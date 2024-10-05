Never Order Lobster Bisque At A Restaurant Without Checking The Rest Of The Menu

Using a stock made with the crustaceans' shells imparts a delightfully complex brine to the bisque — as if you could taste the air off the coast of Maine. That's a quality that doesn't translate to frozen or shelf-stable versions. Another issue with using packaged bisque is the price point. The French classic is time-intensive — a batch typically takes two to three hours — and restaurants charge high prices to reflect that effort. It may feel as though you're getting ripped off by paying the same amount for a soup that wasn't prepared from scratch.

Fortunately, many restaurants offer online versions of their menus, so it's easy to research before selecting your bisque destination. Some popular chains that do, indeed, offer lobster dishes as well as bowls of the marigold-hued soup are The Capital Grille (Maine lobster served in an asparagus risotto, folded into mac and cheese, and molded into crab cakes) as well as McCormick & Schmick's (West Australian lobster tail topped with shrimp).

Anyone feeling ambitious who would like to try to cook the dish at home can rely on this lobster bisque recipe. Just be sure that you aren't overcooking the stock, which is a common mistake, albeit the biggest one to avoid. Also consider what gives bisque its silken texture — these days, that would oftentimes be a roux or rice cooked to a pulp before it's pureed, but the ingredient used to traditionally thicken the soup is those shells that were ground into a paste.