17 Best Spots To Eat Vegetarian In Denver
Depending on where you are, eating out as a vegetarian isn't always super easy. However, dining out in Denver while avoiding meat still gives you plenty of options. It has a phenomenal veggie restaurant scene, so there's something for every taste. Many places are strictly vegetarian, some cater specifically to vegans, and others are great for plant-based diets and meat eaters alike. From fast casual to quick eateries to chef-driven dining destinations, it has it all.
Technically, I am not a Denver native, but I've lived here for more than two decades. Plus, I've been a vegetarian for more than three decades. As a result, I've had plenty of time to seek out fantastic meatless options in the city. While the city has grown and changed over the years, the following restaurants are the best spots to eat vegetarian in Denver today. Check them out with your plant-based and omnivore friends and prepare yourself to be wowed.
1. Watercourse Foods
Watercourse Foods is one of Denver's most well-known vegetarian restaurants. It is 100% plant-based, and it's been around for decades. Conveniently, it is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and even serves alcohol, so it's great for every meal of the day and all kinds of occasions. If you want something healthy and tasty, its scratch kitchen is ready to blow your mind. Thanks to moving to a new location a few years ago, its kitchen has never had any meat products in it either, so even the strictest vegans don't have to worry about any kind of cross-contamination.
A self-proclaimed vegan comfort food restaurant, Watercourse Foods serves delectable dishes that prove that plant-based food can be creative and utterly delicious all at the same time. In addition, they prioritize local vendors and fresh ingredients devoid of preservatives, hydrogenated fats, and artificial flavors and colors.
The menu features an abundance of classic dishes that have been reimagined for plant-based diets. Some of the most popular offerings include a Two-Piece Cauliflower Chicken served with two sides, a BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich, a housemade Classic Burger, and a Cuban made from seitan. Whatever you choose, everything is made fresh, from scratch, and overflowing with flavor.
(303) 832-7313
837 E. 17th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80218
2. City O' City
City O' City is a coffee shop, pastry spot, restaurant, and bar all rolled into one. It's also the sister restaurant to Watercourse Foods and, in fact, happily resides in its original location. The menu is 100% vegetarian and features delicious dishes from 9 AM until 11 PM daily. The space features a funky, eclectic vibe that highlights local art, inclusivity, and sustainability, all of which make Denver's hippie hearts happy. It is also women, queer, and family-owned, so what's not to love?
Whether you're in the mood for baked goods, a yummy breakfast sandwich, a creative cocktail, a hearty veggie burger, or simply need a caffeine fix, Cit O' City has you covered. In the morning, stars include the Breakfast Burrito, Chorizo Hash, and Chicken and Waffles. Later in the day, Adobo Tacos, Poutine, a BBQ Mac Wrap, and various pizzas with creative toppings steal the show. They also serve lots of hearty, protein-packed seitan dishes, incredible salads, housemade burger patties, and some of the best french fries in the entire city. For most vegetarians and vegans, it doesn't get any better than City O' City. Considering they make pizza and still offer cheese, you may even be able to convince your meat-eating friends to join in on the fun.
(303) 831-6443
206 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
3. Sputnik
Sputnik is an energetic bar and restaurant located in the hip, centrally-located Baker neighborhood. It pairs a low-key dive bar atmosphere with an outstanding menu of unpretentious food, making it a fantastic place for both drinks and a meal. It is open daily for lunch and dinner and serves brunch on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Thanks to the kitchen staying open until 1 AM every night, it is also a fantastic place for late-night eats.
The menu at Sputnik consists of tasty sandwiches, bowls, and a few snacks for both plant-based diets and meat eaters alike. However, almost every item on the menu can be made vegan or vegetarian, guaranteeing you won't be at a loss for options. The Mac-n-Cheese with crumbled Cheez-Its on top is a neighborhood favorite. The Banh Mi, which can be prepared vegan or with meat, is also exceptional. In addition, Sputnik's kitchen excels at making tasty dipping sauces, so their tots, regular fries, and sweet potato fries are extremely popular for anyone seeking a snack.
(720) 570-4503
3 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
4. Little India
Indian food has always been a favorite of vegetarians, and Little India is a long-standing Denver tradition, so it's no surprise it earned a spot on our list. It offers a range of drool-worthy authentic dishes smothered in rich sauces and spices that both vegetarians and meat eaters love. Best of all, most of Little India's Denver locations offer a phenomenal lunch buffet, so you can eat to your heart's content.
