my expectations weren't high. But I soon discovered there are plenty of excellent restaurants to be found — if you know where to look. If you ask me about my favorite spot, I'm equally likely to yammer on about The Wolf's Tailor (a 2023 Michelin award winner) or the food truck with out-of-this-world quesadillas that haunt my dreams.

As a lover of all things unusual, I've curated a ridiculously long list of restaurants with quirky atmospheres, Colorado-forward dishes, and historical relevance. From a quick-service indigenous eatery to the legendary Casa Bonita, here are some unique dining experiences to add to your list the next time you find yourself in Colorado.