17 Best Spots To Eat Vegetarian In Denver

Watercourse Foods is one of Denver's most well-known vegetarian restaurants. It is 100% plant-based, and it's been around for decades. Conveniently, it is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and even serves alcohol, so it's great for every meal of the day and all kinds of occasions. If you want something healthy and tasty, its scratch kitchen is ready to blow your mind. Thanks to moving to a new location a few years ago, its kitchen has never had any meat products in it either, so even the strictest vegans don't have to worry about any kind of cross-contamination.

A self-proclaimed vegan comfort food restaurant, Watercourse Foods serves delectable dishes that prove that plant-based food can be creative and utterly delicious all at the same time. In addition, they prioritize local vendors and fresh ingredients devoid of preservatives, hydrogenated fats, and artificial flavors and colors.

The menu features an abundance of classic dishes that have been reimagined for plant-based diets. Some of the most popular offerings include a Two-Piece Cauliflower Chicken served with two sides, a BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich, a housemade Classic Burger, and a Cuban made from seitan. Whatever you choose, everything is made fresh, from scratch, and overflowing with flavor.

Watercourse Foods

(303) 832-7313

837 E. 17th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80218