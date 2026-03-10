15 High-Protein Picks From Walmart Brands
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Eating a high-protein diet might seem pretty expensive at first, as preparing fresh meals and buying protein-enhanced snacks often costs a little more than grabbing cheap takeout and chips. Don't shy away – eating high-protein meals without wasting money is totally possible, especially if you shop at low-cost grocery stores like Walmart. We searched through the famed grocer's store-brand items to find satisfying, protein-packed foods that will help you meet your goals without going over-budget.
While Walmart sells OMNI plant-based meats and countless other high-protein products from name brands, the grocer's many in-house labels are always worth searching for, as they provide great quality and nutrition at a much lower price tag. We not only found Walmart-branded protein shakes and snacks that are worth your dollars, but also ready-to-eat meals, breakfast goodies, meat and dairy staples, and more.
Two labels to look for are Great Value and bettergoods, with the former being Walmart's most popular store brand, while the latter is an elevated grocery brand that often caters to special diets. There's also Equate, the grocery chain's health and hygiene line that offers some high-protein snacks, and Marketside, Walmart's brand for prepared pastas, soups, ready-to-bake meals, and other premade goods. With so many brands to choose from, you're bound to find something here to help out your diet and your wallet.
Equate Meal Bar, Chocolate Chip Granola
Out of all of Walmart's store-brand protein bars, we found that the Equate Meal Bars in the Chocolate Chip Granola flavor have the best balance of protein to calories, with 17 grams of protein per 190-calorie bar. They're made with a protein blend, rolled oats, almonds, and cocoa, creating a chewy, nutty, chocolatey snack with a satiating protein punch. Carry them in your bag for whenever you're feeling peckish.
Great Value Vanilla Light Nonfat Greek Yogurt
Great Value Vanilla Light Nonfat Greek Yogurt packs a whopping 14 grams per ⅔ cup serving, with only one gram of added sugar. It's the perfect addition to a vanilla chai protein smoothie, or layer it in a dish with protein granola, roasted nuts and seeds, fresh fruit, and more of the best ingredients to include in your Greek yogurt bowl.
Bettergoods Gluten-Free Curry Chicken and Lentil Bowl
For a one-pot, high-protein dinner recipe, Walmart's bettergoods brand comes to the rescue with a bounty of options. Its wholesome premade meals include the tempting bettergoods Gluten-Free Curry Chicken and Lentil Bowl, with 27 grams of protein per package. This dish of dark meat curry chicken on a bed of seasoned lentils and tomatoes serves up high-protein comfort straight out of the oven or microwave.
Equate Protein Nutrition Shake, Caramel and Chocolate
Walmart's Equate brand offers surprisingly great protein shakes. The most nourishing options for your dollar are the Protein Nutrition Shakes in caramel or chocolate, as both flavors deliver 30 grams of protein, 25 vitamins and minerals, and only one gram of sugar per bottle. These drinks are incredibly well-reviewed on Walmart's website, with over 37,000 customers praising the taste, nutritional content, and incredible value compared to expensive name-brand shakes.
Bettergoods Double Smoked Beef Sticks
Meaty snacks like beef jerky and sticks are a staple of high-protein diets, but can get pricey. Walmart's bettergoods Double Smoked Beef Sticks are just as good as any name-brand equivalent — with 8 grams of protein per stick, these beefy bites are made with just Angus beef, water, salt, sugar, and flavorings. "Don't waste your money on the big, expensive bag at Costco. Just get this one" wrote one reviewer.
Great Value Gluten-Free Powdered Peanut Butter
Peanut butter is an ingredient with way more protein than you realize, and the Great Value Gluten-Free Powdered Peanut Butter is a versatile way to fit it into your diet. It contains 6 grams of protein in two tablespoons, and is made of only roasted peanuts, sugar, and salt. Some of the best uses for peanut butter powder include mixing it into yogurt, protein shakes, and even protein cookie dough.
Great Value Frozen Grilled Chicken Breast
There are few meats more lean and versatile than chicken breast, especially when simply grilled. You can count on Great Value's Frozen Grilled Chicken Breast to form the base of a quick meal or make your favorite chicken recipes quicker and easier. A 3-ounce serving contains 19 grams of protein, and when served up with vegetables, brown rice, and a flavorful sauce, you have a dinner that delivers in all nutritional areas.
Great Value Fat-Free Cottage Cheese
After yogurt, cottage cheese is probably the most ubiquitous dairy product in high-protein diets. Rather than spending some extra dough for a name brand, reach for the Great Value Fat-Free Cottage Cheese, which contains 12 grams in every ½ cup. From egg bites and smoothie bowls to pastas and puddings, tons of delicious, protein-packed cottage cheese recipes are within your reach with a few tubs of this reliable Walmart staple.
Marketside Bacon-Wrapped BBQ Seasoned Chicken Grillers
A tasty spread of grilled meats becomes easier with Walmart's Marketside Bacon-Wrapped BBQ Seasoned Chicken Grillers. These creative, ready-to-cook bites of barbecue-seasoned chicken breast wrapped in bacon deliver 13 grams of protein per piece. Customers rave about the flavor of these meaty delights and how convenient it is to cook them up.
Bettergoods Mexican Tuna Salad Bowl
For seafood-lovers, the bettergoods Mexican Tuna Salad Bowl is a fresh, protein-packed meal that's ready to eat right out of the package. Each bowl is loaded with tuna, beans, jalapeños, and corn and gives you 21 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber. Since the container has a peelable lid and includes a spork, you can grab this salad and take it anywhere for an instant lunch.
Bettergoods Gluten Free Maple Chicken Sausage Patties
Homemade breakfasts can get a delicious protein boost from Walmart's bettergoods Gluten Free Maple Chicken Sausage Patties. With 8 grams of protein per piece, these simple patties are flavored with real maple syrup for a delectable sweet and salty flavor. They heat up in minutes and are perfect for adding into a breakfast bowl with scrambled eggs and veggies, or tucking into a DIY breakfast sandwich with your favorite fixings.
Great Value Keto Chocolate Trail Mix
Trail mixes tend to be heavy on the sugar. The Great Value Keto Chocolate Trail Mix makes for a satisfying snack that isn't too high in the sweet stuff, with 9 grams of protein per pouch. Featuring almonds, peanuts, walnuts, pepitas (pumpkin seeds), and semisweet chocolate chunks, you get a mix of textures in every bag, making for a trail mix that's wholesome but not boring.
Great Value Teriyaki Beef Jerky
Another meaty snack to pick up at Walmart is the Great Value Teriyaki Beef Jerky, with 11 grams of protein in just a one-ounce serving. Walmart describes the product as "lean cuts of 100% premium beef," and the classic sweet, salty, and spicy teriyaki flavor is sure to please your entire household. Customers also point out that this jerky has a more tender, soft texture that isn't overly chewy and hard.
Great Value Premium Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon
Shelf-stable cooked salmon is one of the most nutritious and convenient protein sources to stock in your pantry, and Walmart's Great Value Premium Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon won't let you down. It's wild-caught, sustainable, and offers 16 grams of protein per grab-and-go pouch. You can try this product with any of the best ways to use canned salmon, from simple dips and salads to savory pastas.
Marketside Ready to Heat Chicken Chile Verde
For a protein-heavy meal that you only have to heat up and enjoy, Walmart's Marketside Ready to Heat Chicken Chile Verde is a must-try. With 21 grams of protein per serving, this dish consists of dark meat chicken in spicy, tangy tomatillo and green chile sauce. It can be eaten as-is with tortilla chips, or spread it across multiple meals like tacos, burritos, and rice bowls.