In This Colorado Hospital, Fine Dining And Comfort Food Share The Same Kitchen At Manna

A common perception about hospital food stands true for most care facilities in the country. The food usually mirrors the clinical setting — sterile, tasteless, and colorless. However, in Castle Rock, Colorado, Manna restaurant challenges this stereotype by being the primary source of meals for patients in AdventHealth Castle Rock while acting as a sit-down gourmet restaurant within the hospital. The hospital's culinary director, Chef Dan Skay, is on a mission to transform hospital food, providing nutritious meals prepared with passion and an artisanal flair for those who need it most.

Recognizing that patients and their families, facing challenging times, require a respite that doesn't feel clinical, Skay creates a warm and inviting sanctuary at Manna. Unlike a traditional hospital cafeteria, the restaurant serves as a comforting escape from the upheaval of a life disrupted by medical needs.

"There's that time when there's free time, so rather than waiting in a waiting room, [the restaurant] acts as a refuge," says Skay. "A place to breathe that isn't sterile. It's warm and comfortable. We have an open kitchen, so the smell of the food wafts into the dining room." Chef Skay contemplates the solace that Manna restaurant provides to AdventHealth Castle Rock's patients and their families. However, you don't have to be a patient at the hospital to experience Manna's uniquely cozy environment; the establishment is open to the public and has firmly established itself as a cornerstone in the Denver-adjacent mountain town.