The Major Craft Brewery Behind Kirkland's Prestigious Award-Winning Beer
While we love Costco's Kirkland Signature line for its premade meals and competition-worthy name brand dupes, it doesn't exactly hit the mark with every single product. For years, beer aficionados have lamented that Kirkland Signature's beer selection lacks a quality beer that makes them want to come back for a second purchase, especially when it comes to light beers (here's a little more about the difference between dark beers vs. light beers). That is, until Costco surprised shoppers in the winter of 2024 with the release of its new Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager, which had beer fans understandably excited.
Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager is crafted by the renowned Oregon-based brewery, Deschutes, which has long been recognized as one of the best breweries in the state. We even ranked its craft beer, The Abyss, in second place in a list of 20 of the best Oregon craft beers. While Deschutes is beloved for its IPAs and pale ales, the brewery's lager (which was originally named the Pinz Crispy) didn't begin making headlines until it took home the gold medal at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival. Once Costco got wind of the news, it partnered with Deschutes, changed the name, and began mass distributing the Helles-style lager under the Kirkland Signature name. Earlier this year, the lager won another prestigious award at the World Beer Cup, further solidifying its place in the hearts of beer lovers everywhere.
More about the award-winning Deschutes Brewery
Deschutes Brewery began as "The Deschutes Brewery and Public House" in 1988, the vision of Bend, Oregon, resident Gary Fish. After selling 310 barrels of beer in its first year of business, the brewery continued to grow into a regular hangout spot for locals and a special destination for craft beer lovers. Deschutes distributes its beers nationwide, both on tap and in bottle format, although its location in Bend still welcomes customers as it goes through more than 225,000 barrels every year. The brewery, which takes its name from the nearby Deschutes River, is partnered with the Conservation Alliance and Deschutes River Conservancy, putting sustainability and community at the forefront of its mission.
The Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager isn't the only time Costco has worked with Deschutes for a unique brew. In 2024, the two released the bourbon barrel-aged Vintage Ale, which we reviewed and found to be both easy on the palate and your budget, though its quantities were limited. The Helles-style lager is still available at Costco for about $15.69 per 12-pack, a feat only possible after Deschutes upped its production scale of the lager from 10 barrels to 150 barrels. There's no telling how long this lager will last on Costco shelves but given its award-winning status and the outcry of support from fans, here's to hoping it sticks around.