14 Best Restaurants For Breakfast In Chicago
When it comes time to talk about the country's best foodie destination cities, Chicago is definitely on the list. Even the iconic Anthony Bourdain had a number of favorite restaurants across the Windy City, and he's certainly not the only celebrity chef to be wildly impressed by Chicago's food scene. It's a city where you're spoiled for choice, and that's true of every meal of the day — including breakfast. Whether you're craving breakfast first thing in the morning or the last thing in the evening, there are a ton of places that will deliver. Who's doing it the best?
There's no denying that there's something special about a really well-done breakfast spread. Whether you prefer steak, eggs, and omelets from a diner, lean toward pancakes and pastries to satisfy an early-morning sweet tooth, or want to start the day off with some James Beard-worthy cuisine, Chicago has you covered.
In addition to being highly-recommended by locals and visitors, we looked for award-winning breakfast joints. The best of them offer satisfying options, no matter what kind of breakfast you prefer, and they're serving up things like scratch-made meals, freshly-squeezed juices, and — of course — outstanding coffee is a must. An all-day breakfast menu is a bonus but not a requirement, but in order to make it onto our list, restaurants needed to make it clear that there, breakfast is indeed one of the most important meals of the day.
Lula Cafe
If you want to start your day off with a breakfast from a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant, look no further than the Lula Cafe. The menu here varies based on what's in season and available, but you can count on ultra-fresh, ultra-local ingredients that come together to create something that plenty of customers confirm lives up to the hype. You'll find outstanding service and a friendly atmosphere that's a downright delightful way to start your day, and if you love a breakfast burrito, this is the place for you.
The Classic Lula breakfast burrito is a staple, and one that customers say is among the best burritos they've ever had. It comes with the ideal proportions of eggs, potatoes, and green chile sofrito, all wrapped up to guarantee a perfectly textured bite each time. Sauces on the side are available for an extra kick, and the creative breakfast sandwiches don't disappoint either. The lattes are on point, and don't forget to add one of those outstanding pastries to your coffee order.
Eleven City Diner
Eleven City Diner has gotten a shout-out from the Michelin Guide, but don't let that give you the wrong idea. This retro-themed diner serves breakfast all day long, so if the craving for a mix-and-match omelet or a Bad A#@! Breakfast Sandwich — and yes, that's literally the name — hits in the late afternoon, this place has you covered. You'll often hear regular visitors to the Windy City say that this is the place that they need to stop at for some seriously delicious breakfasts, and that includes waffles and French toast.
Should you order a root beer float with house-made soda to go along with your breakfast? Life is short, true pleasures can be few and far between, and yes, Order that float. Omelets are some of the best around, accompanied by flavorfully-seasoned potatoes. Portions are generous, the mood is fun and funky — as is the staff — and the music playing is jazz. Grab a bagel and cream cheese to go, some unique candies for later treats, and yes, the coffee is delicious.
Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe
When we here at Tasting Table went on a quest to find the absolute best pancakes in every state, it was Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe that took home top honors for Illinois. Go to either Chicago location — in Prudential Plaza or Water Tower Place — and you'll find rave-worthy pancakes like chocolate chip banana, Oreo s'mores, cinnamon roll, and banana coconut cream pie. And who says you can't have dessert and breakfast at the same time? If sweet isn't your thing, don't worry — there's also specialty eggs Benedict (like the Southern with house-made pork sausage gravy) and plenty of omelets.
But seriously, this place is a destination for all things pancake. The cinnamon roll pancakes with a side of bacon is the ideal combination of sweet and savory, and it turns out that those particular pancakes also go really, really well with a brisket grilled cheese sandwich. The crepes also come highly recommended, as is the generously-portioned corned beef skillet.
Kasama
Kasama is a little different: Head to this two Michelin-starred restaurant for breakfast, and you'll find that it's counter service only until 2 p.m. Yes, you might find yourself standing in line and even waiting outside in the variable Chicago weather, but those who do say that it's worth it. What makes this one a standout is that it's helmed by a husband-and-wife team of chefs that specialize in Filipino cuisine and pastries, and it hasn't just been recognized by the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation — this East Ukrainian Village hotspot has also been featured on "The Bear."
Standout breakfast items include the longganisa breakfast sandwich, with its delightful mix of flavorful pork sausage, egg, and cheese. There's also a black truffle croissant that's to die for, and we definitely agree every breakfast is made better with the addition of a chocolate chip cookie. Pro tip: Order ahead via the app, and skip the inevitable long lines, but don't skip the ube and black sesame lattes.
