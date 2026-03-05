28 Name-Brand Items You Can Actually Buy At Aldi
Some people avoid Aldi because they are loyal to certain name brands and don't like the idea of trying store brands. As it turns out, Aldi has quite a lot of name-brand items on the shelf. According to Aldi, only about 10% (or less) of its products are name-brand items. However, you'll still find familiar brands down nearly every aisle and section of the store. So, if you don't shop there because you like a certain cereal, yogurt, or chip brand, it might turn out that Aldi has them after all.
We've listed 28 name brands you'll find at Aldi and the type of items you can expect from that brand. However, this is far from an exhaustive list; it's just some of the most prevalent brands. Granted, they're not always the best deal, but they're available. Still, we think you'll be pleasantly surprised with the list that we've put together for you. Just note that some options may vary based on your location.
Little Debbie snack cakes
When it comes to snack cakes, sometimes the name brand ones like Little Debbie have buyers' hearts because it's challenging to improve on some of them successfully. While Aldi does have some snack cakes from store brands like Baker's Treat, you'll also find Little Debbie snack cakes on the shelves.
You're likely to see classics like Zebra Cakes and oatmeal creme pies when you go searching for Little Debbie products. Although we've seen other seasonal ones like Christmas tree cakes, which get marked down to mere pennies when the store needs the shelf space after the holidays.
Nestlé coffee and baking ingredients
You'll spy several familiar Nestlé products at Aldi. Some are in the coffee section, while others are in the baking aisle. Over in the coffee section of the store, you'll find Nescafé instant coffee. The store also carries Beaumont brand instant coffee, but lots of people are partial to Nestlé's Nescafé.
Then, when you're perusing the baking section, you're likely to find some other Nestlé products, like Carnation evaporated milk and chocolate chip morsels. Once again, there are store brand options as well, like Baker's Corner evaporated milk and chocolate chip morsels.
Post cereal
While Aldi has its own generic Millville and Simply Nature cereal brands, some people who grew up with name-brand cereals don't really want to try something different. So, you'll see several familiar cereal brands on the shelves, such as Post.
Two Post cereals that often show up on the shelves are Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles, both in large sizes. So, if you cherish the flavor of the milk leftover from Post Pebbles, you don't have to compromise the experience with an off-brand.
Kellogg's cereal and snacks
You can also find Kellogg's cereal at Aldi, along with some Kellogg's branded snacks. While the array of Kellogg's brands is fairly vast, the list of what you can find at Aldi is shorter than you'd think.
The Kellogg's cereals available tend to be ones like Froot Loops and some of the Special K flavored cereals. Missing from the lineup are ones like frosted flakes, Rice Krispies, raisin bran, frosted shredded wheats, and corn flakes, which all have Millville brand equivalents. However, a Kellogg's item you'll often find in the snack aisle is Kellogg's Club crackers.
General Mills cereal, breakfast bars, and snacks
General Mills has a slightly longer list of cereals on the shelves than the previous two brands. Additionally, you can find a few General Mills breakfast bars as well as some of the company's cereal-centric snacks at Aldi.
If you're looking for Cheerios, you're especially in luck since you'll encounter both Honey Nut Cheerios and several flavors of Cheerios Oat Crunch cereals. You can also find Cinnamon Toast Crunch here. While you might not see Chex cereal available, you can pick up both traditional and flavored Chex mix in the snack aisle. And if you're more of an on-the-go-breakfast-bar eater than a cereal eater, you'll be happy to see some Kellogg's Nature Valley cereal bars available, like peanut butter biscuits and soft-baked oatmeal squares.
Kraft cheese and sandwich spread
One of Aldi's claims to fame is the large variety of delicious cheeses it offers, and they're mostly not Kraft cheeses except for one. Kraft also gets representation in the condiment aisle.
