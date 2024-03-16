16 Cocktails You Should Order With Well Liquor

Most experienced drinkers will tell you to never opt for anything made with well liquor — known as a "well drink" — and go for a cocktail made with a quality liquor brand instead. After all, well liquor is generally known for being low value. A lot of customers will either opt for "call liquor", which is mid-range, or top-shelf liquor, so named because it's generally placed on a bar's top shelf (thanks to the fact that it's rarely used) and known for being quite expensive.

Well liquor is named after the "well" of the bar, which is the area underneath the bar counter that's meant to be easy for bartenders to grab. Generally, when you order a mixed drink or cocktail and don't ask for a brand of alcohol by name (for example, a Jack and Coke), you're going to get the relatively affordable but perhaps not top quality well liquors.

However, despite their reputation, well liquors actually work quite well for some pretty popular cocktails, and are sometimes even preferred. Using a combination of recommendations from experienced bartender, online research, and personal experience with cocktails, we put together a list of drinks you should always get with well liquor.