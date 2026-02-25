14 Best Restaurants For Breakfast In Chicago

When it comes time to talk about the country's best foodie destination cities, Chicago is definitely on the list. Even the iconic Anthony Bourdain had a number of favorite restaurants across the Windy City, and he's certainly not the only celebrity chef to be wildly impressed by Chicago's food scene. It's a city where you're spoiled for choice, and that's true of every meal of the day — including breakfast. Whether you're craving breakfast first thing in the morning or the last thing in the evening, there are a ton of places that will deliver. Who's doing it the best?

There's no denying that there's something special about a really well-done breakfast spread. Whether you prefer steak, eggs, and omelets from a diner, lean toward pancakes and pastries to satisfy an early-morning sweet tooth, or want to start the day off with some James Beard-worthy cuisine, Chicago has you covered.

In addition to being highly-recommended by locals and visitors, we looked for award-winning breakfast joints. The best of them offer satisfying options, no matter what kind of breakfast you prefer, and they're serving up things like scratch-made meals, freshly-squeezed juices, and — of course — outstanding coffee is a must. An all-day breakfast menu is a bonus but not a requirement, but in order to make it onto our list, restaurants needed to make it clear that there, breakfast is indeed one of the most important meals of the day.