Here's How To Spot Fake Lobster At A Restaurant

Few foods embody the idea of a fancy meal quite like lobster. They've come a long way from the food that was once considered so low-class that it was fed to prisoners and used as fertilizer. These days, if you want lobster, you pay a premium price for it. Even at a chain like Red Lobster, a Maine lobster tail and a rock lobster tail can cost around $45. At other restaurants, a single rock lobster tail may set you back almost $50. Considering the cost involved, you want to make sure you're getting what you pay for. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous restaurants might be trying to pull a fast one on you by offering fake lobster in place of the real deal. So how can you tell the difference?

Tasting Table spoke to Franklin Becker, chef and owner of Point Seven restaurant in Manhattan. We asked how a diner might be able to spot fake lobster, and his advice came down to taste and texture. "Fake lobster has a milder, more uniform flavor and has a slightly rubbery texture," Becker says. "It is definitely different from the real thing."

If you're ordering a dish that's made with lobster, look for confirmation that it's real lobster. The menu should specify if it's rock lobster or Maine lobster, for instance. If it doesn't, ask if the server can confirm the type of lobster. Is your ravioli made with claw meat or tail meat? The chef should be able to answer those questions easily.