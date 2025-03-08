20 Popular Beer Brands From The UK, Ranked Worst To Best
As someone who has been a British beer drinker all my adult life, I find it interesting to witness how the country's beer scene has evolved. British ales were once dominated by heavier bitters and milds but are now competing with a thriving craft beer market. It has helped to turn the UK beer landscape into one that is rich and diverse. Classic brands that emerged in the 19th century are now competing with modern brands that have been created in the 21st. Here, I'll be ranking the 20 best of these brands to see which one comes out on top.
This ranking is based on multiple factors, including value for money, diversity, and reputation. However, taste clearly remains the primary factor in this ranking. Some of these beers are only available in UK pubs or microbreweries, whereas others have more of an international foothold. Overall, this will be an honest take on which British beer brands are worth your time, and it comes from someone who has sampled all of them. Let's see who the current king of the UK beer market is.
20. Tennent's
Tennent's holds a curious place in the UK. Being brewed in Glasgow, it has immense popularity in Scotland. While it may be Scotland's best-selling beer, it doesn't have much of a foothold outside the country. I've enjoyed it on my trips to the beautiful country, but it's incredibly difficult to find where I live in England. That's a shame, as it's a crisp and refreshing lager that pairs well with most food but also stands up well on its own.
It's also quite affordable, making it a go-to for budget-conscious drinkers. There are no terrible beers on this list, but Tennent's gets the worst spot as it's admittedly low on complexity. If drinking beer for pure taste, rather than socially, it's not a drink you'd turn to. It seems that the rest of the UK would rather turn to tastier European lagers over Scotland's favorite.
19. John Smith's
John Smith's is a classic UK beer brand. It's known for producing a smooth and creamy ale, which is commonly available in British pubs. The brand was founded in 1852 in Tadcaster, Yorkshire, though the brewery itself dates back to 1758. Its most famous offering is John Smith's Extra Smooth. It has a remarkably velvety texture for an ale and is incredibly easy to drink. It offers only mild bitterness with a nice, malty sweetness.
It's perfect for those who want a smooth pint without the heaviness of traditional ales or the crispness of a lager. It's these qualities that can also be seen as a negative, as it doesn't have a huge depth of character. While it also produces John Smith's Original, there is a lack of beer diversity in the brand. It's very good at what it does, but those looking for a tasty beer may want to look elsewhere.
18. Cobra
Cobra is a brand that people might not realize is British. That's because its name, branding, and target market are all Indian inspired. That's partly because its founder was born in India but also because he saw a gap in the market. The British famously love curry, and Cobra is a beer that pairs perfectly with it. It's both smooth and lightly carbonated, preventing you from getting bloated and giving a cold and refreshing contrast to spicy food.
It's for this reason it seems to be sold in almost all Indian restaurants I've been to. Its lowly ranking here is because it's quite mild in flavor and doesn't stand out on its own. This is partly why it doesn't have a huge pub presence either.
17. Newcastle Brown Ale
This is one of the UK's most iconic beers. That's in no small part due to its relationship with the city that bears its name and its former association with Newcastle United Football Club. The beer itself has a rich caramel maltiness, and despite its deep color, is quite smooth and sweet. However, in the UK, the brand has seemingly lost its way.
Though originally brewed in Newcastle, production moved to North Yorkshire in 2010 and later to the Netherlands under Heineken. Given its origins, I thought it should still be regarded as a UK beer. However, it ranks lowly as I feel its flavor has become less distinctive over the years as it feels watered down. The once great ale has lost much of its charm.
16. Marston's
Marston's has a huge presence in the UK. Not only does its brewery create some great beers, but Marston's also owns and operates well over 1,000 pubs across Britain. Most of its beers, such as Pedigree and Old Empire, are well-rounded and flavorful. It's also responsible for the popular Hobgoblin range as well as other well-known brands such as Bank's, Wainwright, and McEwan's.
It's an impressive roster, with many of them having a deep and malty character while remaining smooth. A fair criticism is that some of these beers have lost their original character, with Marston's more focused on expanding its business operations rather than focusing on brewing beer. It still produces plenty of traditional ales, but they aren't quite as special as others here.
15. Shepherd Neame
Shepherd Neame isn't the only brewery that has gone into the pub business and is far from the last on this list. The company runs Britain's oldest brewery and produces some excellent ales. Spitfire is one of its best exports and is named after the legendary aircraft that fought in the Battle of Britain above the skies of Shepherd Neame's home county, Kent.
Spitfire beers are full of flavor and the same can be said for the Brewery's other beers, such as Bishops Finger and Master Brew. While its business operations have expanded, it feels they have tried to stay true to the quality of its beer. These traditional offerings may be good, but there has been little innovation, and it seems Shepherd Neame is playing it safe with old-fashioned ales.