Little India's menu features all the classic Indian cuisine you could want and more. It contains three versions of samosas, out-of-this-world stuffed naan bread, pakoras, and chutneys. There are also hearty paneer dishes and satisfying potato items in a variety of sauces. All of their creations are made with top-quality ingredients, so you can expect nothing but the best. Whether you enjoy a family-style meal with friends or come for the lunch buffet, narrowing down your selections on the vegetarian menu will be challenging.
Little India has six locations in the Denver area, including Capitol Hill, the Highlands, Downtown, South Downing near DU, Park Hill, and Lakewood. The one at 330 East 6th Avenue is probably the most iconic, but all its spots are worth visiting.
Multiple locations
5. La Fogata
Mexican food is another favorite cuisine of vegetarians. Even so, finding an authentic spot that doesn't use lard in the beans or chicken stock in the sauces can be challenging. Fortunately, La Fogata is the solution. It serves authentic Mexican fare, and the sauces and beans are vegetarian, so you don't have to worry about hidden ingredients interfering with your favorite dishes. La Fogata has been around for over 30 years and is a fantastic place for all dietary preferences. The colorful, lively atmosphere is great, too.
With Chile Con Queso, fresh Guacamole Salad, Veggie Fajitas, Enchiladas, Burritos, Chimichangas, and so much more on the menu, vegetarians have a world of delicious options to choose from. The Chili Rellenos, which can be ordered soft or crispy, is a must-try dish. And, the combination plates are fantastic if you want to try several things. La Fogata also has an outstanding bar menu of refreshing margaritas that pair perfectly with spicy food.
Multiple locations
6. Fire On The Mountain
Admittedly, buffalo wings aren't the first thing that comes to mind when people think about vegetarian food, but Fire On The Mountain is working hard to change that. It's known for serving traditional chicken wings but also offers amazing seitan wings and fried cauliflower. Both are drenched in their scratch-made sauces that have vegetarians flocking to their two locations. Aside from food, Fire On The Mountain features a music-loving hippie vibe and a fast-casual atmosphere that's welcoming to all. It is a fantastic place to meet with friends as the menu offers something for everyone.
In addition to its vegan seitan wings and cauliflower wings, Fire On The Mountain features an array of vegetarian appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and an incredible housemade veggie burger. So, you'll have plenty of reasons to come back time and time again. You should definitely try the wings, though. Whichever format you choose, you get to pick between 15 homemade sauces, most of which are vegan and vary in spiciness, so you're sure to find one you love. You'll also find beer, wine, and cocktails on the menu. Plus, it offers a range of weekly specials, including happy hour and $1 off plant-based foods all day on Thursdays.
Multiple locations
7. Native Foods
A 100% plant-based fast-casual concept, Native Foods makes grabbing a quick and flavorful vegetarian bite super easy. It originated in California in 1994 but has since spread to various locations, including one in Fort Collins and another in Lone Tree. Native Food focuses on delicious dishes made from natural ingredients and stresses a culture of environmental sustainability, so it is a no-brainer for vegetarians.
At Native Foods, you'll enjoy creative salads, sandwiches, burgers, appetizers, sides, and sweet treats. Their plant-based chicken and plant-based beef burger options are extremely popular. The Buddha Bowl and the Cauliflower Chickpea Shawarma, which can be made as a bowl or a wrap, are also top picks. Whether you enjoy imitation meat products or not, the menu offers plenty of options. It even has a kid's menu, which you rarely find at vegetarian restaurants. The convenient counter ordering system also ensures a hassle-free meal every time, regardless of whether you get your food to go or eat on-site.
(303) 758-3440
680 S. Colorado Blvd, Glendale, Colorado 80246
8. Meta Burger
Meta Burger is an innovative plant-based spot for filling, imitation meat sandwiches, and more. It is a fast-casual eatery, making grabbing a bite fast and easy. Denver's location is inside the Edgewater Public Market, so your meat-eating friends will have plenty of options nearby without being limited to the vegan spot. It also has a spot in Boulder.
The burger patties at Meta Burger are made from organic, non-GMO soybeans. They have a significantly lower calorie content than Beyond or Impossible patties and are more environmentally conscious than traditional meat burgers. The eatery tops the imitation beef patties with everything from the classic pickles and cheese to adventurous options like habanero jelly and grilled Brussels. Meta also serves imitation chicken sandwiches with inventive flavor combinations like sriracha-maple aioli. You can add imitation wings, tasty fries, and yummy vegan shakes to round out your meal.
