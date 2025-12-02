9 Of The Most Underrated Aldi Foods, According To Loyal Customers
Aldi is quickly becoming one of the most popular grocery stores in the U.S., largely thanks to its wide range of products and affordable prices. In fact, right now, there are around 2,600 Aldi stores across the country, but that number is set to grow rapidly over the coming years. That's not speculation, but fact: The German-founded budget chain is currently embarking on a huge expansion plan for the U.S.
If you can't get enough of Aldi, you probably already have your favorite products from the retailer. Some of its best-sellers, for example, include its take-and-bake pizzas, tortilla chips, and a range of affordable, good-quality wines. But what about the underrated Aldi foods? The products that many people say are a game-changer, but not everyone has caught on to them yet. Don't worry, you're about to be in the know. These are some of the most underrated Aldi foods that you need to add to your cart next time you're in the store, according to loyal customers.
1. Bronze cut pasta
Forget macaroni, spaghetti, penne, or tagliatelle — the best type of pasta is arguably not about the shape, but about the cut. Most of the pasta you see in the grocery store is cut with Teflon dies (that's the cylindrical metal tool used to cut pasta), which means it's smooth and slick, and the sauce glides right off. But when pasta is cut using traditional methods, using bronze instead of Teflon, the surface is rougher and more porous, and the sauce gets soaked right in, maximizing the flavor.
Bronze-cut pasta tends to be more expensive than Teflon-cut pasta, but many argue that it's worth the extra spend. Plus, if you head to Aldi, you can grab a one-pound bag for less than $2.20. In fact, several shoppers say that the grocery store's bronze-cut pasta is one of its most underrated offerings. "Bronze cut pasta has changed me," one Redditor wrote about Aldi's offering. "I won't buy normal ever again."
When it comes to bronze-cut pasta, the budget grocery store has some serious range, too. In its Priano line, there's rigatoni, conchiglie, penne, linguine, fettuccine, rotini, farfalle, and spaghetti. If you want to spend a little extra, you can upgrade to the Specially Selected line, which offers bronze cut cavatappi, artisanal fusilloni, and organic penne ritorte.
2. Peanut butter cups
If you're craving chocolate peanut butter cups, Aldi usually stocks several varieties of Reese's, from the standard version to the miniatures and snack size. But many shoppers say you should skip right over these and grab a 12-ounce bag of Aldi's Choceur Peanut Butter Cups instead. Like Reese's, the Choceur Peanut Butter Cups are small, bite-sized cups, made with a mix of milk chocolate and creamy peanut butter. But many argue that these are actually far better than the original.
"They ruined all other pb cups for me," wrote one Reddit user. "I won't eat them if they're not the Aldi ones." They're not alone; this seems to be a running theme for shoppers who have chosen to add Choceur's version to their cart instead of Reese's classic offering. Another added, "Don't get me started on Aldi's peanut butter cups. They are mine and I don't share."
3. Guacamole
Store-bought guacamole can be a gamble. Many of the options on the market just don't hold a candle to the freshly prepared kind, and honestly, they often just taste a little off. Some people describe the flavor as bland with a watery texture. Of course, options vary, and some are better than others. In our taste test, we voted Sprouts Farmers Market's store-brand guacamole as the worst (due to the lack of flavor) and 365 by Whole Foods Market as the best. Aldi's Park Street Deli version was towards the lower end of the list, but not everyone agrees.
In fact, some shoppers view the budget grocery store's guacamole as one of its most underrated products. On Reddit, many agree that it's their go-to when they can't be bothered to whip up a fresh batch, and that it's better than many other store-bought guacamoles on the market.
That said, we could all be talking about different guacamole, because Aldi stocks quite a few different versions of this popular Mexican dip. If you like your dip to have some texture, the Aldi Chunk Guacamole is worth a taste test. Like a bit of a kick? Try the Aldi Spicy Guacamole.
4. Artisan Lettuce
When it comes to produce, Aldi doesn't have the best reputation. Many believe that you can find better quality fresh fruit and vegetables elsewhere. But the truth is that the quality of the Aldi produce seems to vary depending on where you live. Many people say that they have never experienced any issues with the produce at their local store. In fact, some say that one of its fresh produce products, the Artisan Lettuce, is one of its most underrated items.
On Reddit, many shoppers agree that the Artisan Lettuce, which is a mix of four different types of lettuce heads, is worth purchasing. They state that the quality is very good for the low price ($3.29, in case you were wondering), it looks fancy with a variety of colors, and it makes for a good base for salads. Plus, it lasts a pretty long time in the fridge, too.
