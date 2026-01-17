5 Aldi Chocolates That Fans Think Are Even Better Than The Real Deal
Conventionally speaking, grocery store brands have long been considered a compromise. They're not as good or as high in quality as the name brands, but they're not bad, and they're cheaper — if you're on a budget, they do the trick. But then there are the grocery stores that buck this trend. Whether they score a partnership with a beloved producer to make their private label finds — Deschutes Brewery makes Costco's popular helles lager, for example — or they take the time to develop their own methods that become associated with top quality, these chains sometimes sell items shoppers actually prefer over the name brands. Case in point: One of the most underrated food categories at Aldi is their chocolate. It's garnered a devoted following; many customers have their go-to favorites, and promise they're actually better than their pricier, better-known counterparts.
This likely has something to do with the fact that Aldi's chocolate products are imported from Europe. After all, the chain is a German company — so its "cheap" store brand sweets are actually fine European chocolate, made in Germany as well as other countries like Belgium. While higher-end European bars can sell for prices like $7 and up, Aldi is selling premium European chocolate for under $3. When you consider this, it's little surprise that Aldi's own brands of chocolates can taste even better than brands with household names. If you want potentially even better chocolate for even lower prices, pay attention to these fan favorites.
Better than Reese's: Choceur Peanut Butter Cups
One of the very best chocolate candies from Aldi is the peanut butter cups from the store's private label Choceur. They're milk chocolate and come in a bag of around 33 for about $5.75, depending on location. Shoppers like them better than the quintessential peanut butter cup brand, Reese's. In fact, Trader Joe's peanut butter cups also have their own cult status, but Aldi's might beat them out.
"Their peanut butter cups are top notch," said one Reddit user. "So much better than Reese's. I prefer them over the TJ's ones too." Another agreed, "They ruined all other pb cups for me, I won't even eat them if they're not the Aldi ones." On another Reddit thread, a shopper said the peanut butter cups were so irresistible that they sometimes stop themselves from grabbing a bag because then they just eat them too fast. In fact, one commenter called the Choceur product "an elevated Reese's cup." Customers seem to appreciate, too, that the Aldi peanut butter cups don't have the paper wrappers that brands like Reese's do, making it even easier to pop these tasty treats. All in all, this bargain just might be higher in quality, more delicious, and more convenient.
Better than Godiva: Moser Roth chocolate bars
Godiva is one of the most iconic chocolate brands, long loved for its high-quality chocolate. But a bar can set you back eight bucks. So, it's quite the revelation to learn that Aldi's brand Moser Roth might actually serve up better chocolate.
"Here in the U.S. we are so starved for quality chocolate that Aldi...is about the best chocolate around," someone shared on Reddit. "Even our (much more) expensive brands like Dove, Lindt, or Godiva aren't as good, at two or three [times] the cost." This isn't such a shock considering that Godiva chocolate is made in Belgium, and Aldi's own chocolates are made there as well as in Germany. What might make you do a double-take, though, is that Moser Roth bars at Aldi are four to five dollars cheaper.
Perhaps best of all, there are so many varieties of Moser Roth chocolate bars that whatever your personal flavor preferences are, you can find a favorite. There's classic milk chocolate, white chocolate, and dark chocolate; plus chocolate orange, chocolate mousse, toffee crunch, sea salt and caramel, dark chili chocolate, dark chocolate with raspberries and almonds, and more.
Better than Kinder: Choceur Milk Hazelnut Crisp bars
Kinder Bueno bars are pretty universally beloved thanks to not only their smooth, rich chocolate but also their satisfying mix of creamy hazelnut filling and light, crispy wafer. They're not super pricey — you can get a 1.5-ounce bar at Walmart for under $2. But you can get 11 individually wrapped mini bars, totalling over 7 ounces, from Aldi's Choceur brand for about $3.65, which breaks down to roughly $0.33 per bar. And Choceur's Milk Hazelnut Crisp version might be tastier than a Kinder Bueno.
"I wanted to get some cheap chocolate so I went to Aldi and picked up some Choceur milk/white [chocolate] and also what I hoped would be a cheap Kinder Bueno dupe, the hazelnut cream individually wrapped bars..." a Redditor wrote on an Aldi thread. "Why did nobody tell me about this? I had no idea how good Choceur was...I wouldn't be able to tell the difference tbh."
Choceur's Crisp bars have crispy rice and cornflakes rather than wafer, but this still achieves a light, airy crunch — arguably with even more satisfying texture and flavor complexity. The combination of sweet and subtly salty notes plus creamy and crispy textures makes these Choceur bars a must-grab. "I bought one and shouldn't have," said another Reddit user. "Ate the whole thing in two sittings."
Better than Cadbury: Choceur Raisin & Nut bar
Cadbury is one of chocolate lovers' favorite brands, especially Cadbury products from the United Kingdom, which are thought to be even richer than the U.S. version that's made by Hershey. The name Cadbury is synonymous with quality ingredients and excitingly, plenty of candy-expert fans find Aldi chocolate in general to often top Cadbury. But there's one bar in particular that's one of Cadbury's best chocolate products, the Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Bar, that Aldi shoppers have found an even better alternative for.
The alternative is Choceur's Raisin & Nut bar, made with milk chocolate and studded with roasted hazelnuts and raisins. This might be branded differently in various places — it might be called the Raisins & Hazelnuts bar, for example. Regardless, it boasts rich, smooth milk chocolate with fruity chewiness and nutty, toasty crunch.
"I love it so much more than the Cadbury Fruit & Nut bars I used to buy!" someone declared on Reddit. "Sooo good." Sadly, it seems like some Aldi locations have phased the Raisin & Nut bar out, according to Reddit users who report not being able to find it. But there are similar alternatives you can find at Aldi to get that same high-quality chocolate with fruit and/or nuts if you indeed can't find the Raisin & Nut bar, like Moser Roth's Dark Chocolate Cranberry bar or Dark Chocolate Raspberry Almond bar.
Better than Andes: Moser Roth Dark Mint bar
Mint and chocolate is such a classic pairing, with mint's bright, fresh, herbaceous quality the perfect balance for rich, sweet chocolate. There are plenty of treats that combine these two flavors to great success, from bright green scoops of ice cream to York Peppermint Patties and the clamored-for Girl Scout cookies, Thin Mints. One sweet likely to bring up nostalgia for many mint-and-chocolate enthusiasts is Andes after-dinner mints, sleek rectangles sandwiching mint between two layers of chocolate and wrapped in instantly recognizable metallic green paper. What could beat the combination of flavor and fond memories of enjoying Andes mints after special family dinners? Aldi's Moser Roth Dark Mint chocolate bar.
"Mint chocolate," a commenter replied to a Reddit thread asking users what their favorite Aldi candy is. "Just like those little Andes chocolates from the '80s/'90s my grandma always had." With the Moser Roth bars, you're in for a bit more indulgence than those Andes mints — instead of tiny bite-sized pieces, you get five mini bars. The quality of Moser Roth's chocolate upgrades the whole mint-and-chocolate experience. Another Redditor says they buy five or six packs every Aldi visit, while yet another on the same thread calls them "dangerous to keep around." Elsewhere on Reddit, someone agreed, "Dark Mint is 10/10."