What Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Fans Actually Think Of The Chain's Fried Shrimp

Forrest Gump's mama famously said that life is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you're going to get. The same holds true when it comes to opinions about the fried shrimp at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., the seafood chain inspired by "Forrest Gump," the classic 1994 film starring Tom Hanks. Unlike the movie, which was greeted with universal love, the restaurant's fried shrimp triggers a wide range of reactions online, from overwhelming enjoyment to flat-out disdain.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. proudly states that it's "the only casual restaurant chain based on a motion picture property". The first location opened two years after the movie's release, in Monterey, California (and no, Tom Hanks had nothing to do with it). The seafood restaurant has since spread its wings, with 20 restaurants across America and 10 international locations, including Hong Kong, Bali, and Japan.

A local guide on Google who dined at the Orlando, Florida, location wrote, "The fried shrimp scampi struck the perfect balance of crisp and buttery goodness." Another Google reviewer noted, "Even my picky 11-year-old loved the fried shrimp. We'll definitely be back!" The popular fried shrimp is also served as part of a tasting platter called "Shrimper's Heaven". A diner who reviewed the original Monterey Bay location on Google couldn't stop raving about it, saying, "There were so many things I wanted to try but I had to settle for the Shrimp Heaven. To. Die. For. You have deep fried shrimp, tempura shrimp, and coconut shrimp all with their own sauces. Mwah!" For those interested in trying something other than fried seafood, the jumbo shrimp cocktail is worth a try, too, considering Bubba Gump is one of 9 restaurant chains with the best shrimp cocktail.