5. Pizza dough
Making pizza from scratch is a fun way to spend an evening, but making the dough itself can be time-consuming. Plus, it can be tricky to achieve the right taste and texture if you're not experienced in the art of pizza making. That's why many people decide to make this step much easier by simply buying pre-made dough from the store.
You guessed it. Several people rave about Aldi's ready-to-bake pizza dough, which is sold under its Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen brand. It comes in a ball, which you just mould to your preferred shape, whether it's a round pizza dough, a roll, or a calzone, and then bake in the oven with your toppings. Many Redditors say it's the best pre-made dough they've used, and they often keep one on hand in the freezer, ready for pizza nights. If you like a little spice to your pizza, Aldi also offers a jalapeño option, too.
6. Plant-based taco filling
Aldi doesn't just have pizza night covered; it'll also help you with taco night, too. Many say that the plant-based taco filling, sold under Aldi's vegetarian Earth Grown line, is an underrated option on the budget store's shelves. The vegan taco filling is made with a mix of textured soy protein and seasoning, comes in a pouch, and can be quickly prepared in the microwave. Shoppers praise how easy it is to whip up when you don't have the energy to cook.
It's not just loved by vegans and vegetarians, either; some meat-eaters keep it on hand for days when they don't fancy cooking meat. Some people have even compared the taco filling to the kind you get at Taco Bell, while others say it's a particularly good choice if you're making a layered taco dip. While we're on the subject of tacos, many shoppers also recommend the grocery store's black beans, refried beans, cilantro, and frozen corn.
7. Choceur chocolate
Who can resist adding a little sweet treat to the cart when they're in the grocery store? Not us, that's for sure. Aldi has a wide range of chocolate products, including branded items like Reese's (as we mentioned earlier), M&Ms, and Twix. But many say that Aldi's own brand Choceur chocolate (yep, that's the same line as the peanut butter cups) is just as good as any of the named items on the shelves.
One of the key reasons why Choceur chocolate has a growing fan base is that it's made in Europe (where, let's be honest, chocolate usually tastes better, likely due to the higher cocoa content). There are also many, many different options in this range, which means it has most tastes and preferences covered. Here are just a few examples of the variety: Dark Chocolate Coconut Covered Almonds, Mini Hazelnut Crisp Chocolate Bars, Milk Chocolate Waves, Dark Chocolate Caramel Pretzels, Cookies & Milk Creme Chocolate Bars... You get the gist. We could go on, but we suddenly have an urge to rush to Aldi.
8. Sourdough bread
Sourdough bread is pretty popular right now, largely because of social media trends and its perceived health benefits. Indeed, this bread is associated with some pretty big positives for health thanks to its gut-healthy microbes, fiber content, and digestibility. If you head to a bakery, you can expect to pay around $10 for a loaf. But if you grab it from Aldi? You're looking at less than $4 for the same amount.
We know what you're thinking: Is Aldi sourdough even really that good? Well, according to many loyal shoppers, it's not bad at all. Many say that the price is very reasonable for the quality of sourdough you get, and some say that it's so good, they always make sure they stock up on two loaves so they don't run out. The Everything Sourdough Loaf is particularly popular, and some say that it tastes just like an everything bagel.
9. Coconut chia granola cereal
If you like to start your day with granola, you'll be pleased to learn that Aldi's offering has some pretty good reviews. Specifically, shoppers enjoy the Organic Coconut Chia Granola Cereal, which is sold under its Simply Nature line. People say that the cereal, which is packed with oat clusters, coconut flakes, and chia seeds, is the perfect addition to a morning yogurt bowl, but it also works just as well as a snack.
But if you're not into coconut, this flavor isn't the only Aldi granola that people rave about on Reddit. The Organic Oats & Honey Granola is also considered to be a good find if you spot it on the shelves, as well as the dark chocolate variety and the Gluten-Free Apple & Almond Honey Granola from Aldi's Millville line. Basically, the general consensus seems to be that there's no need to splash out on expensive granola from other stores, because Aldi's budget offering has you covered on taste, texture, and quality.
Methodology
Of course, not everyone shares the same opinion on which products are underrated, and some may even be of the belief that the products on this list are overrated or rated just fine. But to come up with a robust list of what we felt most would see as underrated Aldi foods, we consulted the one place where we know people always have an opinion: Reddit. We scanned through threads revealing people's opinions about underrated and beloved products, and picked the items that had the most mentions or the strongest reaction from Reddit users.
After that, we had a look at the products on the Aldi US website for ourselves, making sure they were still available and easily accessible for most people to buy next time they shop online or in-store. We also made sure to pick the products that we think most people will find useful in their day-to-day meals and snacks, from staples like pasta, bread, and granola, to special sweet treats like chocolate and peanut butter cups.