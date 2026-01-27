This Texas Roadhouse Menu Swap Might Change How You Pick Your Sides

When it comes to ordering popular menu items at Texas Roadhouse, you likely pair your hand-cut steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs with sides like sweet potatoes, salads, baked potatoes, or vegetables. But there's a Texas Roadhouse menu hack you need to know. According to Leocamz, an employee of the popular chain posting on TikTok, you can swap out the menu item sides for half portions of your favorite appetizers.

"I work at Texas Roadhouse, and this not a secret; they just don't tell you. With any meal, you get two sides, and instead of picking like, your regular sides ... you can pick a half an appetizer. So you can pick like, half of skins and half of twisted mozzarella sticks ... No up-charge or nothing," he shared. There's just one catch: Apparently, the possibility of cashing in on this menu hack can be dependent upon not only the location, but also the manager on duty.