Lou Mitchell's
Lou Mitchell's opened its doors way back in 1923, and there's a reason that this is still one of the best old-school diners in the U.S. Customers are greeted by friendly staff handing out donut holes and Milk Duds as a way to welcome you to this home away from home, and in the kitchen? Locally-sourced eggs are turned into omelets on order, all the juices are freshly-squeezed, and even the bread and the orange marmalade is made in-house. It's no wonder that this place is so popular that it goes through around 15,000 eggs a week, and some call it the best diner breakfast in the entire state.
You'll want to look over the menu before sitting down to help keep things moving along, and there's a lot to look at. It'll probably be busy, but the omelets will be top-tier and packed full of flavor, the toast made from freshly-baked bread will hit the spot, and that orange marmalade is not to be missed. Add it to some rye bread, and thank us later.
Huck Finn
The trio of Chicagoland Huck Finn restaurants collectively bills itself as offering wholesome meals throughout the day, but head over to Reddit and it quickly becomes clear that there are much, much more important things going on here. Specifically, we're talking about donuts that are roughly the size of a car tire, and that's actually only a slight exaggeration. They're technically called Alaska donuts, and that's just one of the things that has helped make this place a standout for more than 50 years.
There are plenty of standard-size donuts here, too, and they're delicious. As for the other options, customers laud Huck Finn for serving up the kind of comforting meals that start any day off right, especially if you're in the mood for some country fried steak. That comes highly recommended — along with the French toast — and as far as what the chefs there recommend? That's the Donut Delight, which comes with both ice cream and whipped cream. Is that how breakfast should be done? We won't say no, especially considering those donuts are always ultra-fresh and so good, it's hard to choose.
Nellie's Restaurant
If you're looking for something a little different than the usual diner staples, head to Nellie's Restaurant. There's a lot going on here — including one of the best buffets in Chicago. That's the weekend breakfast and brunch buffet that's held every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it's stocked with staples like omelets, French toast, and waffles. There are also some delightful Puerto Rican dishes on offer, like chicharron de pollo and sweet plantains.
Puerto Rican cuisine is the specialty here, and on the everyday breakfast menu, you'll find things like coconut oatmeal and the Nellie's Breakfast Special, which is an open-faced omelet with sofrito, plantains, and sausage. The fried plantain sandwich is a major favorite, and customers are also quick to point out that there are plenty of options here for a vegetarian-friendly meal. The coconut oatmeal is also considered one of the must-try dishes, lauded for its delicious flavor that wins over even the biggest oatmeal skeptics. It's so good that you might want to get a half-gallon to take with you ... and you can!
Chicago Bagel Authority
There are a lot of great spots to pick up a bagel in Chicago, but we'd like to talk about bagels that are hearty and filling enough to set you up right for the day. There's ordinary breakfast bagels, sure ... and then there's Steamwiches at the CBA. They're breakfast bagel sandwiches that have been steamed to make the bagels wonderfully soft, and the insides ooey, gooey, and delicious. And there are enough options here that you could come back every day for months and always try something different, from Philly cheesesteak-inspired Steamwiches to vegetarian and vegan options.
Favorites include The Dude — with bacon, egg, cheese, and jalapeños — and the Egg McMahon, which is sausage, egg, and cheese served on a bialy. For others, it's The Ritz that's a go-to, with that fan favorite pairing of turkey and bacon slathered in garlic mayo. Even the vegan offerings get rave reviews from customers, who also add that if you're in a hurry, you might want to order ahead. It can — unsurprisingly — get a little chaotic.
Little Goat Diner
Little Goat Diner is one of the restaurants owned by Stephanie Izard. She's made the rounds, winning and judging on a number of your favorite food shows, and she's gotten some attention from the James Beard Foundation, too. She takes breakfast very seriously — Izard sat down with us here at Tasting Table to talk about how chili crisp is the perfect addition to a breakfast sandwich — and breakfast is served all day long at this absolutely delightful diner.
The breakfast here is the sort of thing you'll want to experience as a last hurrah before leaving Chicago, and you might find yourself thinking about it for a long time afterward. There's everything from the Bull's Eye French toast (pictured) to fresh-baked cinnabiscuits, although it's safe to say that the savory pancakes known as okonomiyaki are a major favorite — especially when accompanied by some scratch-made apricot habanero sauce. The shrimp and grits is another standout, and if you love funky and create lattes, this is your stop.
Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club
As the name suggests, the focus of the Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club is firmly on this first meal of the day, and serving up new interpretations of old-school classics as well as dishes that take inspiration right from Chef Manny Mejia's native Mexico. There are locations in Ravenswood, North Park, and Belmont Gardens, and no matter which one you find yourself in, you'll find yourself perusing a menu filled with things like sourdough-stuffed French toast, chilaquiles and breakfast burritos, and breakfast tortas.
