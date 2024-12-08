What Is A Rail Drink At The Bar, And Is It Different From A Well Drink?

Well-traveled drinkers may have had the awkward experience of ordering their go-to staple only to be greeted with blank stares. Sometimes the confusion stems from the fact that a regional cocktail may not have made it over state lines, other times it's because the bartender has genuinely never heard the term. One bartender visiting Oregon from Virginia ordered a rail drink at a local watering hole and was met with a lot of head scratching — so they turned to the Reddit thread r/bartenders to see if others, outside of the East Coast, had heard of a "rail drink."

Responses were mixed, with some Redditors claiming that the knowledge gap might be due to rail drinks being more of an industry term than the more common well-drink moniker. When it comes down to it, a rail drink and a well drink are the same thing. Regardless of which term you use, both, mean the same thing: Mixed drinks featuring less-expensive house liquor. People on the thread immediately disproved the regional theory, with one Massachusetts bartender saying they'd never, in their 15 years behind the bar, heard the term rail. Some said the confusion between the terms was experiential generational even, with bar industry stalwarts knowing the term, but newbies being in the dark.