28 Name-Brand Items You Can Actually Buy At Aldi

Some people avoid Aldi because they are loyal to certain name brands and don't like the idea of trying store brands. As it turns out, Aldi has quite a lot of name-brand items on the shelf. According to Aldi, only about 10% (or less) of its products are name-brand items. However, you'll still find familiar brands down nearly every aisle and section of the store. So, if you don't shop there because you like a certain cereal, yogurt, or chip brand, it might turn out that Aldi has them after all.

We've listed 28 name brands you'll find at Aldi and the type of items you can expect from that brand. However, this is far from an exhaustive list; it's just some of the most prevalent brands. Granted, they're not always the best deal, but they're available. Still, we think you'll be pleasantly surprised with the list that we've put together for you. Just note that some options may vary based on your location.