The Major Craft Brewery Behind Kirkland's Prestigious Award-Winning Beer

While we love Costco's Kirkland Signature line for its premade meals and competition-worthy name brand dupes, it doesn't exactly hit the mark with every single product. For years, beer aficionados have lamented that Kirkland Signature's beer selection lacks a quality beer that makes them want to come back for a second purchase, especially when it comes to light beers (here's a little more about the difference between dark beers vs. light beers). That is, until Costco surprised shoppers in the winter of 2024 with the release of its new Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager, which had beer fans understandably excited.

Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager is crafted by the renowned Oregon-based brewery, Deschutes, which has long been recognized as one of the best breweries in the state. We even ranked its craft beer, The Abyss, in second place in a list of 20 of the best Oregon craft beers. While Deschutes is beloved for its IPAs and pale ales, the brewery's lager (which was originally named the Pinz Crispy) didn't begin making headlines until it took home the gold medal at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival. Once Costco got wind of the news, it partnered with Deschutes, changed the name, and began mass distributing the Helles-style lager under the Kirkland Signature name. Earlier this year, the lager won another prestigious award at the World Beer Cup, further solidifying its place in the hearts of beer lovers everywhere.