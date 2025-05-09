The Unique Connecticut Restaurant That Will Let You Take A Free Book Home
Situated off Interstate 84, somewhere between New York and Boston, is Union, a small town in northeastern Connecticut. You'll notice a bright yellow roof and a sign that reads "food and books" in all capital letters as you drive by one restaurant that deserves a stop. As you dig into home-cooked American fare, hungry patrons will bask in a room decorated with stacks of books. If you've ever dreamed of ordering a book as a side to your meal, the Traveler Restaurant is ready to fulfill your fantasies.
The founder of Traveler Restaurant began hauling books from his own library into the restaurant's dining room sometime in the 1980s, and it has since become common practice. Not only can you peruse titles while enjoying your classic meatloaf dinner, but you can even take your choice of a paperback home with you. Some of the dishes have literary references, such as the "Moby Dick" tuna and cheese melt, and book titles available range from children's books to nonfiction reads to cookbooks that everyone should have and more. Any visitor can find a topic of interest to sort through as they wait for their order to arrive.
A small town stop with big appeal
What started as a one-book-per-customer deal has expanded into three free books for diners. Books have been donated by libraries and locals who have, just like the founder, experienced a case of more books than space. If the Traveler Restaurant's sheer number of books overwhelms your ability to make decisions, you can also pick up a mystery bag of paperbacks grouped according to topic. Downstairs, The Book Cellar sells used books for customers who are looking for specific titles.
As far as food goes, weekly specials and special events are advertised on social channels, such as pizza served for Super Bowl Sunday and an $80 Valentine's Day dinner for two that includes an appetizer, dinner, dessert, and glass of champagne. Should you happen to be in the area on a Friday night, order the prime rib for dinner after 5 p.m. to sink your teeth into a 12-ounce cut with a choice of salad and a starch for $30. Just don't forget to carry your books to the car after you've enjoyed feasting upon wholesome nourishment.