If you're wondering which Kraft cheese Aldi has, it will all make sense when we tell you that it's Kraft American cheese singles. Sure, you can buy the store brand, Happy Farms American cheese, but lots of people have very firm allegiances to the Kraft ones. Some Aldis carry Kraft Miracle Whip, which has a store-brand equivalent, too: Burman's whipped dressing.
Campbell's soup
We can remember a time when nearly all the soups at Aldi were a store brand like Chef's Cupboard. However, now it seems like the majority are Campbell's. So, if that's the brand you grew up eating, you're going to see a lot of faves on the shelf these days.
We counted 12 varieties in our nearest store. There are all kinds of classics, like chicken noodle, New England clam chowder, and tomato soup. Plus, you have the popular creamy ones, like cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. However, there are also some fun ones for those who like variety, like chunky chili mac and chunky chicken sausage gumbo.
Tyson meat
We've seen a variety of Tyson products both in the fresh meat and frozen food sections at Aldi. So, if you're a Tyson fan, keep your eyes open to see what's available. While many people tend to think of chicken when they think of Tyson, not every item is of a poultry nature. Over in the refrigerated meat section of the store, you might find fresh meal kits with meats like roast beef or pork roast, with pre-cut veggies ready to go. We've also seen Tyson chicken wings available. If you head on over to the frozen food section, you'll often find frozen chicken products like regular or flavored chicken strips.
Crest toothpaste
Toothpaste is one of those products where you might not realize you have loyalties until you try a store brand. The fact that Aldi doesn't carry any toothpaste brand except for Crest tells you just how strongly people have allegiances to brand-name toothpaste.
While you might find multiple types of Crest toothpaste in some grocery stores, you don't have to deal with decision fatigue at Aldi because there are usually just two flavors. For example, you're likely to only find Crest whitening with Scope and Crest whitening deep clean toothpaste on the shelf at once, which shouldn't be too difficult to choose between.
Dawn dish soap
When it comes to dish soap at Aldi for handwashing dishes, you have a choice between Dawn and the store brand, which is Power Force. Dawn is known for being great for removing grease from dishes. After all, who can forget the brand's reputation for cleaning ducks and other wildlife affected by oil spills.
You're likely to see two kinds of Dawn at Aldi: Dawn Ultra in a traditional squeeze bottle and one of the dish spray varieties like Dawn Ultra Platinum Powerwash dish spray. Both work great.
La Croix sparkling water
While Aldi tends to carry a couple of other brands of flavored sparkling water, like PurAqua, Waterloo, and Sparkling Ice, it also carries quite a lot of La Croix. So if you like your water fizzy, unsweetened, flavored, and name-brand, you're in luck.
We found several flavors of La Croix on the shelves locally, which seem to vary. However, you can usually find some of the best flavors of La Croix on the shelves, like strawberry peach. We pretty much always see the delicious LimonCello flavor as well.
Gatorade sports drinks
There seem to be more individual Gatorade flavors than any other name-brand product Aldi sells. That means no matter which flavor you favor, you're probably going to find it on the shelves.
We found more than 20 different Gatorade products locally in every color of the rainbow and then some. There are 8-packs with 20-ounce bottles, 18-packs with 12-ounce bottles, and various single-serving sizes, including 28-ounce and 20-ounce bottles. In addition to traditionally-sweetened options, there are also zero-sugar options. So, no matter how you like to quench your thirst with Gatorade, Aldi's got you covered.
Chobani creamer, drinks, and yogurt
Chobani has a lot of representation at Aldi. It's difficult to miss the brand among the yogurts, but you'll also find it over with the creamers and single-serving refrigerated drinks.
We saw several Chobani Greek yogurt flavors, like mixed berry and seasonal ones like peppermint chocolate and spiced holiday nog (even months into the new year). There are also Chobani Flips, which contain dry ingredients like chocolate chip cookie dough on a separate side of the container to flip over into your yogurt. We've also seen Chobani flavored zero-sugar creamer, as well as Chobani zero-sugar-added fruit-flavored protein drinks available.
