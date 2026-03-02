Cheesecake Factory Vs Yard House: Which Chain Has Better Happy Hour Deals?

Half of the "happy" in happy hour comes from scoring alcohol and snacks for extra-low prices, and two contenders for the best chain restaurant happy hour deals are nationwide giant the Cheesecake Factory and the smaller chain Yard House. After researching which restaurant has better deals on cocktails, beer, wine, and food, we found that Cheesecake Factory delivers cheaper specialty cocktails, but Yard House wins for food prices and variety.

Let's start with cocktails. Cheesecake Factory's happy hour is served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The chain's massive menu of over 250 items offers many drinks, but its smaller happy hour menu only lists five specialty cocktails, all with a base price of $8.50: a mojito, Long Island iced tea, margarita, J.W.'s Pink Lemonade, and whiskey smash (which we think is hands-down the best Cheesecake Factory cocktail).

Yard House offers a standard happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and a "late night" happy hour Sunday through Wednesday from 10 p.m. until closing time. During these times, it takes $2 off its cocktail menu of 28 drinks. While its selection beats the pants off Cheesecake Factory, even its cheapest mixed drinks — the House Margarita and Moscow Mule, both $9.29 — cost 79 cents more than CF's cocktails. YH's two most expensive cocktails — the Smoked Old Fashioned and Grand Patrón Margarita, both $12.79 — are a whole $4.29 more expensive. Yard House is best if you want your pick of fancy sippers, but CF ultimately wins for affordability.