Aldi Shoppers Find This Reese's Copycat To Be Even Better Than The Real Deal
Aldi is known for more than just affordable groceries. It's also a great place to find dupes of popular store-brand items that are surprisingly good. Every once in a while, you even come across a product that might be better than the original. That seems to be the case with the Choceur brand peanut butter cups that Aldi sells. Many fans who have tried them were instant converts and even believe they may be better than Reese's, which most of us consider the gold standard.
Fans of Aldi's peanut butter cups get pretty creative when describing how much they enjoy them. One Redditor wrote, "I never thought the hype was real but gave it a shot and honestly I'm kinda mad because I ate the whole bag in one day." They added a warning, too: "Buy at your own risk."
What makes the Choceur cups superior? "Better quality chocolate, better quality peanut butter," according to one Redditor. Another suggested that the secret is that they're from Germany. Germany does have a reputation for high-quality chocolate, and it's true that Aldi imports its chocolate from Europe, so there's something to that theory. In another Reddit discussion, one commenter explained to someone who had never seen Aldi's peanut butter cups why they were so good, writing, "They're just so smooth and creamy and no bitter aftertaste from the peanut butter. Like, Reese's has almost a gritty texture. But these are silky."
What's up, peanut butter cup?
When you compare ingredient lists, Aldi's peanut butter cups have some real shining moments compared to Reese's. Reese's chocolate contains something called PGPR, or polyglycerol polyricinoleate. It's an emulsifier, a sort of shortcut to a smoother, easier-to-mold product. Reese's also uses milk fat, which makes it creamier and smoother. Aldi's cups are made with chocolate liquor, which is the paste you get from grinding cocoa nibs. It's a pure form of chocolate. Reese's lists chocolate as an ingredient, which is kind of vague. Both use cocoa butter and sugar, but Reese's has more additives overall.
In terms of peanut butter, Aldi's version falls a little short. Some shoppers have complained about it being too oily, likely because it contains hydrogenated palm oil and palm oil. Reese's does not contain any oils, and its peanut butter is arguably superior to Aldi's, ingredients-wise. That said, the Choceur chocolate is higher quality than Reese's, and a lot of fans actually prefer the Aldi brand because its peanut butter is creamy, not dry and crumbly. With a more chocolate-forward taste and smooth peanut butter that melts in your mouth, it's no wonder these are one of the Aldi chocolates people think are better than the real thing. At $5.49 for 12 ounces, Aldi's cups are also a better deal than Reese's. A 10.5-ounce bag of Reese's mini peanut butter cups is $5.99.
Next time you're at Aldi, grab a bag and see if you're a convert.