(720) 897-8222
5505 W. 20th Ave. Suite 186, Edgewater, Colorado 80214
9. Bang Up To The Elephant!
If you're seeking a beachy vibe with top-notch food and exotic cocktails, there's no better place in the city than Bang Up To The Elephant!, whether you follow a plant-based diet or not. It has a unique open-air design with environmentally-friendly heating and cooling systems, inviting fresh mountain air inside. Plus, its warm, inviting tropical decor and ambiance make it a welcome retreat for lounging, dining, and drinking in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Bang Up To The Elephant's menu of boldly flavored dishes and unique spicy plates makes it fantastic for meat eaters and vegetarians alike. From Jerked Edamame to Curried Waffle Fries to the Bowl-O-Lo Mein, the creative fare aims to please a variety of preferences. Whatever you decide to order, make sure to try some of the Sweet Plantains. Many dishes come with them, but they also come as a side.
(303) 792-4949
1310 Pearl St., Denver, Colorado 80203
10. Uchi
Uchi, which means "house" in Japanese, takes a unique approach to traditional Japanese cuisine that vegetarians have come to know and love. It is the creation of Chef Tyson Cole, a James Beard Award winner, and offers guests unparalleled service, quality, a stunning atmosphere, and non-traditional Japanese fare you won't soon forget. It is an outstanding place for special occasions, group gatherings, and romantic date nights. It also has an abundance of seafood and meat options, so you can forget about your meat-eating friends complaining about having to eat a vegetarian meal.
Conveniently, Uchi features a vegetarian-specific menu, so you don't have to sift through the seafood and meat offerings to find what you want. It includes several sushi rolls, cool and hot appetizers, hearty entrees, various tempura plates, and delectable desserts. If you want to try several creations without having to piece together a meal on your own, the six-course vegetarian tasting menu is a surefire winner.
(303) 444-1922
2500 Lawrence St. #200, Denver, Colorado 80205
11. True Food Kitchen
Thanks to Oprah's endorsement, you've probably heard of True Food Kitchen before, even if you're not vegetarian. It has several locations across the country, one of which resides in the North Cherry Creek neighborhood of Denver. The atmosphere is minimalist and upscale, creating an inviting ambiance perfect for groups of all kinds.
True Food Kitchen offers a health-conscious menu with the freshest ingredients that appeal to diverse dietary needs and preferences, including people who enjoy raw foods. Every plate is designed to be not only delicious but nutritious, too, which is something we can all get behind. Some of the most appetizing vegetarian and vegan plates include Edamame Dumplings, a creative Bruschetta Trio, a Tuscan Kale Salad, Roasted Butternut Squash Pizza, a Vegan Double Cheeseburger, and Spaghetti Squash Casserole. On the weekends, you'll also find an abundance of drool-worthy brunch plates. Lastly, this spot offers a delicious collection of cocktails, mocktails, spritzers, wines, and beers.
(720) 509-7661
2800 E. 2nd Ave. Ste. 101, Denver, Colorado 80206
12. Wellness Sushi
Wellness Sushi is Denver's first and only 100% plant-based sushi and Japanese spot. As such, vegans and vegetarians can rest assured no meat or seafood will cross-contaminate their food. In addition, you can expect unique renditions of classic sushi favorites and authentic Japanese fare with a creative spin, so it is unlike any place you've been before. It is so confident in its delicious food that it claims you won't miss fish-based sushi at all, so make sure to bring your meat-eating friends along, too.
As the name suggests, Wellness Sushi's cuisine is made from honest, fresh, healthy ingredients. Of course, the menu features delectable creations made from an array of veggies. But, it also contains unique imitation ingredients that resemble crab, spam, pork, beef, and shrimp. The collection of ramen soups and torched-pressed sushi rolls are neighborhood favorites. However, the donburi wok and rice bowls, maki rolls, and onigiri creations are also phenomenal. Seriously, you can't go wrong, so be adventurous and try something new.
(720) 306-4989
2504 E. Colfax Ave, Denver, Colorado 80206
13. Vegan Van
Vegan Van started as a humble food truck, but thanks to its exceptional cuisine and mass appeal, it now has a brick-and-mortar location as well. Plus, it's open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Both options serve inspired vegan creations, including hearty meals, snacks, and freshly baked sweet treats for every preference.