14. Robinsons
There are a few brands here that have plenty of visibility on market shelves but have next to no presence in pubs. Robinsons is the opposite of this. The well-established brewery has plenty of beers that are commonly seen in pubs, especially across the north of England. One of its flagship beers is Trooper, which has been brewed in collaboration with legendary rock band Iron Maiden (Bruce Dickinson was directly involved in the recipe).
Along with that, it has other impressive beers such as Dizzy Blonde, Old Tom, and Unicorn. These beers are usually rich and full-bodied, appealing to those who enjoy traditional English ales. It's an impressive range but not particularly diverse for those who may prefer lighter or more hop-driven beer.
13. Theakston
Theakston doesn't have as many beers as Robinsons, but its five core beers have top-notch diversity. They include a bitter, a blonde beer, a pale ale, and a stout. The other beer in that core range is its most famous creation, Old Peculier. This is a brilliant dark ale that has a rich, malty sweetness and plenty of fruity undertones.
Founded in 1827, the brewery excels in giving its beers depth of flavor, and with it still being family-run, its commitment to quality has never wavered. As with a few of these traditional breweries, they haven't quite kept up with modern trends, but their classical beers still make them a great UK beer brand.
12. Camden Town
Camden Town is one of a growing number of successful modern breweries. Given the UK preference for lager, it has always been surprising to me that there haven't been more great British lagers. Camden Hells has helped to change that. Inspired by both the helles and pilsner brewing styles, it gives that crisp and refreshing drink that lager drinkers crave but also plenty of flavor to go with it.
There is nothing fancy about this lager — it's just excellent. Moreover, Camden Town also produces an impressive pale ale, stout, and IPA. Due to this, the brand has quickly become widespread in both supermarkets and pubs. It does lack a variety of ales and experimental brews, but it's very good at what it does.
11. Vocation
Vocation is an exciting independent craft brewery. Most of its beers are hop-forward with plenty of bold flavors. Born in Yorkshire in 2015, it has developed its reputation with innovative beers, such as its Life & Death IPA, which gives you a punchy and citrus bitterness. The range of beers it has is impressive, meaning there is something for everyone.
The brand is starting to get a foothold in supermarkets, and I wouldn't be surprised if its reputation increases in the coming years. Many of its drinks won't appeal to traditional ale and lager drinkers, but that's not its target market. My hope is that it remains both innovative and independent.
10. Cloudwater
I try not to be a beer snob, but it does feel like a brewery loses creativity and innovation once it's bought out by a brewing giant. As with Vocation, Cloudwater has kept its independent status, giving it full control over its product. Founded in Manchester, it has an excellent range of flavorful beers. In a modern world of crazy can designs, there is also something appealing in its colorful yet minimalist cans.
Its hazy hop-forward IPAs are great, as are its flavorful stouts. The premium pricing may put off some people, but Cloudwater's beers appeal to serious craft beer enthusiasts. It's everything you hope a craft brewery will be, but availability and consistency can vary.
9. Innis & Gunn
Innis & Gunn is a Scottish brewery that has focused on delivering classic lager with an interesting twist. Some of its beers have a whisky influence, with a select few aged in casks that previously held other spirits. It makes its beers quite unique in the industry, as you get the expected malt sweetness but often with notes of vanilla and toffee.
The use of wood aging sets it apart and gives the beer a depth of flavor that only a few UK breweries can rival. This barrel-aging can make the beer quite sweet, which may not appeal to traditional beer drinkers who expect some bitterness. A lack of hop-heavy craft beers may also put some drinkers off this brand.
8. BrewDog
BrewDog is one of the UK's most influential breweries but also one of its most controversial. In many ways, it has been a figurehead of the craft beer industry. It was originally known for its bold marketing and hop-forward beers, but has grown in size with its global expansion. Founded in Scotland, its wide range includes many types of beer, from session lagers to aged stouts. Its biggest seller is the Punk IPA, which is a citrusy beer that is both fresh and delicious.
However, with its rapid expansion, it does feel as though it has lost some of its independent craft ethos. It's also hard to market yourself as punk and anti-authoritarian when the company has become so commercial. It remains a major force, and its beers still deliver. However, there are a few other brands that produce brilliant traditional beers or are more adventurous when it comes to a craft beer approach.
7. St Austell
St Austell is a brewery that seems to be finding the balance between traditional, well-crafted ales and more modern styles. Its Tribute Pale Ale and Proper Job IPA are two beers that give you a balanced and hoppy flavor with a refreshing finish. Its Anthem British Pale Ale offers a more creative take, with a variety of fruits on the palate.
