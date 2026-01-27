This Texas Roadhouse Menu Swap Might Change How You Pick Your Sides
When it comes to ordering popular menu items at Texas Roadhouse, you likely pair your hand-cut steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs with sides like sweet potatoes, salads, baked potatoes, or vegetables. But there's a Texas Roadhouse menu hack you need to know. According to Leocamz, an employee of the popular chain posting on TikTok, you can swap out the menu item sides for half portions of your favorite appetizers.
"I work at Texas Roadhouse, and this not a secret; they just don't tell you. With any meal, you get two sides, and instead of picking like, your regular sides ... you can pick a half an appetizer. So you can pick like, half of skins and half of twisted mozzarella sticks ... No up-charge or nothing," he shared. There's just one catch: Apparently, the possibility of cashing in on this menu hack can be dependent upon not only the location, but also the manager on duty.
Not every Texas Roadhouse swaps sides for appetizers
Following the sharing of the TikTok video, a number of users pointed out that their Texas Roadhouse locations didn't offer such a menu hack. "In Orange Park, [Florida] this does not work," one person wrote in a comment. Another said, "I wish this app thing was true," and a third added, "It depends on location." Meanwhile, a different employee confirmed, "Not all of us do!!!!" Still, others noted that the hack did work, with another staffer saying, "I did it twice today already for guests." Someone else pointed out that Texas Roadhouse doesn't tell its servers about this hack in training. "But if she asked her manager they would say yes," they added.
As for which are available to be switched, it seems unlikely that Texas Roadhouse would offer its larger, more expensive items as a side swap. While lower-cost appetizers like a bowl of chili ($4.99), grilled shrimp ($7.99), or fried pickles ($8.99), may be options, it could be a stretch to request the sampler ($13.99) or the killer ribs ($13.49). But hey, it doesn't hurt to ask. And, while you're at it, check out this ordering tip that can save you even more money at Texas Roadhouse.