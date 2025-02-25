The Absolute Best Chain Restaurant Nachos Don't Even Have Cheese On Top

Yard House's poke nachos are on the starters list, so try it before your meal or with other appetizers to round it out. If you want to stick to fresh fish, try the chain's spicy tuna stack, which is similar to tartare. Or indulge in classic options like fried calamari for more seafood fare, hot and spicy edamame for a vegetable, and you can never go wrong with truffle fries. Yard House also has chicken nachos on its menu if you want a more traditional form of the appetizer, just know that this dish took the ninth spot in our ranking.

At its Time Square location in New York City, the nachos are priced at $21.99, but pricing varies by location, so check out your closest one for its price. No matter which location you order the fresh nachos, customize them by getting the sauce on the side or by leaving off toppings that you don't like. And while we trust our writer's review, they aren't the only one who appreciates the poke nachos. A Yelp review of the location at American Dream Mall in New Jersey says that the poke nachos are their favorite menu item. And if you don't live near a Yard House but want to try other out-of-the-box nachos, try our Irish nachos that use thinly-sliced potatoes or these loaded Mediterranean nachos with homemade tzatziki.