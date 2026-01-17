5 Aldi Chocolates That Fans Think Are Even Better Than The Real Deal

Conventionally speaking, grocery store brands have long been considered a compromise. They're not as good or as high in quality as the name brands, but they're not bad, and they're cheaper — if you're on a budget, they do the trick. But then there are the grocery stores that buck this trend. Whether they score a partnership with a beloved producer to make their private label finds — Deschutes Brewery makes Costco's popular helles lager, for example — or they take the time to develop their own methods that become associated with top quality, these chains sometimes sell items shoppers actually prefer over the name brands. Case in point: One of the most underrated food categories at Aldi is their chocolate. It's garnered a devoted following; many customers have their go-to favorites, and promise they're actually better than their pricier, better-known counterparts.

This likely has something to do with the fact that Aldi's chocolate products are imported from Europe. After all, the chain is a German company — so its "cheap" store brand sweets are actually fine European chocolate, made in Germany as well as other countries like Belgium. While higher-end European bars can sell for prices like $7 and up, Aldi is selling premium European chocolate for under $3. When you consider this, it's little surprise that Aldi's own brands of chocolates can taste even better than brands with household names. If you want potentially even better chocolate for even lower prices, pay attention to these fan favorites.