You'll often hear the chilaquiles heralded as a standout dish, and it's been that way for years. They're so good that they have happy customers planning return visits, and the bread pudding French toast comes highly recommended by staff and is beloved by those who take their advice. There's also a variety of skillets and omelets that get rave reviews, including the vegetarian versions. Are the delightfully seasoned potatoes the best ever? They might be!
Uncle Mike's Place
With a name like Uncle Mike's Place, you might expect you're going to be treated like family the second that you walk in the door. According to the many, many regular customers who love this decades-old diner, that's precisely what happens. Sitting down for a meal here invariably starts with a complimentary serving of a delicious rice porridge (that's made fresh daily), and as for the rest of the food at this Filipino diner, the flavors are unparalleled and a meal here takes comfort food to a whole new level.
The menu is filled with dishes like marinated skirt steak, tocino (sweetened pork shoulder), and longganisa (pork sausage), the latter two of which are wine-cured. No matter what you get, it's bound to be delicious, but the tocino is a particular favorite. It's packed full of flavor, slightly and pleasantly sweet, and there's a chocolate rice porridge here, too, that wins people over heart and soul. If you've never had longanisa, there's no better place to try it than here, especially when you combine it with a half-order of steak to allow yourself to sample a little bit of everything.
Spinning J
A truly great breakfast sandwich is a work of art, perfectly balanced in a way that allows all the different flavors to come together in each bite. One of the best breakfast sandwiches in the country can be found at Chicago's Spinning J, and it's the Spinning J Breakfast Sandwich. Egg and sharp cheddar can be paired with bacon or sausage, and it comes on either an English muffin, buttermilk biscuit, or blue cheese biscuit. It's the kind of sandwich that has customers muttering expletives under their breath in the best possible way. Meanwhile, others agree that the breakfast sandwiches here are among the best in the city.
You'll be able to pick one up at any time of the day, and there are others on offer, too. Opt for gravlax, a roasted poblano and chipotle sandwich, or a bialy with smoked trout, and no matter what you get, take the time to appreciate the old-school soda fountain vibe that this place has going on. It's like walking back into the 1950s, and don't skip the house-made sodas, either. The root beer floats are incredible, and so are the cookies, breads, and other baked goods.
Dove's Luncheonette
There's a whole vibe going on at Dove's Luncheonette, and you might describe it as a Tex-Mex greasy spoon. Huge windows with seats that look out over the street? Check. Vinyl in the jukebox? Check. Hearty home cooking with an eye toward warm-you-from-the-inside comfort? Check. It's no wonder this little place has gotten profiled by the Michelin Guide, and it's won itself a ton of fans charmed by the combination of the old-school diner vibe and ultra-modern Tex-Mex dishes.
Fresh, generously-portioned plates are coming out of the kitchen, and the all-day menu features things like masa pancakes (with mole-spiced syrup), chipotle deviled eggs, and sides like refried beans and Texas toast. There's a classic breakfast plate that gets a lot of love for having thick-cut and perfectly crispy bacon, delicious potatoes, crispy toast, and delicious sausage. The deviled eggs are an ultra-creamy, flavorful start to the meal, while the brisket hash also gets lauded as one of the best breakfasts around, full stop.
Honeybear Cafe
The Honeybear Cafe has been known by a number of different names over the years, but it's so popular now that you should plan on stopping by when you have a little bit of time to spare, in case there's a wait. Once you're there, though, it's the kind of place that's ready with house-made bloody mary mix (although the liquor is up to you to bring), and the downside to the list of favorites is that it's hard to choose. Do you go for the biscuits and chorizo gravy, the chilaquiles trio, or do you choose one of a number of omelets?
You could take advice from countless customers who say the French toast flight is the way to go, and yes, that's right: Pictured above is the churro, tres leches, and crème brûlée French toast flight, and it's melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness that's just as good as it looks. Customers confirm that it's not overly sweet, the fruit is the ideal fresh accompaniment, and the portion sizes on everything here are over-the-top. Coffee lovers will have a tough time choosing, too, with a coffee bar that has things like honey coconut latte and a cookie butter latte that customers report is downright divine.
Methodology
Chicago is packed full of outstanding restaurants, so choosing the best breakfast spots was a challenge. In order to make it onto our list, we looked for a few things that just started with a ton of customers that make up a loyal fan base.
We also saved the spotlight for diners that were serving all the tried-and-true favorites but had put a new spin on that, whether that was adding fun and funky flavors to French toast or offering a variety of creative breakfast sandwiches. The best places offer American classics and delicious dishes from other cuisines, while going above and beyond with house-made breads and pastries, scratch-made jams and jellies, with locally-sourced ingredients. The atmosphere and service had to make them the kind of places you want to start your day in, and of course, outstanding coffee was a requirement.