This Is Hands-Down The Best Cheesecake Factory Cocktail, In Our Book

Tucked within the Cheesecake Factory's famously long menu is a surprisingly elevated cocktail selection. If you fancy something stronger than a glass of wine with your dessert, we invite discerning imbibers to take a closer look at the whiskey smash. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 Cheesecake Factory cocktails, the chain's whiskey smash satisfied our thirst and left us impressed more than any other sipper.

A classic whiskey smash comprises bourbon, muddled lemon wedges, simple syrup, and mint leaves. Rather than the traditional combination of citrus and mint, the Cheesecake Factory's reimagined cocktail features Yellowstone bourbon, Aperol, and fresh lemon sour with passion fruit, served with an orange twist perched on the rim. As we mentioned in our review, "The bittersweetness of the Aperol counteracted the tanginess of the lemon sour, creating a bright, fruity taste [...] the perfect middle-of-the-road cocktail. It's sophisticated enough for avid whiskey drinkers, yet sweet and fruity enough for those who aren't big on bourbon."

Indeed, Aperol is not customarily an ingredient in the whiskey smash's makeup. For the uninitiated, the bittersweet red amaro offers tasting notes of orange oil, smoky vanilla, rhubarb, gentian root, and quinine. It's perhaps best known for its starring role in the Aperol Spritz brunch cocktail with prosecco. But in the Cheesecake Factory's avant-garde take on a whiskey smash, that Aperol serves as an herbaceous, dimensional bridge between the mature bourbon and the cheerful passion fruit. In a rare feat for the mixology world, this artistic liberty totally pays off.