This Is Hands-Down The Best Cheesecake Factory Cocktail, In Our Book
Tucked within the Cheesecake Factory's famously long menu is a surprisingly elevated cocktail selection. If you fancy something stronger than a glass of wine with your dessert, we invite discerning imbibers to take a closer look at the whiskey smash. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 Cheesecake Factory cocktails, the chain's whiskey smash satisfied our thirst and left us impressed more than any other sipper.
A classic whiskey smash comprises bourbon, muddled lemon wedges, simple syrup, and mint leaves. Rather than the traditional combination of citrus and mint, the Cheesecake Factory's reimagined cocktail features Yellowstone bourbon, Aperol, and fresh lemon sour with passion fruit, served with an orange twist perched on the rim. As we mentioned in our review, "The bittersweetness of the Aperol counteracted the tanginess of the lemon sour, creating a bright, fruity taste [...] the perfect middle-of-the-road cocktail. It's sophisticated enough for avid whiskey drinkers, yet sweet and fruity enough for those who aren't big on bourbon."
Indeed, Aperol is not customarily an ingredient in the whiskey smash's makeup. For the uninitiated, the bittersweet red amaro offers tasting notes of orange oil, smoky vanilla, rhubarb, gentian root, and quinine. It's perhaps best known for its starring role in the Aperol Spritz brunch cocktail with prosecco. But in the Cheesecake Factory's avant-garde take on a whiskey smash, that Aperol serves as an herbaceous, dimensional bridge between the mature bourbon and the cheerful passion fruit. In a rare feat for the mixology world, this artistic liberty totally pays off.
Cheesecake Factory's whiskey smash reinvents the wheel, and we aren't mad about it
A Reddit thread dedicated to the Cheesecake Factory's whiskey smash raves, "Had one today for the first time, and it's easily my new favorite drink," and "Had a couple of these at Factory the other night at dinner. Absolutely scrumptious and now I want to make one at home. Not really a smash, more like some riff on a sour. The aperol is an amazing choice." For fans looking to flex a little home-mixology flair, the Cheesecake Factory has even released its official whiskey smash recipe, recommending Knob Creek or Yellowstone Select bourbon whiskey – both of which are overproof and aged, with peppery rye and smoky caramel tones, providing a firm-bodied contrast to the bright citrus and bittersweet amaro in this unique lineup. Another post asks fellow foodies which cocktail they're ordering from the Cheesecake Factory, and responses agree, "Probably a Whiskey Smash," and, "I actually really enjoy their whiskey smash. It's not the most classic version but it's well-balanced."
We implore old-school-pious cocktail fans to consider this unexpected, spunky newcomer. This reimagined whiskey smash is so good, in fact, that it sheds new light on the iconic moment when the dad in "Stepbrothers" (2008) says he's "gonna go down to the Cheesecake Factory and have a drink." To complete the meal, we recommend pairing that whiskey smash with the hot spinach and cheese dip appetizer and a slice of Triple Berry Bliss cheesecake.