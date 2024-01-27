13 Best Spots For A Bagel In Chicago

When it comes to breakfast cravings, the classic bagel is a crowd favorite. Whether covered in schmear, in sandwich form, or just by itself paired with a cup of coffee, it's hard to go wrong with this morning meal choice. And yet, finding a really delicious bagel is not always the easiest feat. We may traditionally think of New York as the best city for bagels, but don't sleep on Chicago here.

Now, what defines a Chicago-style bagel is up for debate. Some Windy City bakers insist that bagels should be steamed, while others say proper Chicago bagels are leavened with sourdough starter. There's one thing we know for sure about Chicago's bagels — no matter the preparation style, they are delicious. And if New York bagels are still your favorite, don't worry. Chicago has plenty of Big Apple-inspired options as well.

As a professional baker from Chicago, I always love visiting bagel spots to see how each place makes their own signature offerings. From the fresh dough (you really can tell!) to the fun flavors and perfect sandwich combos, there are so many good places to pop by in Chicago for all that bagel goodness. Let's take a look!