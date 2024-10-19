The Costly Reason To Skip Mac And Cheese At Texas Roadhouse

In their hit song "If I Had $1,000,000," the Barenaked Ladies sing that if they did, in fact, have a million dollars, they "Wouldn't have to eat Kraft dinner ... But we would eat Kraft dinner. Of course we would, we'd just eat more." However, when foodies sit down to eat at a restaurant, they might be frustrated to find they're eating Kraft when expecting something homemade. That's why the ultimate Texas Roadhouse menu hack might just be to skip the mac and cheese, which often comes from a box — the same box many foodies likely have stocked in their pantries at this very moment.

Texas Roadhouse hopped on Twitter back in 2018 to clear the air, posting, "We're sorry about the confusion. The menu says Kraft Mac N Cheese and it is only offered on the Kids Menu. The regular menu has several terrific made-from-scratch sides to choose from." As a few understanding fans commented, labor and operational costs must be factored into the final composite menu price. The food industry at large low-key functions on up-charging for fare that can be found in supermarkets and liquor stores.

It's also worth noting that this does not apply to all locations. Maybe your local Texas Roadhouse serves homemade mac for its kids' menu — in which case, right on. Read the menu closely and keep an eye out for the Kraft label to tell for sure.