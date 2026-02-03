Aldi Shoppers Find This Reese's Copycat To Be Even Better Than The Real Deal

Aldi is known for more than just affordable groceries. It's also a great place to find dupes of popular store-brand items that are surprisingly good. Every once in a while, you even come across a product that might be better than the original. That seems to be the case with the Choceur brand peanut butter cups that Aldi sells. Many fans who have tried them were instant converts and even believe they may be better than Reese's, which most of us consider the gold standard.

Fans of Aldi's peanut butter cups get pretty creative when describing how much they enjoy them. One Redditor wrote, "I never thought the hype was real but gave it a shot and honestly I'm kinda mad because I ate the whole bag in one day." They added a warning, too: "Buy at your own risk."

What makes the Choceur cups superior? "Better quality chocolate, better quality peanut butter," according to one Redditor. Another suggested that the secret is that they're from Germany. Germany does have a reputation for high-quality chocolate, and it's true that Aldi imports its chocolate from Europe, so there's something to that theory. In another Reddit discussion, one commenter explained to someone who had never seen Aldi's peanut butter cups why they were so good, writing, "They're just so smooth and creamy and no bitter aftertaste from the peanut butter. Like, Reese's has almost a gritty texture. But these are silky."