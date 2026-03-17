Texas Roadhouse Mac And Cheese Reviews Are So Bad, Maybe The Chain Should Switch Back To Kraft
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Texas Roadhouse has plenty of delicious steaks to fulfill your red meat craving, along with the menu's hidden gems like burgers and mushroom chicken. However, the brand's mac and cheese is nobody's favorite. Multiple users on social media complained that the mac and cheese wasn't a cohesive oven-baked dish at all, but a sum of parts, sloppily thrown together. As one Reddit user put it, the mac and cheese "tasted like they microwaved a portion of noodles in a plastic bag. Because under all that cheese it was just a ball of noodles that I had to stir." Another commenter referred to it as "mac and cheese soup." One thing they could all agree upon is that it isn't worth ordering.
According to former employees, Texas Roadhouse used to use Kraft Mac and Cheese for their side dish menu item, which we cited as the costly reason to skip mac and cheese, at least as recently as 2024. According to an alleged former employee on Reddit, "When I worked there, it was Kraft Mac and cheese, microwaved in a plastic bag, and moved into a bowl." However, the restaurant chain stopped using Kraft and began serving a scratch-made version so bad that customers probably wished they'd bring back Kraft. While we don't have anything against Kraft Mac & Cheese as a tried-and-true boxed brand, we'd expect more from a steakhouse. But, with the terrible reviews from customers on the new scratch-made version, Kraft Mac and Cheese sounds much more appetizing.
Better sides at Texas Roadhouse and better mac and cheese elsewhere
While the mac and cheese at Texas Roadhouse is a major fail, there are plenty of other side dishes to enjoy. Pasta isn't Texas Roadhouse's forte, but potatoes are considering how much we loved the chain's loaded baked potato. Customers on Reddit also enjoyed the steak fries. You can bulk up Texas Roadhouse fries by ordering them "loaded" with cheese, bacon, and even sour cream for an additional dollar or two. If you have a sweet tooth, Texas Roadhouse's marshmallow-topped sweet potato could double as dessert. Of course, the basic side dish that customers swear by is the house salad, a simple yet delicious combination of mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, boiled eggs, and croutons.
If nothing is impressing you on the sides menu, at some Texas Roadhouse locations you can swap sides for a half portion of your favorite appetizers. So, be sure to ask your server if the swap is possible. Rattlesnake bites and mozzarella sticks would be a major upgrade from steamed veggies and subpar mac and cheese. Looking for a scratch-made mac and cheese worth ordering at a chain restaurant? Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fil-A, and Cracker Barrel all offer some pretty stellar versions. In fact, the latter's mac and cheese is so popular that it sells a Boxed Cracker Barrel Mac and Cheese, which ranked number one in our taste test of boxed mac and cheese brands.