Frito Lay chips
Honestly, we think most Aldi chips are pretty great, even if you're buying the store brand, Clancy's. However, you'll also find a few Frito-Lay chips to satisfy specific cravings.
If you're looking for a variety pack for school lunches or home snacks, you'll be happy to see an 18-count pack of small chip bags in flavors you grew up eating from Frito-Lay. However, if you're lucky, you might find a 9.25-ounce package of Doritos on the shelf, too.
Pringles chips
We're especially glad to see name-brand Pringles among the off-brand chips at Aldi. The idea of off-brand Pringles just sounds like sadness, doesn't it? Luckily, Aldi doesn't try any of that nonsense and stocks the name-brand chips.
There appear to be two sizes available: 6.8 ounces and 7.1 ounces. Plus, they're all in well-known flavors, like original, sour cream and onion, and cheddar cheese. These may not be the best flavors Pringles has to offer (in our opinion), but they're still crowd-pleasers.
Hershey's chocolate
All the way down at the bottom of the chocolate shelf at Aldi, you'll find a few Hershey's chocolate items waiting like consolation prizes for those who aren't satisfied with all the European chocolates available. Although we have to admit that the Hershey's chocolate candies usually available are classics.
Many Aldi shoppers like the Choceur brand peanut butter cups even better than the Reese's ones, but you can do a taste test and make up your own mind about it. You'll also find Hershey's chocolate products like KitKats, Rolos, and Kisses, none of which seem to have non-American equivalents available.
Tide laundry detergent and pods
Off-brand laundry detergent generally washes clothes just as well, but that doesn't keep customers from still gravitating toward Tide. Aldi carries the off-brand, Tandil. Plus, it also has a couple of other name-brand laundry detergents: Gain and Arm & Hammer. The Tandil brand is more prevalent in the laundry department, but Tide has strong representation.
We found six Tide laundry products locally. Four are liquid laundry detergents, including one with Oxi and one free and gentle formula. Plus, there are two laundry pod options, so you have choices to fit your laundry preferences.
Oscar Mayer Lunchables
While Aldi carries several Oscar Mayer products, they're all Lunchables. You can find some other snacky-meal-type offerings there, like Park Street Deli cheese and cracker or pretzel snacks and pretzels with hummus or tzatziki, but they don't have the full-meal feel of Lunchables.
You can find Lunchables options like lunch meat, pizza, and even non-cracker-based ones like nachos with cheese dip and salsa. Plus, they all come with a Capri Sun and dessert to turn it into a meal.
Moser Roth chocolate
The Aldi chocolate bar game is pretty strong, with the store carrying a lot of European chocolate, including some of our favorite grocery store dark chocolate. However, one name brand that helps increase the flavor variety offered in the chocolate department is Moser Roth.
There are usually a dozen or more Moser Roth offerings on the shelf, including bars and truffles. You'll see milk, dark, and white chocolate varieties, often with a wide range of flavors like chocolate mousse and chocolate mousse with orange.
Coca-Cola sodas
Aldi understands that, while there might be lots of imitations out there, nothing quite hits like Coca-Cola beverages, a brand that has captured the love of the whole world. So, you'd better believe that you can find Coca-Cola products to quench your thirst and satisfy your cravings. While the store carries a wide range of the Summit brand of sodas and energy drinks, Coca-Cola still has decent representation.
You'll mainly find Coke and Sprite here. Options include mini cans, regular cans, 20-ounce bottles, and 2 liters among the offerings. Plus, in addition to original Coke, you'll spot Diet Coke and Coke Zero if you prefer sugar-free options.
VitaLife beverages
VitaLife makes a pretty good appearance in the store, representing an array of beverage categories for sweetened drinks that do a little more than fizz and taste good. If you're jumping on the food trend of consuming healthier non-alcoholic beverages, you might have already noticed this brand on the shelves.
Some VitaLife beverages that you can find include several flavors of kombucha, shots (like ginger and turmeric shots), probiotic spritzers, prebiotic sodas, and cold-pressed juice. We've noticed a variety of flavors available, so keep your eyes open for your favorites from week to week.