Its Korev Lager is seemingly increasing in popularity and is adding to a growing collection of excellent UK-based lagers. Finding itself outside the top five seems unfair, but that's only because of the quality and depth of what's to come. With Korev now found in supermarkets beyond its southwest stronghold, the future is looking bright for St Austell.
6. Fuller's
Another brewery with a rich history, dating back to 1845, Fuller's is mostly known for its traditional cask ales. One of those is London Pride, its flagship beer, which boasts a beautifully balanced malt profile with lovely floral hops. The rich and smooth profile makes it one of the UK's standout beers.
Along with this are plenty more great ales that can be found on both pubs and liquor shelves. With its many historic pubs, Fuller's holds an important place in the UK beer scene. The only downside here is a lack of bold and experimental flavors. It has also lost its independent status to Asahi, but quality seems to have remained high.
5. Tiny Rebel
Any Welsh readers may be feeling a little left out so far, but Tiny Rebel is here to the rescue. It's the only brewery on this list from the great nation of Wales, but it's a fantastic one. Founded in 2012, the company has consistently had an innovative and exciting approach to beer. The Tiny Rebel range constantly has bold flavors with experimental styles.
Where some craft breweries appear to be different for the sake of being different, Tiny Rebel's beers seem to be lovingly created with exceptional quality. Standout brews such as Easy Livin', Cali Pale, and Clwb Tropica are especially impressive. Those looking for more classical tastes may be a little disappointed, stopping it from ranking any higher, but it deserves respect as one of the most innovative breweries in the UK.
4. Northern Monk
Northern Monk has become a prominent craft brewery based in Leeds. Established in 2014, it has become known for its commitment to quality as well as its innovation. The brewery has a fantastic selection of bold and flavorful beers, such as its Eternal Session IPA. Whatever your tastes, Northern Monk likely has a beer to fit your mood.
Through its merchandise sales, collaboration with artists, and beer festivals, the brand is excelling in its marketing while still retaining its independent charm. There is a premium price to these beers and not all of them hit the mark. Those reasons mean it doesn't quite hit the podium spots, but it's still a brilliant beer brand.
3. Sharp's
Founded in 1994, it feels like Sharp's Brewery is a bridge between traditional breweries and its modern craft rivals. Its flagship beer, Doom Bar, is one of my personal favorites. It's an amber ale that finds a perfect balance between being deeply flavorful without being too heavy on the stomach. Whether on tap or in a bottle, it has outstanding quality.
Not many ales make it into the refrigerated sections of smaller shops, but Doom Bar is an exception. Along with that, Sharp's also has a few other great beers, including Atlantic Pale Ale and Offshore Pilsner. Its beers are not only flavorful but consistent. It has lost its independence to Molson Coors, but its beers have maintained the same craftsmanship.
2. Greene King
Greene King is a behemoth of the British beer industry. It has a huge range of pubs under several different brands. More importantly, it also has three fantastic beer brands. These are beers sold under the Greene King name, as well as Old Speckled Hen and Belhaven. Their beers have a strong presence in UK pubs as well as supermarket shelves. Its wide collection of drinks all have different flavors but all have exceptional quality in common.
My personal favorites are Greene King IPA, Abbot Ale, and Old Golden Hen. With a history dating back to 1799, it has been able to reinvent itself and stay ahead of the game. It's a large brewery and highly commercialized, which may put off those who like to focus on fantastic craft breweries like our number one. However, Greene King beers have remained at an excellent standard, and it doesn't look like it will change anytime soon.
1. Beavertown
I was tempted through nostalgia to put one of the traditional brewers at number one, but the quality of Beavertown beers won out. The brewery was founded in 2011 by Logan Plant, the son of legendary rock singer Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin. It has become known for its vibrant and innovative beers, with its most popular beer being the beautiful Neck Oil. As with most of its creations, Neck Oil is both flavorful and refreshing.
The eye-catching artwork and branding add to the appeal, with more than enough unique charm and cheeky personality. A full sale to Heineken in 2022 meant it lost its independent status, but there hasn't been any noticeable change in the brand or its quality since then. It remains a key player in the craft beer market. I think it's the brand that has found a perfect balance between brilliant marketing and brilliant beer.
Methodology
Comparing one beer brand to another can be tough. Some have one exceptional product but little else to offer. Others have a wide range of good but not great beer. It's due to this that I considered both how diverse the beer range is and whether it offers good value for money. However, above all else, I prioritized the flavor profile of its core beers. While I may have mentioned marketing, branding, and presentation in the article, these had no influence on the ranking. While personal preference played a role, the rankings are based on a balanced assessment of quality, variety, and value.