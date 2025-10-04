The Popular Seafood Chain Everyone Thinks Tom Hanks Owns
Celebrity-owned restaurants are everywhere. Some are subtle — like Nobu, the popular Japanese-Peruvian fusion spot co-owned by Robert De Niro — while others are more overt, like the late-Jimmy Buffett's many tropical, anything-goes Margaritaville restaurants around the world. But sometimes, a restaurant's branding is so closely associated with a celebrity that the public simply assumes ownership when none actually exists. Case in point, despite Tom Hanks' Oscar-winning role in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," the actor has no stake in Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., the tourist-friendly seafood restaurant chain that gets its name, and much of its branding ,from the movie.
It's no surprise that many assume Hanks holds an executive role in the company, given that framed pictures and memorabilia of the actor (albeit in character as Forrest Gump) adorn the kitschy walls and shelves of the company's locations. Instead, the company was founded by Anthony Zolezzi, an entrepreneur-slash-seafood industry veteran who rebranded his seafood company to that of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. after a successful deal with Paramount Pictures. Originally, the deal was only made for pre-packaged, frozen shrimp at the grocery store. But, as time went on, Zolezzi was approached by a friend with ties to the sea-food restaurant industry.
After getting another "run Forrest run" from Paramount Pictures, this time with partners Rusty Pelican Restaurants, the first physical Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. location opened its doors in Monterey, CA, in 1996. As the years went on, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. locations started popping up left in right.
A Hollywood spin-off that outlasted the box office
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurants are mostly found in touristy hot-spots like Times Square, San Francisco's Pier 39, the Mall of America, and Universal Studios Hollywood, just to name a few. As made famous in the film, guests can indulge in shrimp – or as Bubba Gump called it, "the fruit of the sea" — in just about any way they please — whether its barbecued, boiled, grilled, baked, or sautéed.
The chain's signature dishes are themed around all-things "Forrest Gump," from "Lt. Dan's Pork Ribs & Shrimp" to the "Ooey Gooey Box of Chocolate." Not to mention, when customers are in need of service, they can flip a sign at their table to read, "stop Forrest stop." Attached to the dining rooms are equally-themed gift shops, with merchandise and memorabilia based on the restaurant and movie.
In 2010, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. was acquired by Landry's Inc., a giant in the world of hospitality, dining, and gaming. The company owns dozens of casual and high-end dining brands, including Morton's Steakhouse and Joe's Crab Shack, though it's perhaps best known for its ownership of another themed restaurant from the '90s: Rainforest Café. As part of the acquisition, customers can join the Landry's Select Club, which gives them priority access to seating.