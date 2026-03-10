15 High-Protein Picks From Walmart Brands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eating a high-protein diet might seem pretty expensive at first, as preparing fresh meals and buying protein-enhanced snacks often costs a little more than grabbing cheap takeout and chips. Don't shy away – eating high-protein meals without wasting money is totally possible, especially if you shop at low-cost grocery stores like Walmart. We searched through the famed grocer's store-brand items to find satisfying, protein-packed foods that will help you meet your goals without going over-budget.

While Walmart sells OMNI plant-based meats and countless other high-protein products from name brands, the grocer's many in-house labels are always worth searching for, as they provide great quality and nutrition at a much lower price tag. We not only found Walmart-branded protein shakes and snacks that are worth your dollars, but also ready-to-eat meals, breakfast goodies, meat and dairy staples, and more.

Two labels to look for are Great Value and bettergoods, with the former being Walmart's most popular store brand, while the latter is an elevated grocery brand that often caters to special diets. There's also Equate, the grocery chain's health and hygiene line that offers some high-protein snacks, and Marketside, Walmart's brand for prepared pastas, soups, ready-to-bake meals, and other premade goods. With so many brands to choose from, you're bound to find something here to help out your diet and your wallet.