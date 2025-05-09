The Unique Connecticut Restaurant That Will Let You Take A Free Book Home

Situated off Interstate 84, somewhere between New York and Boston, is Union, a small town in northeastern Connecticut. You'll notice a bright yellow roof and a sign that reads "food and books" in all capital letters as you drive by one restaurant that deserves a stop. As you dig into home-cooked American fare, hungry patrons will bask in a room decorated with stacks of books. If you've ever dreamed of ordering a book as a side to your meal, the Traveler Restaurant is ready to fulfill your fantasies.

The founder of Traveler Restaurant began hauling books from his own library into the restaurant's dining room sometime in the 1980s, and it has since become common practice. Not only can you peruse titles while enjoying your classic meatloaf dinner, but you can even take your choice of a paperback home with you. Some of the dishes have literary references, such as the "Moby Dick" tuna and cheese melt, and book titles available range from children's books to nonfiction reads to cookbooks that everyone should have and more. Any visitor can find a topic of interest to sort through as they wait for their order to arrive.