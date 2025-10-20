8 Chain Restaurants That Make Macaroni And Cheese From Scratch

Most will agree that macaroni and cheese is one of the tastiest inventions out there. Created in Italy during the 14th century, it's become so popular over the years that the U.S. even has an entire day dedicated to it on July 14. One reason for the dish's popularity is how customizable it is. After all, it can be just as delectable with only a few ingredients as it is with numerous additions. The one caveat, however, is that mac and cheese is easy to get wrong, which can lead to hit-or-miss experiences — particularly when it comes to chain restaurants.

While many chain restaurants offer some sort of pre-prepared macaroni and cheese — the type that lacks the fresh taste of a from-scratch recipe — some actually serve the real deal. To help you avoid the countless whack mac options out there, we've put together a list of eight chain restaurants that make the dish from scratch in-house. Whether its called macaroni and cheese, mac and cheese, or mac n' cheese, this list will help you find your from-scratch fix.