9 Of The Most Underrated Aldi Foods, According To Loyal Customers

Aldi is quickly becoming one of the most popular grocery stores in the U.S., largely thanks to its wide range of products and affordable prices. In fact, right now, there are around 2,600 Aldi stores across the country, but that number is set to grow rapidly over the coming years. That's not speculation, but fact: The German-founded budget chain is currently embarking on a huge expansion plan for the U.S.

If you can't get enough of Aldi, you probably already have your favorite products from the retailer. Some of its best-sellers, for example, include its take-and-bake pizzas, tortilla chips, and a range of affordable, good-quality wines. But what about the underrated Aldi foods? The products that many people say are a game-changer, but not everyone has caught on to them yet. Don't worry, you're about to be in the know. These are some of the most underrated Aldi foods that you need to add to your cart next time you're in the store, according to loyal customers.