Typically, Vegan Van offers an array of tasty scratch-made pizzas, seitan wings, crispy fries, tater tots, and yummy sauces like green chili and queso. However, on Tuesdays, they also feature a special Taco Tuesday menu with Street Tacos, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, a Chalupa, and a Nacho Fry Supreme. If you're in the mood for a pizza, try the BBQ Chicken Pizza, Buffalo Chicken Pizza, or Mushroom Pesto Pizza, and you'll be remiss to share. Or, for something creative and unique, opt for Double P's Pickle Pizza with imitation sausage, red onion, pickle chips, herbs, and a creamy garlic parmesan sauce.
(303) 246-8175
3900 Elati St., Denver, Colorado 80216
14. Vital Root
Vital Root's motto is "real ingredients, real food, real flavor," and once you try their food, you'll see why. It takes a fast-casual approach to healthy plant-based fare, and every dish aims to nourish while simultaneously offering explosive flavors. Located in the Berkley neighborhood, Northwest of the Highlands, it is the low-key sister restaurant to Root Down, Linger, and Ophelia's, all highly sought-after dining destinations.
Like its more formal counterparts, Vital Root serves globally inspired cuisine with a creative twist. On the menu, you'll find everything from Sunflower Risotto and Breakfast Falafel to "Chiken" and Dosa Waffles. Fan favorites include Banh Mi Tacos, Korean Stir Fry, and the Vital Cobb Salad. In addition to food, Vital Root features a coffee bar and offers yummy smoothies, cocktails, and cookies. This makes it a great place to grab a morning caffeine fix, sweet treat, or afternoon pick-me-up. It also has a great happy hour with food and drink specials from 3 to 5 PM, Mondays through Fridays.
(303) 474-4131
3915 Tennyson St., Denver, Colorado 80212
15. SubCulture
A passion for delicious food and top-quality ingredients make SubCulture stand out from typical sandwich places. They also serve alcohol, so it is a great place to stay and hang out, particularly when the patio is open. It has a convenient Capitol Hill location, so it's close to the city's heart and has lots of hipster charm.
SubCulture's menu is massive for a sandwich spot. While much of it contains meat, they have an exceptionally large vegan and vegetarian section with cold subs, a breakfast burrito, soups, and salads. Even with all the fantastic choices, the subs are definitely the main event. They are made with fresh roasted veggies and rich sauces, and many of them feature tempeh, so you can count on them being hearty and protein-rich. The Veggie Reuben and Bangkok hot subs are exceptional, but there are plenty of other fantastic options, too. Every day, it offers $1 off two special subs, one of which is vegetarian.
(303) 420-3232
1300 Pennsylvania St. Ste. 102, Denver, Colorado 80203
16. Somebody People
Somebody People serves fresh, plant-based Mediterranean cuisine in a fun environment. It is also known for its extensive list of exceptional wines, cocktails, and zero-proof drinks. It is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, and while it may have somewhat limited hours, it is worth working around its schedule for the drinks alone. In fact, you should think of it like a creative cocktail bar with amazing plant-based food as a bonus.
From housemade slices of bread and sauces to vegetables sourced from local farms, Somebody People's menu is fresh and flavorful. It features lots of shareable plates, perfect for enjoying with friends while socializing over a drink. Plus, it has mouth-watering salads and entrees like Rigatoni and Creamy Polenta. You'll also find an abundance of incredible desserts on the menu, including outstanding Tiramisu and house-made ice cream and sorbet. If you come in for Sunday Supper, you can enjoy a pre-coursed gourmet meal for just $38 per person.
(720) 502-5681
1165 S. Broadway #104, Denver, Colorado 80210
17. The Corner Beet
Centrally located, the Corner Beet is an outstanding place to grab a fresh, cold-pressed juice, tea, espresso drink, or light vegetarian fare. The space has an open-air design with industrial decor, making it a perfect place to chill out in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. While there have been several different coffee shops and eateries over the years, its new iteration, The Corner Beet, is the best one yet.
Many of The Corner Beet's food items can be made vegan, but they're all vegetarian. Thankfully, this means you don't have to worry about cross-contamination from meat in the kitchen, even with the french fries. The menu features tasty sandwiches, salads, wraps, and creative toasts. One of the specialties is the House Toast with beet butter, honey, toasted pistachios, and optional goat cheese on local ciabatta bread. Another favorite is the Breakfast Sandwich with maple sage Beyond sausage, cheddar, spinach, egg, and vegan spicy mayo on ciabatta.
(720) 295-4447
1401 Ogden St., Denver, Colorado 80218