Poppi sodas
Poppi has become a popular soda brand, and if you're a fan, you'll be happy to see it available on the shelves at Aldi. We count nine flavors currently available, which should offer something for everyone who likes the brand's low sugar drinks.
For those who like to mix and match, there are plenty of single-serving Poppi sodas available. Plus, you can get popular flavors in 4-packs. Not only will you find probiotic sodas like cherry limeade and orange soda, but there are also flavors like cherry cola and orange cream.
Pepperidge Farm snacks
Some other name-brand items at Aldi you'll be happy to see are Pepperidge Farm snacks. Specifically, Aldi has Goldfish baked snack crackers from Pepperidge Farm.
Some common Goldfish items you'll see are 12-ounce packets of cheddar Goldfish crackers and extra cheddar Goldfish crackers. We've also seen Goldfish snack packs as well. Of course, if you're looking for a slightly cheaper off-brand alternative, you can opt for Savoritz Turtles, which come in cheddar and extra cheddar, too.
Nabisco snacks
Nabisco is another popular snack brand that you can find at Aldi, which you can locate in both the cookie and cracker section of the store.
Over in the cookie aisle, you'll find delicious favorites like Chips Ahoy! original and chewy chocolate chip cookies. You might also find mini versions of classics like mini Oreos and mini Nilla wafers. Look around a bit, and you might discover a Nabisco cookie variety pack featuring some of the cookies we've already mentioned or others like Nutter Butter. Then, over in the cracker aisle, keep your eyes open for Ritz and Ritz sandwich crackers.
Betty Crocker snacks and baking mixes
Betty Crocker has been a household grocery name for decades, and you'll be happy to find plenty of familiar Betty Crocker items waiting for you in the snack and baking mix areas of Aldi. Among the snacks, you'll find well-loved options like Fruit Roll-Ups and Fruit Gushers to get instead of Simply Nature fruit strips.
Meanwhile, if you're perusing the baking mixes, you'll find options like Betty Crocker cookie, muffin, and brownie mixes to get instead of Baker's Corner alternatives. Bisquick is another helpful Betty Crocker name-brand item that's a staple for many home cooks, which works for everything from making pancakes and biscuits to muffins and pot pie toppings.
Ben & Jerry's ice cream
While Aldi carries a variety of flavors of Sundae Shoppe ice cream, you still can't help but get excited over seeing pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream at Aldi. There's just something about Ben & Jerry's that feels more indulgent than eating off-brand versions.
The available flavors of Ben & Jerry's ice cream may change, but they tend to be well-loved ones, like Cherry Garcia and strawberry cheesecake. Although the price is only about $0.10 cheaper than getting a tub of the Sundae Shoppe brand, which has three times as much ice cream in it. But sometimes we make our dessert choices based on what we want rather than what's the best deal, and that's just fine.
Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches
Jimmy Dean is the king of breakfast sandwiches, and he still has his place even in a store that mainly sells off-brand frozen breakfast foods from Breakfast Best. Having something to eat that's warm and familiar for breakfast is always a positive way to start the day.
For the purists, there are standard Jimmy Dean breakfast biscuit sandwiches and croissant breakfast sandwiches filled with eggs, sausage, and cheese. However, you might also find some newer creations like biscuit roll-ups.
Rao's pasta sauce
Finally, on our list of name-brand items at Aldi is Rao's pasta sauce. If you've tried Rao's, you know why shoppers are willing to pay nearly $8 a bottle even when there are plenty of other cheaper pasta sauces available, like the Reggano, Priano, and Specially Selected brands that are all between about $2 and $4.
We noticed that when Aldi first got Rao's, there was only one flavor. However, now, you'll find a variety, ranging from ordinary marinara to our favorite: roasted garlic. We're still not seeing any Rao's pizza sauce or creamy pasta sauces, but you never know what you might eventually find.