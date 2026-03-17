Texas Roadhouse Mac And Cheese Reviews Are So Bad, Maybe The Chain Should Switch Back To Kraft

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Texas Roadhouse has plenty of delicious steaks to fulfill your red meat craving, along with the menu's hidden gems like burgers and mushroom chicken. However, the brand's mac and cheese is nobody's favorite. Multiple users on social media complained that the mac and cheese wasn't a cohesive oven-baked dish at all, but a sum of parts, sloppily thrown together. As one Reddit user put it, the mac and cheese "tasted like they microwaved a portion of noodles in a plastic bag. Because under all that cheese it was just a ball of noodles that I had to stir." Another commenter referred to it as "mac and cheese soup." One thing they could all agree upon is that it isn't worth ordering.

According to former employees, Texas Roadhouse used to use Kraft Mac and Cheese for their side dish menu item, which we cited as the costly reason to skip mac and cheese, at least as recently as 2024. According to an alleged former employee on Reddit, "When I worked there, it was Kraft Mac and cheese, microwaved in a plastic bag, and moved into a bowl." However, the restaurant chain stopped using Kraft and began serving a scratch-made version so bad that customers probably wished they'd bring back Kraft. While we don't have anything against Kraft Mac & Cheese as a tried-and-true boxed brand, we'd expect more from a steakhouse. But, with the terrible reviews from customers on the new scratch-made version, Kraft Mac and Cheese sounds much more appetizing.